Everyday Injustice Episode 84: San Francisco Public Defender Mano Raju

in: Breaking News, Civil Rights, Podcast, San Francisco
SF Public Defender Mano Raju speaking at San Quentin in July

In February of 2019, longtime legendary public defender Jeff Adachi died. Taking over the position as the only elected public defender in California was Mano Raju. His first 18 months has seen not only the sudden ascent to head the office, but the COVID epidemic, a series of protests for racial reform, and a tumultuous election. Everyday Injustice discusses these and the role of being of public defender with Mano Raju.

