Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

‘Children Get One Childhood’ – Tough Love from Sacramento Judge to Defendant with 1-Month Old Baby

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch, Sacramento Region
Leave a comment
71 Views
Share:

By Lauren Smith

SACRAMENTO – It’s called tough love, and maybe Judge Scott Tedmon provided those type of strong words of advice to a mother of a month-old son during an arraignment hearing Tuesday afternoon in Sacramento County Superior Court.

Charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon, defendant Mickayla Jones asked to be released or bail to be reduced – Assistant Public Defender Sameera Ali argued that bail should be reduced, or Jones should be released for multiple reasons, including a lack of a prior record.

In addition, Ali stated that her client “just gave birth to a newborn two weeks ago [and] does need to get home to the baby.” Ali further stated to the court that the defendant “is not able to afford to post any bail at this time” due to the newborn baby and unemployment.

According to the summarized probable cause statement, the defendant was trying to leave an argument with her newborn son and placed him in a car seat. When she back inside the residence to continue arguing with the victim, she “grabbed a kitchen knife and cut [the victim] on the right side of the neck” giving him a “one-inch laceration.”

When police arrived on the scene, the victim stated he did not want to press charges and did not need medical attention or hospitalization.

Deputy District Attorney Rona Filippini asked for bail to remain as set at $50,000 “based on the fact that she used the knife and was attempting to cut” the victim.

After reading the probable cause statement and learning of the defendants one month old baby, Judge Tedmon offered strong words of advice, “I want you to understand something, I don’t know what happened or not, in this case. All I know if what is being alleged, but conduct just doesn’t affect the parties who are involved face to face. It involves and affects other people, including your one-month-old child.

“Children get one childhood, that’s all they get. You’re the mother of a one-month-old, and that child has the right to be raised in a proper environment. I want you to keep that in mind when you are making decisions in your relationships or with anyone for that matter” he concluded.

The defendant broke down in tears yet made it clear that she understood what the judge was saying.

Judge Tedmon decided to release Jones on certain conditions including monthly office visits to pretrial services in order to monitor her behavior before her next court date on Dec. 22.

Lauren Smith is a fourth year student at UC Davis, double majoring in Political Science and Psychology. She is from San Diego, California.

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link:

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for