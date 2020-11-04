District Attorney’s Office Cuts Deal to Keep Man Out of Prison, and Avoid Deportation for Victim

By Kianna Anvari

WOODLAND — It’s more than a bit unusual for a deputy district attorney to agree to a deal that would keep a defendant out of prison and avoid deportation.

When Shiu Kumar appeared in court Tuesday with his attorney, Deputy Public Defender James Bradford, for his hearing, Bradford presented Judge Timothy L. Fall with a plea form and said that he and Deputy District Attorney David Robbins have resolved the case.

Kumar pleaded no contest to Count 5, second-degree burglary, and Count 6, battery. Bradford explained that this is a stipulated plea, meaning he is asking the judge not to take a factual basis for the charges.

The agreement states that Kumar will be placed on probation rather than face a prison sentence, and Counts 1 through 4 will be dismissed.

Judge Fall granted dismissal of the four counts and attempted to wrap up the hearing by setting the next court date.

DDA Robbins interjected, asking the court if he could explain his reasoning for deviating from the “very serious charges” that were dismissed.

“Given this is a West plea and a potentially reducible charge in the future, I’d like to put my reasons,” Robbins said, adding the initial charges and resolution would have had potential immigration consequences for Kumar.

The DDA reiterated that the allegations were serious, but that the defendant did not have a prior criminal history, and “ultimately, a plea to a deportable offense would greatly impact the victim.”

He told the court that Kumar and the victim recently had a child together and that his office is trying to accommodate the victim. He said that the victim did not want to seek prosecution, make a victim-impact statement, or issue a Criminal Protective Order.

“Hopefully we can characterize this as a great mistake by Mr. Kumar,” Robbins said.

The sentencing date for Kumar is set for Dec. 15.

