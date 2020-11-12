How Courtrooms Have Evolved Since COVID-19 First Struck

By Danae Snell

SACRAMENTO — The coronavirus pandemic caused a massive shut down of nearly everything; however, crime did not stop. And California’s Superior Courts needed to take action to develop new procedures for processing old and new cases.

On January 25, 2020, California received its first positive coronavirus test and quickly the world began to change. Within five days of this positive test, The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global public health emergency.

On March 4, 2020, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency and restrictions closely began to follow, including a shutdown of Sacramento’s Superior Court.

Now, it’s been about 290 since the COVID-19 outbreak hit in California. As the days passed and conditions worsened, the court system managed to evolve and adjust to this new normal by implementing online courtroom procedures through the use of Zoom and YouTube.

Many judges, attorneys, defendants, and courtroom officials still continue to struggle processing cases online due to network issues, lack of computer literacy, and many other unforeseen challenges.

Although this new implementation has its challenges, many attorneys have also been reaping its benefits.

Attorneys before COVID-19 were forced to wake up early to beat the line trying to get cleared to enter the courtroom – now, many are able to enter the courtroom from the comfort of their own home.

Defense attorney Michael Meehan was able to appear before Judge Philip Stanger from the Sacramento County Superior Court while driving down the street in his car with his sunglasses on.

When Judge Stanger realized the defense was driving during the case, he simply chuckled and informed him to “At least keep your hands on the wheel.”

This pandemic has changed how and where cases are processed all throughout California.

Another Defense Attorney, Linda McCreary, appeared via Zoom to discuss a case that was not even on the court calendar because she mistakenly mixed up the dates.

Usually this would be considered a waste of a drive to the courthouse, but today she was able to just log off and go on with her day all while at home.

Attorneys are not the only individuals enjoying this new procedure – many defendants appear for their cases via Zoom as well.

District Attorneys in virtually cases in Sacramento, haven’t made a live appearance – and likewise for most judges – since the courts re-opened after COVID-19 shutdowns.

No one really know when – or if – it’ll be completely safe to return to previous courthouse and courtroom routines, but online court sessions may become the “new normal” post pandemic in California courtrooms.

Danae Snell is a senior at Sacramento State majoring in Criminal Justice and is from Salinas, California.

