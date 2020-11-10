Breaking News
Commentary: Lots of Questions and Few Answers for Davis’ Future

By David M. Greenwald

There is perhaps some chance that Measure B—DISC, the Davis Innovation & Sustainability Campus—can make a comeback, but at this point those chances are fleeting, as it trails by 940 votes with perhaps between 7000 and 10,000 ballots yet to count.  More likely it is headed to a narrow but not razor-thin defeat.

At the same time, Measure D won overwhelmingly by over 15,000 votes.  Twenty years ago, Measure J won relatively narrowly, but in the two decades that have passed since 2000, two things have become clear—one is that Measure J has become ingrained in the culture of the community and, two, there hasn’t been an active challenge each time.

So where does that leave the city?  For those who simply opposed putting a large project on the periphery of town, I can respect that view and agree to disagree.  There are many different visions for the future of Davis and that is certainly a fair one.

I am more frustrated with those who argued not this and not now.  I could be wrong here but I don’t think we get another bite at the apple.  I get that this was during a pandemic and that the future is much less certain than it was perhaps 12 months ago, but, at the same time, there is going to be a need for lab space and other forms of physical space—and, increasingly, those companies will not be moving into Davis because we simply lack the space.

Revenue remains a challenge for the city—and that has just become more acute.  We love our parks, greenbelts, our walkable downtown, the small-town college town atmosphere, but we have just made it much harder to sustain long term.

DISC would have provided revenue to fund those amenities, and jobs to support recent graduates and young families—but now that part of the future is very much in doubt.

The threat to Davis is not from runaway development now as it seemed to be back in 2000, but rather stifling growth policies that will make it difficult for the next generation of families to live here altogether.

Increasingly, this is a bifurcated community—one comprised of students on the one hand and an aging baby boomer population.  The percentage of people in my age bracket, 30 to 50, is dwindling—and, with them, the future of families, children, our schools, etc.

At the same time that we passed Measure J’s second extension to 2030, we are about to grapple with very real planning issues—the culmination of the Downtown Plan, the Housing Element, and a General Plan update that, by the time, it is approved could occur nearly one-quarter century after the last update.

At current growth projections, Davis is slated to build housing that could accommodate nearly 20,000 addition residents by 2050.  That would push the population to nearly 95,000.

Clearly that growth cannot occur merely due to infill.  The housing opportunities, however, even on the edge of town, continue to dwindle.  We perhaps have two realistic avenues for peripheral housing—the northwest quadrant and the land that was known as Covell Village.  With so much land on the periphery tied up in Measure O funds and agricultural easements, ironically Measure J may become increasingly unimportant.

Some have looked at the downtown as a means for additional residential growth, as we move toward densification and mixed-use projects in the downtown.  But, as we have already seen, the costs of such redevelopment lead us to question their economic viability.  Without redevelopment money, it appears that even before it’s approved by council, the downtown plan may take decades to actually implement.

I will be particularly interested to see what direction the Housing Element takes us.  Unlike what I have been talking about, that is a short-term plan that must account for a path to develop around 2000 or so new housing units over the next eight years—where are those located and whether we be able to build them.

Those are big questions—where are we going to get affordable housing?  Where are we going to get workforce housing?  Where are we going to get family housing?  And perhaps as important—where are those people going to get jobs?

I get that we want to preserve our community, but our community is changing right under our feet.  The character of this community will change because we cannot afford the amenities or city services, it will change because we have priced out the middle class-middle age from our midst, it will change because it is increasingly becoming a bedroom community where most people have to commute to get to work—unless they are fortunate enough to be employed by the university.

The most important question is: Where do we go from here?

—David M. Greenwald reporting

25 thoughts on "Commentary: Lots of Questions and Few Answers for Davis' Future"

    2. Matt Williams

      Ron G, the City of Davis (and DJUSD) does not need to go deeper in debt.  It has an alternative, which is to add approximately $500 per year in taxes per resident on the City side, and approximately $1,000 per year in taxes per household on the DJUSD side.  That would generate the necessary recurring revenue stream to make the City budget balanced and sustainable, and the DJUSD budget balanced and sustainable.  Adding those taxes wouldn’t move Davis toward being more affordable for people to live in, but it would avoid the Tennessee Ernie Ford version of life that you have cited.

        1. Matt Williams

          I’m not advocating for it David.  I’m simply pointing out one scenario in a many-scenarios situation … with that one scenario eliminating the “deeper in debt” scenario that Ron G has implied is our only option.  There are actually a reasonable number of alternative scenarios … but we need to have the Vision to be able to engage and discuss them.  Right now we have no Vision.

          1. David Greenwald Post author

            Whatever word you want to use – the point is that it’s a huge not a small ask. It’s basically five times larger than the road parcel tax that was voted down in 2018.

