Guest Commentary: Looking Ahead to the Housing Element Update Process

City of Davis, Land Use/Open Space
By Gloria Partida

With the number of issues, a City faces, writing a monthly column should be easy. However, the abundance of choices and the speed with which one issue rises and wanes makes catching relevant items challenging sometimes. This week the City council launched work on its Housing Element by establishment of the Housing Element Committee. The creation of the Housing Element is an opportunity to pause as a community and take stock of one of the most critical human needs. More importantly it calls upon us to plan for how we will meet that need. As with most things that are deeply important housing is an emotionally charged subject. The conversations involve not only future housing and its occupants, but the impacts on current occupants. While most can agree that housing is critical, how and where it is built is more of a question. Universally people want housing that is affordable, sustainable, infilled and that does not cause traffic or parking issues. Often, these are competing purposes.  To further complicate the ability to compromise, sometimes the real driver is a desire to build nothing. Or at least build nothing here.

I understand the camp of people that want nothing built. When I moved to Davis, it was the first time I could see stars at night. The experience of living in a small town has many benefits. Usually affordability is not one of them and by default neither is diversity. There are many places where staying small and “charming” is possible. Many of those places are rural and isolated. Davis by contrast is on a major corridor and home to a world class University. Our fate was cast when we were built at the junction of railroad lines that connected us to the rest of the country and when California’s Flagship University placed its satellite here. Our connection to higher public education places a moral obligation on us. Most the young people that come here are 1st generation college students. Their path out of poverty begins at the door to our community. I agree whole heartly that the University needs to be a partner in housing students and that work has begun. The greater challenge is ensuring that there is a diversified stock of housing to afford opportunity to the rest of our community that wish to live where they work or where their children go to school.

There are some external forces that will dictate how many total units the City must build and what amount of those must be affordable. California has required, through its Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA), that all local governments (cities and counties) adequately plan to meet the housing needs of everyone in the community. This year the City of Davis By August 2021, must adopt a housing element that demonstrates how we plan to accommodate the assigned RHNA numbers, which are almost double of the previous cycle (2013-2021). This is an opportunity to seriously find solutions to not only meeting those numbers but to have conversations about how to keep the essence of our community alive.

For those that worry that the charm and lifestyle of our community is limited by size, I counter that the experience of a community is the relationship of its people. I think that the most important thing to support as our city grows is the facilitation of gathering spaces. We can have a strong and vibrant downtown by incentivizing and encouraging unique eateries rather than chains. We can make sure that all developments have spaces that support community gatherings so that neighbors can walk to catch coffee and conversations and perhaps some music. We have a strong cultural and arts division at the City. It is well poised to support artist and musicians to engage our community. We currently see how well the food trucks are received at the cannery. Neighbors go out for evening walks on Thursdays and catch up with each other. Food trucks are also a steady stream of innovation for unique brick and motor eateries. Many larger cities have an abundance of non-chain restaurants some of which originated as or were inspired by food trucks. I realize these things are limited currently but this will not always be the case.

I realize that the standard of living in a city is something that must be cultivated. It is also something that must be passed to the next generation. Currently that generation is priced out. While we have consistently built affordable stand-alone projects, we have struggled with inclusive housing since the loss of redevelopment revenue. The importance of affordable housing was highlighted to me after reading Mathew Desmond’s Pulitzer Prize winning book Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City. It is a heart wrenching read that illuminates the struggle of families to build lives when there is no housing security. An interesting idea raised in Desmond’s book, is universal housing vouchers. This Idea is currently part of Joe Biden’s platform. A strength of housing vouchers is that they have generally allowed assisted families to disperse more widely and to live in lower-poverty, less segregated neighborhoods. This ability has enormous potential to improve lives. Just the exposure to good parks, quality afterschool programs and safe streets makes an incredible positive difference in a young life. Like any other housing program, the details are complicated, but just like opening our community to students, we can uplift lives for the future.

The Housing Element Committee’s main functions are:

  • Provide comments and feedback. To review the existing housing element and other

documents, background information, and public input. To provide comments and

feedback on (rather than prepare) the draft Housing Element for 2021-2029 to City staff

and the project consultants with the goals of creating documents which are responsive to

community goals and aspirations.

