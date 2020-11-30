Defendant Pleads to 13+ Criminal Counts in a Year – Gets Accepted to Drug Rehab

By Julian Navarro

SACRAMENTO – Chang D. Vang had a long list of charges he was facing – from vehicle theft to violating a restraining order – when he was sentenced here in Sacramento County Superior Court just before Thanksgiving.

Vang pleaded no contest to all 13 plus counts and was sentenced by Judge Patrick Marlette.

On March 25 of this year, Vang was charged with vehicle theft, a few week later with violating a restraining/protective order and with possession of drug paraphernalia.

He already faces other charges including receiving stolen property, DUI with drugs, possession of controlled substances, more court order violations, and another vehicle theft – all apparently related to his drug addiction.

Assistant Public Defender Maura De La Rosa, on behalf of Vang, explained her client will pleased no contest to some charges, while others will be removed. His sentence will be three years in county jail, suspended if he gets into a drug rehabilitation program.

PD De La Rosa advised the court that her defendant has been accepted into a program and they have a bed available. Jericho is asking for minute order to reflect that Vang may only be released to a Jericho staff member.

Judge Patrick Marlette stated that Vang is waiting on his acceptance to the Jericho Project – a residential drug and alcohol program for men who are chemically dependent criminal offenders.

Vang currently has 204 good conduct credit with a total of 408 days credit that will be stayed pending the Jericho program. If Vang fails to successfully complete the Jericho program he can be sentenced to the maximum sentence of five years and a half in custody.

Judge Marlette discussed the Jericho Project with Vang, noting, “Number one it’s a very good program we have a lot of success with it. “Number two it is very hard, it is not like you’re going to sit down and watch tv and talking about your feelings.”

Vang will be released to a Jericho staff member when they’re available to pick him up.

Next court proceeding for evaluation of the defendant in the program is Dec. 11, 2021.

