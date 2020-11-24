Breaking News
Commentary: Grave Damage to Our Democracy As Many Convinced of Stolen Election

Breaking News, National Issues, Opinion, Sacramento Region
By David M. Greenwald

A Reuters article painted a scary picture—rural areas, large swaths of voters refusing to believe that Joe Biden won the presidency, some willing to take up arms if President Trump calls for it.

Truth be told, while this group is a bit scary and the thought that “preparing for the possibility of a ‘civil war’ with the American political left” is a bit unsettling, the bigger danger is not in the wingnuts but rather the core.

A recent poll by Reuters found that half of Republicans believe that Trump “rightfully won” the election but it was stolen from him in systemic fraud—while just 29 percent believe that Biden rightfully won.  Some polls have shown that figure to be as high as 80 percent of the base believing Trump’s fraud narrative.

But the narrative lacks proof or even really evidence.  Thirty-two lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign, only two wins—minor and technical as they were.

Moreover, most of the lawsuits have not even alleged fraud or, if they have, have not offered any proof.

From yesterday: “The District Court abused its discretion in denying the Motion to Amend for numerous reasons…  This prevents the Campaign from litigating its serious and well-founded claims that Defendants – Secretary Boockvar and seven County Boards of Elections controlled by Democrats – engaged in a partisan scheme to favor Biden over Trump by counting potentially tens of thousands of defective mail ballots.”

Important here is the word “potentially” which means they don’t have proof of this.  And more important is that they are asking them to set aside 1.5 million votes because there are potentially tens of thousands of defective mail ballots.

Like most, this one just filed is not going very far.

The evidence of fraud is simply not materializing.  But the claims if anything are becoming more bombastic.  Many focused on Giuliani’s press conference last Thursday, but it was Sidney Powell who has since become completely unhinged.

In an interview with Newsmax she wove an elaborate weave, tying the fraud to the REPUBLICAN and Trump-supporting Governor and Secretary of State, through the company Dominion with ties to Huge Chavez (dead since 2013) as well as the CIA and communism.

“That’s a total farce, Georgia is probably going to be the first state I’m going to blow up,” she told the interviewer.  “Mr. Kemp and the Secretary of State need to go with it.  They’re in on the Dominion scam with their last minute reward of a contract to Dominion of $100 million.

“The state bureau of investigation for Georgia ought to be looking into financial benefits received by Mr. Kemp and the Secretary of State’s family about that time,” she continued.

She said that Dominion was created as “election insurance,” and said “that’s why Hugo Chavez had it created in the first place.”  She added, “I think it’s hammer and scorecard from the CIA.”

The commentator broke in: “Just to clarify, you’re saying that Governor Kemp who has been a long time ally of the president, is directly involved because of financial benefit in a conspiracy to defeat the president in Georgia?”

She has the opportunity at this point to back off and soften the blow of her comment.  Instead she doubles down.

“We have certainly been told that there is evidence of that and would warrant an investigation if anyone were going to do an honest investigation,” she said.

She was pressed for details.

“I can’t give you any more details,” she responded.

Of course not.

The President’s people sought to distance themselves from Powell.  Rudy Giuliani, whom people were questioning after Thursday’s press conference, put out a statement, ‘Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own.  She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team.  She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity.”

The exact role of Powell is not clear, but she had appeared with its legal team at a press conference last week and had been embraced by them because of her defense of their claims.  She was described last week as a member of the team’s “elite strike force” but the entire conspiracy theory linking to Hugo Chavez, dead since 2013, in an effort to rig elections with the help of Republican-elected officials who are allies of the President seemed too far-fetched, even for the Trump team.

But not everyone.  There are people who really believe this stuff.

One person I exchanged messages with on Facebook said: “I’ve been following this.  Been trying to get you to see it for months but you ‘don’t have time for such nonsense.’”

I asked if she thought this was a plausible theory.

She said, “Yes I do.  There is a lot of information that you just won’t be hearing from corporate news.  I encourage you to look at those sources.”

I responded that while there are a lot of stories not covered by the mainstream news, in my view Powell’s comments were “completely unhinged.”

Her response: “You only think so because you don’t know all the background information leading up to her statement.  I and others have complete confidence that she knows what she is talking about.”

Later she said, “she stands by her words. she has an honorable track record. only time will tell if she is right.”

Yes, I’m sure the Republican Governor of Georgia who is an ardent Trump supporter conspired with nebulous forces to steal the election from Trump.  You can write this stuff off, but Sidney Powell was a person who clearly had endeared herself to the Trump legal team before they had to cut her loose.

One observer yesterday made an interesting point—this election really wasn’t *that* close, we saw a MUCH closer one in 2000, so would Trump have succeeded in undermining the results of a closer election?

Then again look what happened in 1876 and the nation survived.  So there is that.

