Judge Releases Defendant Who Allegedly Threatened to Slit Throats of Victim and Her Dog

By Özge Terzioğlu

SACRAMENTO – A defendant here allegedly threatened to slit his victim’s throat and the throat of her dog.

Despite that, Sacramento County Superior Court Judge Scott Tedmon released him without bail, but with on a Level 4 release, which includes a stayaway order from the alleged victim, citing the defendant’s clean record.

Defendant John Castaneda’s public defender (not identified on Zoom) reminded the court that his client is majoring in computer science at Sacramento City College, and plans to go to a four-year university.

This case is the defendant’s first offense, and the PD believes this was a “special circumstance,” and that “it occurred once and it won’t occur again.”

The public defender also noted to the court that the risk safety assessment of his client was at Level 1, and his client will adhere to the conditions of a Level 1 release. He was served with a stayaway order.

When prompted for the facts of the case, Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Maroun read that the victim was sleeping when the defendant came into the room and yelled at her. He was mad about an email exchange the victim had with an ex-partner of hers.

Defendant Castaneda allegedly slapped her. When she tried to leave the room, he blocked her path from leaving. The victim begged the defendant to let her go.

In response, the defendant “threatened to slit [the victim’s] throat and [the victim’s dog’s] throat.”

He allegedly also had a knife in his pocket at the time of the incident. He punched the victim again, and told her that “she deserved to have every bone in her body broken.”

When the police came, the victim’s top lip was bleeding and swollen. She told the police that this was not the first time the defendant became violent with her, but it was only the first time she decided to call the police.

The public defender disagreed and said the defendant did not have a knife in his pocket or any in the residence, besides kitchen knives.

The defendant’s attorney continued, “I think this [incident] has been exaggerated a bit by the alleged victim.”

“[The defendant] said [the victim] put her hands on him a few times in the past. I think it’s appropriate to release him because she moved out, so I don’t think they’re going to contact each other again”

The judge clarified that this was the defendant’s first arrest.

DDA Maroun reiterated to the judge, “Your Honor, the People have specifically had contact with the victim, she was afraid for her life because of the defendant, and she requested the no contact order.”

After hearing both sides, Judge Tedmon reasoned that there’s no indication that the defendant would skip court, because he attended the current hearing.

He ordered for defendant Castaneda to be released on a Level 4 release. To hold the defendant accountable, he must report to the pretrial services office every week and obey the no contact order.

Judge Tedmon strictly reminded the defendant to cooperate with his public defender and,“If there is any provable violation of any of these conditions, it is likely you could be returned to custody with a substantial bail.”

Defendant Castaneda’s next hearing is Nov. 9, at 8:30 am in Dept. 60.

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link: