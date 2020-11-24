Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 85: Martin Yant on the History of Wrongful Convictions

While the advent of DNA testing and the Innocence Project pushed wrongful convictions into the mainstream consciousness, there was important work done on wrongful convictions dating back well into the last century and through the work of trail blazers like Jim McCloskey with Centurion Ministries. Martin Yant’s book from nearly 30 years ago marked the first comprehensive account of wrongful convictions in several decades, but predated the rise of DNA testing—and yet it in many ways it reads like it would if it were written today.

