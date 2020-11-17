Brief Filed on SB 1437 Alleges Courts Failing to Appoint Counsel and Summarily Denying Resentencing Petitions

By Julian Verdon and Linhchi Nguyen

SAN FRANCISCO – A law that was supposed to allow people convicted of felony murder to have their sentencing reconsidered has been misapplied by the courts, the authors of the 2018 legislation claimed in an amicus brief filed on Monday.

State Senator Nancy Skinner and Kate Chatfield, the policy director of the Justice Collaborative, filed an amicus brief in the California Supreme Court for Senate Bill (SB) 1437 on Monday. In their brief, they argued that it recently came to light that courts had not appointed counsel for defendants and have summarily denied petitions for resentencing in a misinterpretation of the statute.

SB 1437 made significant changes to the California penal code regarding who gets charged with felony murder. It changed the old felony murder rule, which stated that a person is guilty of felony murder if they participated in a serious felony (carjacking, robbery, etc.), and a victim died during or as a result of that crime.

Under the new felony murder rule, an individual can only be guilty of felony only if they were the actual killer, a major participant in the crime, or acted in reckless indifference to human life.

If an incarcerated defendant believes they do not qualify for felony murder under the new law, they can petition for a resentencing.

Resentencing does not necessarily mean that the defendant gets their sentences reduced, rather it is up to the judges’ discretion of how their petition will be processed.

In their amicus brief to the California Supreme Court, Skinner and Chatfield argued that the trial and appellate courts were misinterpreting the statute.

They argue, “trial courts and appellate courts are misinterpreting the statute and denying people the right to counsel when the legislation clearly mandates this frustrates the intent of the Legislature.”

As a result, some lawyers began soliciting incarcerated individuals to petition for up to $12,000. However, the legislation of SB 1437 made it clear that every person should have the benefit of legal representation – retained or appointed.

The brief argues that courts who either “refuse to appoint counsel upon the filing of the petition requesting counsel” or “summarily deny petitions – except for a failure to set forth the information specified in section 1170.95” or who “make factual determinations and weigh evidence at the prima facie briefing stage” are “violating the plain language of the statue and frustrating the legislative intent to ensure that those who are entitled to relief receive that relief.”

The courts under the new law are thus required to appoint counsel for petitioners under the law – though nothing prevents the petitioner from hiring their own private counsel. But in the brief, they argue this is not happing.

Not following the requirement to appoint counsel for all petitioners may leave the petitioner vulnerable to solicitations by lawyers who ask for an extremely high cost for their service.

They argue: “After the law was signed, and despite its mandate to appoint counsel upon request, some lawyers began soliciting incarcerated people and their families to file petitions for relief.”

In a tweet from Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez shortly after the legislation passed in 2018, she stated, “We’re hearing that lawyers are soliiciting prisoners for re-sentencing petitions @ $12K.”

The brief notes, “Although this tweet was sent after the legislation was signed by Governor Brown, it reflects the Legislature’s unambiguous intent to have counsel appointed for petitioners at the outset of proceedings.”

The brief notes that the vast majority of those eligible for relief are in prison

“The vast majority of those eligible for relief under section 1170.95 are in prison, and inferentially, the vast majority of them lack the financial resources to hire attorneys to file petitions and brief their eligibility on their behalf,” they write. “Moreover, those in prison may not be present in court.”

“(T)he Legislature took great care to ensure that every person filing a section 1170.95 petition has the benefit of legal representation – retained or appointed – before any court makes a dispositive determination ruling on their petition. That trial courts and appellate courts are misinterpreting the statute and denying people the right to counsel when the legislation clearly mandates this frustrates the intent of the Legislature,” they continue.

The Legislature intended to provide equal justice to all people potentially eligible for relief. Therefore, they knew it would be critical to allow for the appointment of counsel in this process. This is why the petition requirements were kept simple, and it was anticipated that a form petition could be submitted.

The legislative history shows that trial courts do not have the power to summarily deny petitions except as described by the law. The brief argues that the Judicial Council wanted judges to have the ability to summarily dismiss the petition for resentencing without appointing counsel and without hearing from the parties involved.

“This amendment was not only not accepted, but during the amendment process, the legislation was amended to clarify that the court should not take on such an initial gatekeeping role,” states Chatfield and Senator Skinner.

The legislation’s drafters argued that determining a defendant’s eligibility without the appointment of legal counsel could lead to incorrect denials. Those who wrote the bill also say that petitioners who are currently incarcerated need counsel when collecting the necessary information to support their request for resentencing.

Recently courts have been denying petitions for resentencing by arguing that the legislation calls for two prima facie hearings. Prima facie refers to whether a case can qualify at first glance.

“The court shall review the petition and determine if the petitioner has made a prima facie showing that the petitioner falls within the provisions of this section. If the petitioner has requested counsel, the court shall appoint counsel to represent the petitioner. The prosecutor shall file and serve a response within 60 days of service of the petition and the petitioner may file and serve a reply within 30 days after the prosecutor response is served. These deadlines shall be extended for good cause. If the petitioner makes a prima facie showing that he or she is entitled to relief, the court shall issue an order to show cause,” states the brief.

The brief says that courts that used the first sentence about prima facie as evidence of a separate determination are actually misinterpreting the statute. There are not two separate prima facie hearings in the statute, just one. And courts cannot deny the petitioner’s request in the “first” prima facie determination because there is only one.

Moreover, the Legislature outlined that the courts cannot deny unless the defendant has an appointed counsel.

“In connection with this, [the courts] also ignore that the statute does, in fact, set explicit limits on the court’s power to summarily dismiss petitions prior to appointing counsel and prior to briefing,” according to the brief. And the only time the courts can deny a petition is if the petition is missing the required information.

Therefore, the courts who have denied petitions on such grounds or failed to appoint the appropriate defense for defendants have stalled the legal process for those trying to receive relief. Chatfield and Skinner will be waiting for the California Supreme Court’s decision to review their brief and hopefully resolve these issues.

Linhchi Nguyen is a fourth year at UC Davis, double majoring in Political Science and English. She currently lives in Sacramento, California.

Julian Verdon is a senior at UCLA majoring in English. He is from Los Angeles California.

