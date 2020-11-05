Election Day No-Shows in Yolo Court – Bench Warrants Quickly Issued

By Ariel Abdallah

WOODLAND – Maybe their excuse was they were standing in line to vote Tuesday, but five defendants did not appear at their schedule arraignments with Judge Peter Williams here in Yolo County Superior Court – and the judge quickly issued bench warrants for their arrests.

Defendant Humberto Negrete has allegedly been on a sort of crime spree – he didn’t show, but he was called for felony arraignments of two cases, including counts of vehicle theft and another for looting, vehicle theft and second-degree burglary.

Negrete also has multiple pending charges in Salona County. The court issued a $50,000 bench warrant for his arrest.

Juan Lopez Leal also was a no-show. He is being held to answer for an alleged violation of probation that he received for the third time for carrying a concealed weapon. The court issued a $25,000 bench warrant.

Interestingly, a defense attorney, Andres Salas, came onto the zoom thinking the defendant was his client Juan Luis Leal Valdez. However, his client was in Dept. 7 instead.

Defendant Robert Neil also failed to appear in court. He is being charged with a misdemeanor for a violation of a controlled substance and violation of a court order. His codefendant pled guilty for the misdemeanor earlier.

Kelly Rambert also didn’t show. The court issued a $3,000 bench warrant.

The last defendant who failed to appear in court was Michael Ransom. He also did not appear at his preliminary hearing in July. Consequently, Judge Read issued a $10,000 bench warrant. Since Michael was arrested a few days ago, Judge Williams dropped the warrant and set his preliminary hearing for Nov. 14.

