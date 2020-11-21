Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

My View: DISC Goes Down to Defeat, Comes Down to Traffic?

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Land Use/Open Space, Opinion
(43) Comments
297 Views
Share:

By David M. Greenwald

This is not going to be a deep dive yet into the data, but I do find the results interesting.  Overall the project lost relatively narrowly by about 1300 votes, or 4.5 percent.  This was not a nailbiter but also not a landslide like the first two Measure J votes.

The map of the city really paints the picture—this was really about location.  Those who were going to be most personally impacted by traffic voted against the project—in some cases overwhelmingly, even in areas of town where folks tend to be more conservative and support development.  Whereas on the west side of town, away from the project, the voters were supportive of it.

The location of where the no votes dominated tells us a good deal about what this came down to.  It seemed like the no side was throwing the kitchen sink at this race and, at the time, I kept thinking, if I were in the opposition, I would be pounding on traffic.  That’s your winning issue, even more than the COVID-uncertainty, which I also thought was legit.  Instead, a lot of what we saw in the closing weeks was not only faulty arguments, but ones that took the conversation away from where the core of the voters were—traffic.

There are two ways to view this result.  One is that under a lot of adverse conditions, the proponents ended up within 4.5 points and a 1300 or so vote margin.  Just as Nishi 1.0 broke close, this one broke close.

But there is another view of this that presents more of a problem for those who believe we need to be able to figure out ways to get projects like this approved.  The history of Measure J now goes six projects deep.  Two passed, four failed.  And there are some common denominators.

Covell Village turned on traffic impacts.  Wildhorse Ranch turned on near-neighbor complaints and occurred during the heart of the Great Recession and real estate collapse.  Nishi 1.0 turned largely on traffic impacts.  DISC turned on traffic impacts.

Leaving Wildhorse Ranch out, which was largely in its own category and never competitive, the three projects put forward that failed all failed because of traffic impacts.

Whereas WDAAC really did not have a lot of traffic concerns and no real near-neighbor impacts.  Nishi 2.0 was confined to campus access, taking Richards Blvd. off the table and was utterly without near-neighbor concerns.

This suggests that the notion that Measure J projects can pass if they are good projects and well-designed may be foolhardy.  Instead, it may hinge on whether the project is near neighbors who believe they will be impacted by the development and the community’s perception about the traffic problems.

This is a pretty important consideration, because the council unanimously voted to put Measure J back on the ballot—in part because they believed they could get projects passed by the voters at least some of the time.

But viewing this measure through the scope of traffic/near neighbor impacts, that limits future options greatly.

There is one exception to this analysis, however, and worth exploring briefly.  The 2006 Target vote.  Target did have strong near-neighbor opposition.  It is hard to know how much traffic was a factor in that, however.  As someone who drives by Target itself on a daily basis, I’m not sure it is driving a lot of the traffic increases on Mace.

But Target was a commercial property, it was placed on the ballot, though not by Measure J, and it was ultimately narrowly supported by the voters, mostly with the help of students.

Nevertheless, if traffic and near neighbor effects drive this equation, we should consider the following:

  1. Projects in the future have a greater chance of passing if they are smaller—DISC like Covell Village was perceived to be too large. I wouldn’t say however that WDAAC or Nishi 2 are particularly small however.
  2. Projects in the future will have a greater chance if they are perceived to have fewer traffic impacts.  Looking at the map, I think we are looking more towards the NW Quadrant, away from commuting traffic and away from areas that have been impacted by traffic. Possibly a stripped down Covell Village site.  Probably not on the east of Mace until I-80 traffic is addressed.

There were other factors that played against the project.  First, COVID and the uncertainty of the world in general.  But also, the potential that commercial business will change, that people will work more from home and outside of the office.  In two years, we will probably have a much better idea of what this looks like.

Second, students were largely gone.  When this was planned for November, the thought was that this would be a year when students vote in huge numbers—and if you look at the map, you can see that some student areas that would normally support a project like this, didn’t.  I assume in part that is because students are gone.

The city has now lost two critical revenue measures—the parcel tax in 2018 and now DISC.  That is a huge problem for the city going forward and they will have to figure that piece out.

