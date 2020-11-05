Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Election Results Illustrate Voter Support of ‘Path of Meaningful Criminal Justice Reform,’ Declares SF Public Defender

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Civil Rights, San Francisco
Leave a comment
11 Views
Share:
SF Public Defender Mano Raju speaking at San Quentin in July

SAN FRANCISCO – Declaring that although 2020 has been a year of “divisive politics and national reckoning with racism, police brutality, and systemic injustice,” San Francisco Public Defender Mano Raju said Thursday that Tuesday’s election illustrated a “consensus” of voters support a “path of meaningful criminal justice reform.”

“Much work is left to be done. I will continue to listen to the needs of the communities my office serves and work with lawmakers and stakeholders as we focus on repairing and reimagining the justice system and redefining public safety,” said Raju.

He noted that, referring not only to state propositions but local measures, “people voted for measures that will increase law enforcement accountability and decrease reliance on incarceration as a public safety tool. While there are ballots left to count, all of these propositions are headed for victory.”

Raju cited the apparent passage of Prop. 17 that would restore voting rights to thousands of Californians currently on parole in the state, and the defeat of Prop. 20, which would have “rolled back decades of reform efforts that my office and voters have supported to end mass incarceration in our state.”

He also touted the defeat of Prop. 25, which  would have ended the “unfair” cash bail system, but would have replaced SB 10 and put in place a “risk assessment” decision to decide who will be released that is also unfair.

“Risk assessment tools have been shown to discriminate against communities of color, immigrants, and people from low-income neighborhoods,” said Raju.

“My office has long fought for bail reform in the courts, which has resulted in the Humphrey case currently pending review by the California Supreme Court. If the case is upheld, it will abolish the practice of using high money bail to detain poor people. The ruling makes clear that judges must consider non-monetary alternatives to money bail when making pretrial release decisions,” he added.

Raju also highlighted local criminal reform measures that did well in San Francisco and neighboring Sonoma County.

“In San Francisco, voters have largely supported Proposition D to establish formal oversight of our Sheriff’s department and the way in which they operate our jail system, as well as Proposition E to remove an outdated mandatory staffing minimum of police officers and send the SFPD through the annual budget process that all city departments must go through to justify and secure staffing,” he said.

“I am also encouraged to see that Sonoma County supported Proposition P to establish Sheriff oversight there and that Measure J was successful in Los Angeles, which is a vote for investing in community improvements and alternatives to incarceration,” Raju said.

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link:

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for