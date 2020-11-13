Man Pleads to Contempt but Is Released, Strict Stay-Away Order Rescinded

By Kianna Anvari

FRESNO — After spending 132 days in custody, defendant Inthy Channoy was more than ready for a hearing Thursday here in Fresno County Superior Court.

But, as is often the case, both sides came to an agreement minutes before the hearing.

Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Winemiller represented Channoy via Zoom, while Channoy appeared in court, in custody. Channoy was assisted by a Lao interpreter, John Moua.

Channoy originally pleaded not guilty to disobeying a domestic relations court order.

His change of plea form reflected a no contest plea to Deputy District Attorney BreAnne Ruelas’ offer, one count of contempt of court.

Judge William Terrence warned Channoy that there may be serious immigration consequences if he submitted to the matter.

Channoy said he understood.

DDA Ruelas told the court that she submitted a termination of Channoy’s civil protection order (CPO) and ordered a peaceful contact order in its place.

Judge Terrence accepted the plea and found Channoy guilty, sentencing him to three years of informal probation.

Because of his time credit, Terrence released Channoy from custody, after serving 132 days of his 180 day term.

Kianna Anvari will earn a Master’s in Public Administration from San Diego State University in May 2021. She is from San Diego.