Should DISC come back in two years?  I don’t know.  I don’t know if the traffic situation is addressed.  They looked at a reduced size previously.  But the finances didn’t work.  I would recommend against trying to put it on without housing, because that’s just bad planning, but they might be tempted to try it.

A blow out would have probably be a death knell for this concept, while a close loss in a weird year probably gives them some hope.

—David M. Greenwald reporting

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link:

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

43 thoughts on “My View: DISC Goes Down to Defeat, Comes Down to Traffic?”

  1. Ron Glick

    “That suggests that the notion that Measure J projects can pass if they are good projects and well-designed may be foolhardy.  Instead it may hinge on whether the project is near neighbors who believe they will be impacted by the development and the community’s perception about the traffic problems.”

    In other words NIMBY.

    1. Alan Miller

      In other words NIMBY.

      Pray tell that people would care about the quality of the usage of the land around them.  Such an odd, not even human, behavior :-\

  2. Ron Glick

    “This is a pretty important consideration, because the council unanimously voted to put Measure J back on the ballot – in part because they believed they could get projects passed by the voters at least some of the time.”

    The fools.

     

  3. Ron Oertel

    Questions from councilmembers were largely positive with few direct inquiries, except for Xochitl Rodriguez who wondered if the development would be in competition with similar tech parks planned or being sought in Davis? 

    Not anymore.  😉

    While offering no specific business names, Hodgson did say he’s seeing “considerable interest . . .”

    Sounds familiar.

    “Aggie Square will be 125 acres,” Stallard noted of the Sacramento and UC Davis development project, “but this will have 351 acres and the location couldn’t be better to create a synergy with UC Davis.”

    Also sounds familiar.

    Woodland council supportive of Research and Tech Park – Daily Democrat

    “I have said consistently in the past this is not a residential project,” Hodgson replied to Stallard.

    (That also sounds familiar.)

    To paraphrase the Wizard of Oz, “Pay no attention to the 1,600 housing units behind the curtain.”

  4. Eric Gelber

    Big surprise! You put land use decisions in the hands of voters with minimal knowledge of city planning and they vote their narrow self-interests. Thank you Measure J.

    1. Ron Oertel

      and they vote their narrow self-interests. 

      I don’t think so.

      In fact, I think the opposite is true (e.g., regarding more pressure on the housing market, local contributions to climate change, loss of farmland/habitat, etc.).

      I don’t know why some people think as you do, regarding this.

        1. Ron Oertel

          You can’t compare the two proposals in this manner (e.g., DISC vs. Nishi).  For many reasons.

          As a side note, didn’t you repeatedly downplay traffic concerns, but are now stating that more focus should have been put on them in today’s article as a “tactic”?

          1. David Greenwald Post author

            Actually you can. It shows us patterns of who is supporting projects. And proximity to the project rather than ideology seems to predominate in both cases.

        2. Ron Oertel

          Nishi was a very different proposal (and served a different purpose) that DISC.

          It was also adjacent to UCD, and was not what most would consider to be “sprawl”.

          But yeah, creating even more gridlock on the worst intersection in town (which is also the primary “gateway” to downtown) was probably not the best design (regarding Nishi 1.0).

          The arguments against DISC, while also including traffic, focused on environmental impacts (and loss of farmland), as well.

        3. David Greenwald Post author

          Ron: We know that Nishi was a very different project.  That doesn’t mean we can’t look at which areas voted for each and look at patterns and see who supported the project and draw conclusions from it. In this case in particular, the patterns are not subtle – see my post below.

        6. Ron Oertel

           So there was no real carryover between DISC and council.

          There never is.  Maybe folks don’t understand the positions of those representing them, and the reason that these divisive battles keep getting foisted upon the city.

          It appears to me that more than half of the geographic area of the city voted (majority) against DISC.  Not just those “right next to it”.  Of course, most residents use Mace (and Highway 80) at some point, as well.

          But certainly, those who can feel and see impacts are more likely to be concerned.  Just as I don’t follow what’s happening in Texas, for example.