—David M. Greenwald reporting

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

29 thoughts on “Commentary: Grave Damage to Our Democracy As Many Convinced of Stolen Election”

  1. Keith Olsen

    A recent poll by Reuters found that half of Republicans believe that Trump “rightfully won” the election but it was stolen from him in systemic fraud – while just 29 percent believe that Biden rightfully won.

    Here’s the results of a recent Rasmussen survey that shows nearly a third of Democrats also believe that the election was rigged:

     

    “How likely is it that Democrats stole votes or destroyed pro-Trump ballots in several states to ensure that Biden would win?”

    Democrats – 30% – 20% say Very Likely (VL)
    Unaffiliated – 39% – 29% say VL
    Republicans – 75% – 61% say VL
    All Voters – 47% – 36% say VL

        1. David Greenwald Post author

          There is something to this comment by you. The person I quoted in today’s column, was once a clear, level-headed person. Now she buys full stock into this QAnon mentality. I don’t know what is at the root of this seeming rise of paranoia in a segment of the electorate, but that’s at the heart of my concern at this point.

  2. Keith Olsen

    Commentary: Grave Damage to Our Democracy As Many Convinced of Stolen Election

    I’m just wondering, was there also grave damage to our democracy in 2000 when 50% of Gore voters said the election process had been permanently harmed by Bush’s victory.

  3. Ron Glick

    Many people didn’t think W. Bush was legit. It didn’t stop him from being President or governing. Biden will likely gain in popularity over time as he restores confidence in governance through compromise and more normal leadership.

    1. Keith Olsen

      Just as we can now see from the polls and surveys, many people don’t feel Biden is legit but it’s not going to stop him from being president.  As for Biden gaining popularity let’s just say that the jury is still out on that.

      1. Tia Will

        Keith

        While the jury is still out on Biden’s popularity, a couple of objective indicators already support his approach.

        1. COVID-19 did not go away within days of the election. This was a claim Trump/GOP had hammered repeatedly.

        2. The stock market did not crash on the news of Biden’s election also as predicted repeatedly by the Trump/GOP partisans.

        I doubt however this will change any hard-core Trump supporter’s opinion since they do not seem to be connected to the same set of facts that inform my reality.

        1. Keith Olsen

          2. The stock market did not crash on the news of Biden’s election also as predicted repeatedly by the Trump/GOP partisans.

          The stock market hasn’t crashed for two reasons, the Democrats didn’t take over the Senate (at least so far) so investors know that the GOP can still stop much of the Democrat economy hurting policies and secondly because of the announcements of several successful COVID vaccines.  (Much credit can be given to Trump for that)

  4. Tia Will

    Sidney Powell said:

    “We have certainly been told that there is evidence of that and would warrant an investigation if anyone were going to do an honest investigation,”.

    Our country has a rich history of persecuting, imprisoning, torturing, and murdering people based on “we have been told that there is evidence”. Witch trials, the Japanese internment camps, McCarthyism, the torture and hanging of too many blacks to count over countless decades have been based on “we have been told that…”. I would have though these experiences would have taught us to avoid hearsay evidence and conspiracy theories. It would appear I was sadly very wrong.

    1. Keith Olsen

       I would have though these experiences would have taught us to avoid hearsay evidence and conspiracy theories. It would appear I was sadly very wrong.

      Like the fake Russian collusion and sham impeachment conspiracies against Trump?

      2. Tia Will

        Keith

        You can apply the conspiracy charge to any set of events you believe it applies to. You and I will most likely always disagree on what is a conspiracy theory and what is backed by substantial evidence. But putting partisanship aside, do you believe any of the examples I gave are not substantiated by history? The topic of the article was about people’s beliefs and how they are shaped in our culture. I believe hearsay has played a major historic role in many atrocities. I believe Powell’s quote is an example of such hearsay. I don’t believe Powell “dropped the ball”. I believe she has some interest in promoting an ever increasingly paranoid conspiracy. I do not pretend to know her motive, only that I believe her actions are deliberate and calculated.

  5. Tia Will

    Keith

    I doubt either of us is astute enough to judge all the factors that go into stock market decision making. I can say speak only for myself as a long term investor. I have observed that what markets tend to do best with over time is long term stability. I find that much more likely under Biden than Trump. Either way, it does not alter the fact that Trump was incorrect on both the immediate effects of the Biden victory on the market or the pandemic which rages on.

  7. Alan Miller

    Lawyers making outrageous claims.

    Candidates questioning the election results, pursuing in court.

    People believing conspiracy theories, outrageous or not.

    How will our country survive? 😉

      1. Tia Will

        Keith

        Since you asked, I considered Bush v Gore, what I consider Trump’s cheat of his way into the WH, and the current situation “grave damage to our democracy”. I consider the idea that a handful of states overruling or the presence of absence of “hanging chads” in one state, or acceptance of foreign interference in an election all utilized to overcome the will of the majority of voters, just via different mechanisms, all to be grave dangers to our democratic republic. I also consider gerrymandering, voter suppression, and voter fraud ( if it could ever be demonstrated to be a factor) to also be grave threats.

