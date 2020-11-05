Defendant Assaults Neighbor, Believing ‘Caucasian People From Hell,’ ‘Caucasian Android People’ were Trying to Kill Him

By Tiffany Devlin

SACRAMENTO – A Sacramento County Superior Court judge heard testimony Wednesday that Kenny Golden believed that “Caucasian people from hell” and “Caucasian android people” were trying to kill him.

And that’s why he allegedly attacked one of them

Golden is charged with aggravated battery causing serious bodily injury, assault with a deadly weapon, and resisting an officer.

In fact, Assistant Public Defender Karri Iyama asked the court to waive Golden’s appearance during the probable cause determination hearing Wednesday because the defendant indicated that he was going to fight with deputies.

Judge Kevin J. McCormick allowed this, as he did not want to endanger the sheriffs and deputies.

Deputy District Attorney Sylvia La Rosa called Sacramento Police Department Officer Drake Walker to testify about the events of July 1.

Officer Walker claimed that the victim recalled that he was leaving his apartment and, as he was turning to close and lock his door, his neighbor struck him over the head with a green glass bottle while he was not looking.

The victim fell to the ground bleeding from his head. The neighbor stood over on top of the victim and proceeded to hit him in the face eight times on the right side of his face.

Upon Walker’s arrival on the scene, the victim’s face was almost completely covered in blood. “He appeared to be bleeding from the top of his head,” said officer Walker, “and the right side of his face was very swollen. Especially around the right eye area and cheek area of his face.”

La Rosa shared her screen on Zoom to show the first piece of evidence to the court, a photograph of a tile floor with blood on it, along with white doors surrounding the floor. Officer Walker confirmed that this was where the victim was struck.

The second piece of evidence shown to the court was of the victim’s face. Officer Walker indicated that the right side of the victim’s face was red due to either bruising or injury. His eye was almost swollen shut, and there appeared to have been a scab above his right eye.

Officer Walker also noted that all cuts seen in the photograph were actively bleeding upon first contact with the victim.

Officer Walker said Golden told him that he was hearing voices, and that he believed people were trying to kill him from two or three years ago.

“… He believed that there were Caucasian people, and Caucasian android people, and Caucasians from hell trying to harm him and cause problems in his building,” officer Walker explained, “and he was defending the buildings from those Caucasian androids, and those Caucasian people from hell.”

Walker claimed that Golden admitted to striking the victim over the head. He believed that the victim was trying to kill him, and that he was defending the building from the victim, and that Golden said that the victim had a “hard head”, and that he hurt his hand after punching the victim in the head.

Officer Walker also indicated Golden was walking up and down the hallway, appearing agitated.

Screaming and yelling was heard from the second story where Golden was. As Golden came down the stairs, his hands were clenched, staring either at officer Walker or behind him. Golden walked towards officer Walker, intending to leave through the door behind him.

“I told him to stop, put his hands on top of his head multiple times,” Officer Walker testified, “he refused to stop, didn’t acknowledge us, said he wasn’t going to because he did nothing wrong.”

Officer Walker said another officer had to tase Golden in order to prevent him from being outside to harm anyone else, or to flee.

Iyama cross-examined, asking Walker about Golden. He claimed that Golden was diagnosed with schizophrenia, but was not on any medication for two years. Golden was hearing voices throughout the day. At one point, Golden looked away from Walker and talked to a corner as if somebody was there.

Iyama argued that despite the victim’s injuries, it does not fall under the language of Penal Code 243(d), which is aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

La Rosa objected.

“In regards to count 1, People’s exhibit 2 does show a picture of the victim’s eyebrow, which was actively bleeding as the officer said,” La Rosa argued.

“On that picture, the eyebrow injury appears to have blue string tying it together if it’s looked at closely, meaning that this needed to be sewed to be closed. We believe that’s enough for 243(d),” La Rosa concluded.

“There is sufficient cause to believe that the defendant is guilty at that level of proof.” said Judge McCormick. The level of proof for probable cause determination was met.

The case will continue on Nov. 9 in Dept. 63.

