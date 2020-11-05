Breaking News
‘Count the Vote’ March Ends When NYPD Batters, Arrests Protestors

Breaking News, Civil Rights
By Ariel Abdallah

NEW YORK CITY – Protestors were attacked by police while chanting anti-police sentiments at a demonstration here Wednesday.

Reports are still sketchy, but at least several dozen people were arrested after sometimes violent clashes between about a 100 police and about 200 demonstrators.

It began as a peaceful “Count the Vote” demonstration that soon devolved into a violent encounter with NYPD at Leroy Street and Seventh Avenue.

Police forcefully arrested protestors, according to video taken by news media and participants.

Some demonstrators started fires using garbage, and people were also chanting, “Burn the precinct to the ground.”

At least one officer apparently was wearing a thin blue line patch and another one that read, “violence isn’t the only option, but it is an option,” according to reports from demonstrators.

Protestors captured the moment when officers tackled multiple citizens without a specific reason. Demonstrators reportedly were jumped because they were not moving fast enough. They were shoved and beaten, as seen on video.

The encounter was recorded with onlookers shouting, “the whole world is watching!”

Video showed one young woman spit at an officer saying, “F-ck you, fascist.” And, in response, the officer suddenly pushed her against the wall.

The Department had previously warned that NYPD would be making sure to secure the safety of peaceful protestors. NYPD’s chief, Terrance Monahan even stated, “We are going to be on the lookout for anarchists who are trying to hijack these peaceful marches.”

The officers arrested more than 20 people for lighting fires, throwing eggs and throwing garbage, during what started as a peaceful protest.

