Man Quickly Pleads No Contest, Sent to Prison for Threatening to Cut Throat of Aunt

By Jose Medina

SACRAMENTO – A case here in Sacramento County Superior Court was a quick one – no trial or protracted negotiations.

The defendant, Richard Weddle, was charged with a felony violation of California penal code section 422, or making threatening to commit a crime against the victim that results in death or grave bodily injury.

The victim that received Weddle’s threats was his own aunt, who already had an active restraining order against Weddle at the time the threats were made.

Weddle didn’t waste time pleading no contests last week before Judge Michael Bowman in Sacramento Dept. 63.

According to Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Gong, the incident took place on Aug. 23 at the victim’s house in Sacramento.

Gong said that Weddle’s “threat was so unequivocal, unconditional, and specific as to convey a gravity of purpose and immediate prospect of execution.” Weddle’s intentions of causing harm to the victim were abundantly clear, she added.

Gong explained that “the defendant went over to the victim’s house and threatened to cut her throat if she did not give him money.” The defendant’s threats were also given weight through his actions. Gong stated that Weddle “proceeded to bang on the windows and doors of her home.”

With the defendant acting violently towards the victim’s property, the victim couldn’t help but fear for her life. Gong argued that the victim “was in fear and believed the defendant would hurt her.”

Weddle’s alleged threats and actions were indicative of the bodily harm he intended to do to the victim at the time of the incident, said Gong.

And, under the legal counsel of his defense attorney JoAnn Virata, Weddle pled no contest to these charges and gave up certain rights to a due process.

Judge Bowman found Weddle guilty based on his no contest plea and sentenced him to a mid-term of two years in state prison and to have no contact with the victim.