  2. Matt Williams

    There is perhaps some chance that Measure B—DISC, the Davis Innovation & Sustainability Campus—can make a comeback, but at this point those chances are fleeting, as it trails by 940 votes with perhaps between 7000 and 10,000 ballots yet to count.  More likely it is headed to a narrow but not razor-thin defeat.

    At the same time, Measure D won overwhelmingly by over 15,000 votes.  Twenty years ago, Measure J won relatively narrowly, but in the two decades that have passed since 2000, two things have become clear—one is that Measure J has become ingrained in the culture of the community and, two, there hasn’t been an active challenge each time.

    .
    There is a very clear message in those two simultaneous votes.  Almost 8,000 of the voters who said “Yes” on Measure B also said “Yes” on Measure D.  Casting both votes as “Yes” is a very clear indication that those 8,000 voters saw value in Ordinance No. 2350 – the Citizens’ Right to Vote on Future Use of Open Space and Agricultural Lands

    Another interesting message in the vote count is that in Districts 2, 3 and 5 there were 500 people who voted on Measure B who did not cast a vote in their City Council race.

    1. Ron Oertel

      Almost 8,000 of the voters who said “Yes” on Measure B also said “Yes” on Measure D.  

      The ones who make me laugh are those who voted “Yes” on Measure B, but “No” on Measure D.

      If there was no Measure D, I assume that those folks think that future councils would approve everything that comes before them (and they’re probably right). In fact, it would provide an incentive for development interests to ensure that the “right kind” of council members have well-funded campaigns. As occurs in just about every other local city.

      As it is, the current council has ALREADY demonstrated that they are out-of-touch with a majority of voters. And, they’re not even the “usual suspects” that run for council positions, in most cities.

      In any case, voting to disenfranchise oneself (or one’s neighbors) doesn’t seem like a winning goal – now, or ever.

      1. Ron Oertel

        I have another one – how about the folks who voted “No” on both of the measures?

        In other words, they didn’t support DISC, but also didn’t support their ability to reject it (while simultaneously rejecting it).

        Alice in Wonderland is starting to come to mind.

      2. Don Shor

        As it is, the current council has ALREADY demonstrated that they are out-of-touch with a majority of voters.

        Looking at the margins the incumbents won by, I’d say you’re wrong.

        2. Ron Oertel

          You can agree with Don, but it doesn’t support the facts.

          If the council was in touch with voters, a little more than half of them (on average) would not have supported DISC.

          Same would be true regarding most peripheral proposals (as well as some infill proposals).

          I have no explanation, though – regarding the relative dearth of slow-growth candidates. But, it is tough to knock-off an incumbent, especially one seen as doing well in other areas. Or, maybe it’s just that voters don’t fully understand the differences between candidates.

          I believe we see this at the state level, as well. For some reason, politicians are more supportive of development than the electorate. (Some of that has to do with corruptive influences.)

          1. David Greenwald Post author

            This council put three Measure J initiatives on the ballot – two passed by large margins, one narrowly failed. I fail to see how that suggests that they are out of touch with the voters. Moreover, the voters returned the only two on the ballot to office by again… wide margins.

        3. Ron Oertel

          I don’t believe that the margins of approval were that “wide”, in regard to Nishi or WDAAC.

          Nishi failed the first time.

          But again, simple math shows that the council (which unanimously approved of each and every version of these proposals, including DISC) consistently do not proportionately represent the electorate.

          We could also go back to earlier proposals, which failed when presented to the electorate.

          This is a fact, not an opinion.

          1. David Greenwald Post author

            You don’t think a nearly 20 point margin is wide? Nishi failed the first time, but was put on by the previous council.

            Also why do they not get credit for Measure D’s wide passage which they put on the ballot with a 5-0 vote?

        4. Ron Oertel

          I don’t know what you’re referring to, regarding a 20-point margin.  But even that example shows that a significant number of voters did not approve of it (while the council simultaneously did).

          Is this the proposal that involved the “Davis buyer’s program”?

          Regarding Measure D, it seems that Gloria is the most “out-of-touch” of all.  Maybe voters just don’t understand this.

        6. Ron Oertel

          By the way, “protection of housing values” doesn’t fly, regarding DISC.

          Nor does it fly when those who normally complain about housing shortages support a proposal which creates them.

          Nor does it fly when some claim to be concerned about local contributions to greenhouse gasses, while supporting developments like DISC.

          It’s as if some just support development, regardless.  (Which is what I suspected, a long time ago.)

          Oh so it’s Nishi 2.0 that you’re referring to. So, even that example would suggest that a unanimous council approval does not proportionately reflect the electorate.

          And that’s really the only example you have.

          How many did not support DISC? How many council members did not support Nishi 1.0, which failed?

          How many supported the small Wildhorse proposal? Covell Village?

        7. Ron Oertel

          Kind of interesting that a much smaller number voted at all, regarding Nishi 2.0.  Not sure what to make of that, other than the fact that it will pretty much be “out-of-sight” and “out-of-mind”.

          Plus, it did make sense in some ways (e.g., right next to UCD, etc.).

