Last Minute Voting Resources and Information

By Gabriella Garcia

Presidential elections are overwhelming and it can be difficult to find the right information. Below is a list of last-minute resources and information for eligible voters to reference for these last few hours.

Firstly, it’s not too late to register to vote. If you’ve missed the deadline in October, California state law allows citizens to register and update their voter information up until the last minute. However, if you are looking to register on election day, you have to go in person at a polling location.

You can find your closest polling station here, and click here for information on same day registration. All links are safe and provided by the California Secretary of State’s office.

If you are turning in your ballot directly, please be wary of fraudulent ballot drop-off boxes or make sure to drop them off at your local precinct. Do not mail your ballot last minute, as it may not be counted in time. According to California Code of Regulations, drop-off ballots boxes have specific requirements in terms of their designs that help distinguish between false ones.

To find a drop-off location near you, click here. Remember to return your ballot at a drop box or polling place no later than 8:00 pm on Nov. 3.

For information on propositions, Calmatters is an excellent resource. Calmatters provides a guide to understanding all propositions on the California ballot, as well as quick videos explaining each proposition’s backgrounds, impacts and what way to vote based on your opinion.

Click here for the interactive guide, here for the videos and here for overall information regarding the 2020 election and voting.

Specific to the presidential election, the United States has a dominant two-party system, meaning most of the votes will go towards the Democratic presidential candidate or the Republican candidate. This election’s Democratic candidate is Joe Biden and the Republican candidate is Donald J. Trump. If you are still unsure about who to vote for, you can find a quick overview of their stances and their views on current issues here.

However, you may still vote for other presidential candidates on the ballot who belong to smaller parties. To see the candidates who qualified for the California Presidential Ballots, the Secretary of State provides a PDF with their names and related parties.