      2. Eric Gelber

        The “both sides do it” counter argument is both lazy and false. Trump’s persistent refusal to acknowledge the outcome of a presidential election—and, in fact, to claim he won “by a lot”—based on myriad allegations of widespread fraud without a scintilla of actual, admissible evidence is disgraceful and unprecedented in recent history. As Don (and David Brooks) point out, it’s McCarthyesque.

        Gore bowed out gracefully after the Supreme Court, in an historically outrageous partisan decision, halted a recount in a state that could have determined the outcome of the election, where a few hundred votes separated the candidates. In 2016, there was widespread consensus among intelligence agencies of Russian interference in the election on behalf of Trump, not to mention Comey’s unethical last minute revelation of a reopened email investigation.

        The democracy will survive notwithstanding Trump’s best efforts to undermine the integrity of its foundation to serve his personal interests.

        1. Keith Olsen

          What’s “lazy” is acting like Trump is the first politician to fight the results of an election when it has happened several times in history by both parties and then say this time it’s “Grave Damage to Our Democracy” (said in my deepest most frantic voice)

          1. David Greenwald Post author

            No one is acting like he is the first one to question the results of an election – they are acting like he has gone further with less evidence in doing so in an outcome that really wasn’t that close.

  8. Tia Will

    Alan

    I would probably be taking this more lightly if we were not in the worst COVID spike yet, if it were not almost the entire country that is affected, if I had not seen the pics of packed airports and know this will only get worse as we hit peak winter holiday time, if I did not know that several states ( not municipalities), states have no more staffed ICU bed capacity. And where is Trump during this time of national crisis…golfing, tweeting, fundraising, doubt and fear stoking and suing. I am sorry, but I do not see the humor.

  9. Matt Williams

    Here is some context from Money.com to add to this discussion … especially with respect to the 50% of Republicans who believe that Trump “rightfully won” the election but it was stolen from him in systemic fraud

    How Does the Trump Economy Compare to Obama’s? A Look Back at 4 Key Data Points

     A recent report from Pew Research found that about three-quarters of all registered voters said the economy was a “very important” issue for them. A majority of voters on each side of the aisle — 66% of likely Biden voters and 84% of Trump supporters — named the economy as one of their top concerns.

    In a recent report on the COVID-19 crisis, Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody’s Analytics, broke down the differences between the economy under the last three years of Obama’s presidency and first three years under Trump. (Take note that economic data for 2020 was not included, in order to leave out the pandemonium caused by the coronavirus — and which would make Trump’s numbers look worse.)

    In contrast with Trump’s numerous claims about building the greatest economy in history, Zandi found that by most measurements, the country’s economic health under both administrations is quite similar. “The reality is that the economy did equally well in the last three years of President Obama’s second term as in Trump’s first three years,” Zandi wrote.

    Here’s a closer look at what the numbers say, based on Zandi’s report for Moody’s:

    Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

    When Trump took office in 2017, he promised a targeted economic growth rate of 3% each year. While the administration failed to meet that target three years in a row, Trump’s real GDP (adjusting for inflation) was still slightly higher in his first three years than in Obama’s last three. In this case, “slightly” really means just that: Annual economic output under Trump was 2.5%, compared to 2.4% under Obama.

    Jobs

    The last three years of President Obama’s administration saw an increase of 8.1 million jobs and a 2 percentage-point drop in the overall unemployment rate, decreasing from 6.2% in 2014 to 4.9% by the end of 2016. Under Trump, the number of jobs increased by 6.55 million in his first three years, and unemployment dropped from 4.4% to 3.7%.

    The Stock Market

    During President Trump’s first three years in office, the S&P 500 rose by 12.2%, compared to a 7.5% increase in the last three years of the Obama administration. Is this purely because investors love Trump? Maybe, but probably not.

    A more likely reason, according to Zandi, is that provisions in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 meant large, publicly-traded corporations saw a sizable cut in the amount of taxes they had to pay in 2018 and 2019. Less taxes on corporations equals higher revenues, which in turn fuels interest in the stock market — and higher stock prices as more people look to get in on the action.

    Budget Deficit

    The federal budget deficit — accumulated when the government spends more than it receives in revenues — has ballooned from $15 trillion at the end of the Obama administration to over $25 trillion during Trump’s first three years in the White House. Soaring deficit levels come as a natural consequence of the 2017 tax cuts: researchers at the Tax Policy Center found that corporate tax revenue declined by 40% between 2017 and 2018, while income taxes paid to the federal government declined by 5.4%. With less tax money coming in but similar levels of spending going out, it’s no wonder the federal deficit has increased.