  • Provide recommendations. To make recommendations to the Planning Commission and

City Council at key project milestones.

  • Communicate information. To communicate information about the project to others,

provide status updates to the City Commission they serve on and encourage others to

participate in the process.

The Housing Element will meet on the following dates:

  • Housing Element Committee Meeting #1: November 5, 2020
  • Housing Element Virtual Needs Workshop: November 12, 2020
  • Housing Element Committee Meeting #2: December 3, 2020
  • Housing Element committee meeting #3: January 14, 2021

A virtual Regional Housing Needs Assessment (RHNA) workshop will be scheduled after the first Housing Element Committee meeting.

Gloria Partida is the Mayor of Davis

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

23 thoughts on “Guest Commentary: Looking Ahead to the Housing Element Update Process”

  1. Ron Oertel

    So, are the “megadorms” (which aren’t yet completed, other than Sterling) going to count toward the RHNA requirements? This question would also apply regarding Nishi (megadorms) and WDAAC.

    If not, the council has some serious explaining to do.

    Regarding diversity (in regard to UCD and housing), my understanding is that UCD does not proportionately represent some “people of color” categories.  And if the affirmative action proposition passes, it would likely disproportionately hurt Asian students.

    If you want an even higher RNHA number next time, I assume you’d support DISC – since SACOG bases its RNHA requirements partly upon the number of jobs in a given community. Yet another reason it would lead to more sprawl.

    Truth be told, the “family/worker” housing ship sailed a long time ago – to Spring Lake in particular. With no end in sight.

  2. Keith Olsen

    Regarding diversity (in regard to UCD and housing), my understanding is that UCD does not proportionately represent some “people of color” categories.  And if the affirmative action proposition passes, it would likely disproportionately hurt Asian students.

    Good point Ron, Asians would likely get hurt as well as white students who are already underrepresented at UCD.  A fact that most liberals don’t want to touch.

    1. Ron Oertel

      I believe that Asians would be hurt “more”, based upon the numbers/representation. Some Asian groups are among the staunchest opponents of that proposition (which apparently isn’t expected to pass).

      I don’t know if the proposition would essentially “subdivide” different groups of Asians, in terms of representation/diversity. (But if so, it might start becoming truly absurd at that point.)

  3. Tia Will

    I would like to pose a question to both Ron & Keith about an issue I am more than happy to “touch”.

    I was in the UCD medical school class immediately following Baake. Yes, his lawsuit benefitted him, one white man. Yt I would point out that 30+ years later, blacks and Hispanics were still underrepresented in every major medical system in this area. I am not interested in finger-pointing. I am interested in what your suggestions would be to address this issue.

     

    2. Ron Oertel

      My point was that affirmative action (at this point) would likely have a disproportionate impact on Asians, not whites.

      As far as increasing representation of blacks and Hispanics, I would first point out that those are two different groups, and probably should not be “lumped together” if looking at representations (in any system or statistic).

      Regarding increasing representation of any particular group (e.g., in the medical field), I don’t know of easy answers (or the degree to which this should be pursued, as a goal).

      As a side note, are there more people of Indian descent (not “Native Americans”) represented in the medical field, or in other high-education fields?  (For some reason, that’s my impression.) (Actually, are those of Indian descent considered Asians? Not sure.)

      Bottom line is that there seems to be some cultural differences at play, as well. Some cultures (for whatever reason) seem to value education more highly than other cultures, for example. How do you “fix” that, assuming you think it should be fixed?

    3. Ron Oertel

      One other point I would note is that those in university towns such as Davis might have a “bias” regarding the value of education (and their own careers) in the first place.

      Things are changing, regarding the value and cost of college education.

      Last time I checked, construction workers (and the companies they work for) are among the few that are highly active at this time.  I believe that the workers in particular are primarily Hispanic (with very few black or white people).  Probably more white “owners” of those companies, though.  How do you fix that?

      I won’t go too far down this path of discussion, as it’s really a side note from Gloria’s article. But this notion of “build it for diversity” is pretty much a lie, as new residents would likely be “white” or “Asian” in the first place.