          I wonder when they’re going to start building it (and how much of it will “count” toward RHNA requirements, etc.). Same question regarding the other megadorms, in regard to RHNA requirements.

          In any case, let’s hope that the combination of the economy, developer reluctance, and council reluctance prevents yet another disruptive campaign, anytime soon. Give it a rest.

  3. Matt Williams

    I will be particularly interested to see what direction the Housing Element takes us.  Unlike what I have been talking about, that is a short-term plan that must account for a path to develop around 2000 or so new housing units over the next eight years—where are those located and whether we be able to build them.

    I believe David is underestimating the housing potential of the Downtown.  The current Davis Live project on Russell can serve as an illustrative example of the potential for housing in Downtown.  Davis Live has 71 units with 440 beds (an average per unit of just under 7 beds).  That means a large proportion of the Davis Live Units are 4 bedrooms.  Chances are that apartments in Downtown are going to have very few 4-bedroom units if Davis Live were hypothetically relocated to Downtown, it probably would be closer to 100 units for those 440 beds.   If each redeveloped property in Downtown Davis has the potential to add 100 units, than a substantial portion of the 2,000 will come from Downtown.

    There is an ideal “first” location for Downtown redevelopment … the southern building of Davis Ace Hardware.  Demolition costs would be low when compared to other Downtown locations due to the type of construction of the existing building.  The location is ideal.  I believe it is a very good “proof of concept” location.

    According to the urban planning professionals I have talked to, a resilient, self-sustaining neighborhood needs a population of approximately 10,000 people … enough people to support a full-service supermarket.  If that is indeed true, then shouldn’t our target population for Downtown Davis be at least 10,000 residents?

    Thoughts?

  4. Bill Marshall

    Semi sidebar:  not completely on topic, but has the possible effect on the Davis population, present and future…

    SCOTUS is dealing with a challenge of ACA (what real people call it), and/or ‘Obama-care’ (how some like to trash it)… outcome might negatively affect more Davis folk, more national folk than any election…

  5. Richard McCann

    The premise of this column is that the current land uses are immutable. Yet the Downtown Plan assumes significant redevelopment across downtown. Even more so, the commercial real estate market is being radically restructured by the pandemic. Carl Nolte’s Sunday column in the SF Chronicle describes a ghost town where the Transamerican pyramid sold for 10% less than asking price whereas the market was on fire less than a year ago. Jim Gray’s article in the Vanguard (https://www.davisvanguard.org/2020/10/guest-commentary-thoughts-on-the-proposed-downtown-specific-plan-the-pandemic-and-attracting-needed-investment/) prognosticates about radical changes in downtown–those changes will not be limited to just downtown, but will spread across most of the City’s commercial spaces. What is office space in south Davis may be redeveloped into the type of research business park similar to DISC.

    A further premise is that manufacturing can be colocated with housing, which as the environmental justice movement has shown, is not a desirable planning choice. If manufacturing had been emphasized as much as David has made of this in the last month, then as an NRC commissioner I would have recommended against inclusion of housing on the site and instead proposed that the developer acquired nearby off site parcels for developing housing.

    But perhaps the biggest step that we need to take is to develop a vision plan for Davis that looks forward to what do we want the community to look like, what type of economic activity do we want to encourage and what are the requirements we desire for new development and redevelopment. This is a must as a prelude to a new General Plan and even as part of the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan (CAAP) that will be starting with the new year.

    As for the parcel where DISC is located, it’s not going anywhere–that’s the nature of land. Nishi came back after an initial loss with a proposal more responsive to the community.

    So rather than just throw up our hands in exasperation, we should take this as an opportunity. We should be beating the drums for immediate action to constitute forums to move forward. We don’t need to wait to hire a team of consultants to pull this together–we have many available resources and willing citizens to step up and take this on. We need to bring land owners to the table as part of the conversation, and we need to lay down what is realistic, particularly about how the demise of redevelopment agencies took away a key funding tool. But it needs to be a community wide conversation.

    1. Ron Oertel

      A further premise is that manufacturing can be colocated with housing, which as the environmental justice movement has shown, is not a desirable planning choice. If manufacturing had been emphasized as much as David has made of this in the last month, then as an NRC commissioner I would have recommended against inclusion of housing on the site and instead proposed that the developer acquired nearby off site parcels for developing housing.

      This is an honest point, and one that others had been pointing out.

      Of course, no one wanted to acknowledge that a business park (like MRIC / ARC / DISC) would lead to further peripheral development (assuming, of course that such a proposal was actually viable, without the inclusion of housing). 

      Nor did they want to discuss “where” that housing development would occur. Some went so far as to essentially imply that DISC would have no impact on housing demand. They were (for lack of a better word), “lying”.

      1. David Greenwald Post author

        “would lead to further peripheral development”

        That’s because that was your argument – taken from a quick read of the EIR – while I made the case that we could absorb it over the build out via normal housing growth.

Leave a Reply

