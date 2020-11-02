Two More COVID-19 Related Deaths At CA Institution For Men & Avenal State Prison – Breaking Down COVID-19 in CDCR

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As of November 2, there have been 15,877 confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout the CDCR system. Of those cases, 14,726 have been resolved while 615 remain active in custody. There have been 80 deaths throughout the CDCR facilities.

2 new deaths were reported over the weekend. Avenal State Prison (ASP) recorded its 8th, while the California Institution for Men (CIM) reported its 27th, bringing its total to one shy of San Quentin’s death toll.

32 new cases were reported at Chuckawalla Valley State Prison (CVSP) over the weekend.

Active cases decreased by 20 at the Correctional Training Facility (CTF).

Pelican Bay State Prison (PBSP) reported one new case of COVID-19 over the weekend. The total at PBSP now sits at 2, with both cases currently active in custody.

Note: The definition of tested aligns with that prescribed by Johns Hopkins University. The tested count reported by a facility includes the total number of tests for which results have returned and not the total number of tests administered.

Source: The California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports COVID-19 information through a daily dashboard that is accessible here – https://www.cdcr.ca.gov/covid19/population-status-tracking/.

Reporting by Julietta Bisharyan, Nick Gardner, Jaskiran Soomal & Aparna Komarla