  4. Eric Gelber

    The discussion here seems to be veering off of the Housing Element topic. But, on the issue of Prop. 16, I would note that Asian opposition to Prop. 16 is not as prevalent as opponents of affirmative action would have one believe. It comes largely from recent, relatively affluent, Chinese immigrants.

    I would also note that Prop. 16 deals with far more than undergraduate admissions in higher education. It also addresses government employment and contracting, where racial and ethnic disparities are a significant issue. Prop. 16 would, for example, allow targeted outreach to Latinx, Black, Native American, and underrepresented Asian communities in recruiting for medical school admissions, and government procurement programs and contractors, including in healthcare, where disparities in access and outcomes among these groups remains a significant problem.

    Prop. 16 does not mandate anything. It would merely allow state and local entities to implement race-conscious affirmative action programs once again.

  5. Don Shor

    Here is some data. The student body in the UC system is far more diverse than the city of Davis. This is for UC overall. I didn’t bother to compile the numbers for UCD specifically but have little doubt it would be comparable, perhaps even higher in some non-white categories.
    Since UC graduates can rarely settle and buy housing here, that disparity will continue.  In the absence of single-family homes in a wider range of pricing, Davis will continue to get older and younger simultaneously: more students with greater diversity, and more older white residents. Fewer folks in the middle age demographic, and less diversity. People who work here will be increasingly unable to live here.

    1. Ron Oertel

      So, you’d probably need to get data from UCD itself (not the entire system), and compare it to statewide data.

      From that, I assume you’d compare it to statewide demographic data, to see if UCD represents each category accurately (if that’s the goal).

      But, I would be surprised if recent UCD graduates (of any “color” or “major”) could suddenly afford to purchase a house soon after graduation, on their own.  Even outside of Davis (e.g., in Spring Lake or some other nearby community).

      I don’t recall any “goal” that Davis suddenly becomes a home for those who graduate from UCD (regardless of skin color). Nor has it ever been a major employment center. This (along with the “diversity” argument) is a continuation of a long line of b.s., which also includes “green” arguments in regard to sprawl. But, you’ve got to hand it to those who come up with these arguments, on creativity alone.

      More likely, any new housing in Davis would be purchased by white or Asian people, who are not necessarily recent graduates.

      (I find it kind of amusing that international students are “not reported by ethnicity”.)

      And again, the value of a degree is dropping, and college enrollments have been significantly declining across the country for the last decade.

      1. Ron Oertel

        By the way, can you imagine how large Davis would become (and how “far” it would forever sprawl outward) if the goal that Gloria and others are apparently implying became an official “policy” (e.g., “we aim to house XX percentage of former students, after graduation”.)

        Given that there’s a continuing “supply” of new students.

        By the way, has anyone looked into the state’s actual population growth rate, lately? Last I heard (prior to the pandemic), it was extremely low.

        It’s going to be interesting to see the long-term impact of telecommuting, regarding development patterns.

        1. Don Shor

          The state Department of Finance has revised growth projections downward since 2017. Current growth projection for Sacramento County, which reflects the region where we are located, shows an expected population growth from 2019 – 2050 at 21.1% (down by 10.7%) which works out to about 0.7% per year.
          With about 24,600 households in Davis, a growth rate of 0.7% per year would require 173 houses a year. Just about 5,190 houses or equivalent in multi-family units in the next thirty years.

      2. Don Shor

        So, you’d probably need to get data from UCD itself (not the entire system), and compare it to statewide data.

        From that, I assume you’d compare it to statewide demographic data, to see if UCD represents each category accurately (if that’s the goal).

        I don’t feel the need to compare UCD to the systemwide numbers. I made my point.

        But, I would be surprised if recent UCD graduates (of any “color” or “major”) could suddenly afford to purchase a house soon after graduation, on their own. Even outside of Davis (e.g., in Spring Lake or some other nearby community).

        No, they would rent first.

        I don’t recall any “goal” that Davis suddenly becomes a home for those who graduate from UCD (regardless of skin color). Nor has it ever been a major employment center. This (along with the “diversity” argument) is a continuation of a long line of b.s., which also includes “green” arguments in regard to sprawl. But, you’ve got to hand it to those who come up with these arguments, on creativity alone.

        Your position leads to a whiter, older Davis.

        More likely, any new housing in Davis would be purchased by white or Asian people, who are not necessarily recent graduates.

        Again, younger residents are likelier to rent first. In a more balanced housing market, there would be rentals and older housing stock they could rent, then perhaps purchase, then move up to higher-value homes.

        And again, the value of a degree is dropping, and college enrollments have been significantly declining across the country for the last decade.

        And, again, as I’ve replied to this notion of yours repeatedly, UC Davis is very well-positioned to compete for students, even if overall college enrollment drops.

    2. Eric Gelber

      This table is extremely misleading. It suggests, e.g., that Woodland and Dixon have a higher percentage of whites than Davis. In fact, Davis’ population of White alone, non-Hispanic or Latinx is 55.7% compared to 39.2% for Woodland and 46.5% for Dixon. Here’s a more accurate breakdown comparing Davis to Woodland and Dixon: https://www.census.gov/quickfacts/fact/table/dixoncitycalifornia,daviscitycalifornia,woodlandcitycalifornia/PST045219

       

    3. Ron Oertel

      Looks like Davis is more diverse than either Woodland or Dixon, in regard to percentage of whites and black people.

      Not so much regarding Asians (much higher percentage in Davis), and Hispanics (lower percentage).

      Kind of interesting, I guess.

      Oh, wait – Eric is posting something else as I write this. Stay tuned!

  7. Ron Oertel

     

    Again, younger residents are likelier to rent first. In a more balanced housing market, there would be rentals and older housing stock they could rent, then perhaps purchase, then move up to higher-value homes.

    I don’t have time to respond to all that Don claims, but I would note that apartments (other than megadorms – which presumably reflect whatever diversity is claimed by UCD) don’t seem to be penciling out very well.  Even in places like Woodland/Spring Lake, where they’ve been planned (but unbuilt) for years.

    Saving up for a downpayment without assistance (while paying rent) is likely quite challenging, regardless of skin color.  I don’t recall Davis being a good “starter” market, even 20-plus years ago.  I suspect that many white and Asian families are in a much-better position to help their kids as needed, which would continue giving them an advantage.

    There are new families in Davis (e.g., in Mace Ranch), but I doubt that they are simply recent graduates of UCD, reliant upon their starting salaries (nor do they reflect the diversity that some claim would occur with new housing).

    But truth be told, I suspect that most students actually want to leave, perhaps to places which aren’t sprawling AT ALL – e.g., the Bay Area, or to their original homes. (At least that’s the way it was before the pandemic.)

    I do have a nearly fool-proof “solution” (partly tongue-in-cheek).  “Reserve” a percentage of new or existing housing for a desired skin color.  Works for the school board, doesn’t it? 😉

    1. Ron Oertel

      I would think that The Cannery might provide a pretty good reflection of “diversity” regarding new “family housing”.  Maybe somebody should conduct a survey, and see what skin colors they predominantly have.

  8. David Greenwald

    “So, are the “megadorms” (which aren’t yet completed, other than Sterling) going to count toward the RHNA requirements? ”

     

    Getting off the off-topic veer and to the question that Ron raised – imo, student housing shouldn’t count toward RHNA numbers.  Some will disagree.  But if you end up only building student housing, it actually defeats the entire purpose of RHNA and housing need allocations.  You need to be able to build to a variety of demographics.  Yes, we did need to address student housing but we also need to address affordable housing, workforce housing, family housing, senior housing and something I missed…

  9. Eric Gelber

    . . . we also need to address affordable housing, workforce housing, family housing, senior housing and something I missed…

    The housing needs assessment includes: “An analysis of any special housing needs, such as those of the elderly; persons with disabilities, including a developmental disability, as defined in Section 4512 of the Welfare and Institutions Code; large families; farmworkers; families with female heads of households; and families and persons in need of emergency shelter.” Gov’t Code § 65583(a)(7).

  10. Don Shor

    Per the Davis Enterprise: The Housing Element Committee will consist of 10 members: two representatives of the Planning Commission, one representative each from the Social Services, Senior Citizens and Finance & Budget commissions, along with five, at-large members, one selected by each councilmember.

    I couldn’t find any more info because the city website has been non-functional for several days.