          In any case, this is probably the reason that those in The Cannery, for example, would be receptive to future campaigns against development at the site of the former Covell Village.

           

          1. David Greenwald Post author

            It seems pretty clear to me that if we ran a probit model looking at distance from the site and vote choice, distance would be highly significant and probably the largest explanatory variable.

      2. Eric Gelber

        I don’t know why some people think as you do, regarding this.

        Because of the voting patterns. Your theory of the factors individuals based their votes on doesn’t explain the strong geographical differences in how people voted.

        1. Ron Oertel

          The block above shows about half the city (geography) voted (majority) against DISC.

          But in reality, there are likely many folks who voted for/against it, throughout the city.

          You are simplifying/misunderstanding the reasons for opposition (at least by some).

          In any case, should traffic *not* be a concern? On a primary access point for the city? (Not to mention Highway 80?)

          1. David Greenwald Post author

            You’re being silly. There are individual level variations. But when you look at the overall results they have pattern. Just like the national election data shows us a pattern – cities, suburbs, rural areas. Even in Detroit, there were a few votes for Trump. That doesn’t mean we can’t infer strongly from the patterns of voting. That’s what we are doing here.

        2. Ron Oertel

          I don’t dispute that those who feel and see impacts are the ones most likely to be concerned.  But again, more than half the geographic city voted (majority) against DISC.

          Of course, this also doesn’t account for density/number of voters, in different locations.

          In any case, do you think Gloria learned anything, from this? Other than (perhaps) suggesting that the makeup of her constituents should be changed? 😉

        3. Eric Gelber

          But again, about half the geographic city voted (majority) against DISC.

          Yes. And if you examine the map, the opposition was concentrated primarily along the Covell/Mace corridor—i.e., along routes most likely to be impacted by DISC traffic.

          1. Don Shor

            And, interestingly, the candidates who opposed DISC lost by significant margins and the incumbents who voted to put it on the ballot — including those who represent parts of town where DISC lost — won by what we would usually call landslide margins.

        5. Alan Miller

          do you think Gloria learned anything, from this? Other than (perhaps) suggesting that the makeup of her constituents should be changed?

          Perhaps they need ‘reprogramming’

  5. David Greenwald Post author

     

    The big red blob in the middle shows that the biggest opposition to Nishi was right where the impacts would be felt the most.  And it’s a very very different pattern from Measure B which was completely segments west side versus east side.

  6. Bill Marshall

    How did Gloria’s district vote on DISC?  

    Ms Partida doesn’t have “a district”, yet… she was elected ‘at-large’, and that won’t change for ~ 2 years… dumb question… her current “district” is the City of Davis…

  7. Ron Oertel

    The “Yes” campaign was a mess, starting with the ever-changing proposal, ever-changing names, and ever-changing arguments.  (Some of which contradicted themselves.)  I think I sensed it was over, when some of the downtown businesses became concerned.  Not to mention the commercial vacancies which dominate town (and beyond).

    The bottom line is that this type of proposal is a thing of the past. It was embarrassing that it even got this far, for a city like Davis.

    Regarding localized concerns, a wise person once told me that “no neighborhood gets thrown under the bus”.  Sound words to live by, and advocate for.

    Maybe developers, the city, and the Vanguard can give it a rest for awhile. But if not, there’s always Measure D, and those willing to take up the cause. 😉

    Something like 83% approval, for Measure D.

  8. Alan Miller

    Maybe developers, the city, and the Vanguard can give it a rest for awhile.

    Don’t bet on it.  They will just sharpen their propaganda knives and all future proposals will be “for the puppies”, “for the elderly”, “for the vulnerable”, and of course “for the children”.  Davis citizens will cave.

    1. Ron Oertel

      Maybe.

      They just tried the “free money” (one of the strongest of all arguments for the gullible), and it failed.

      There was also a record number of voters, I believe. Or, at least a very large turnout. Thanks to that guy whose name we won’t mention, at the top.

    2. Keith Echols

      and then Developers will claim they need to change the terms of the original agreement…..because they can’t make it pencil “for the puppies, the elderly or the children”….and so the dance between the fickle electorate and Developers will continue….at least until the number of Developer dance partners thins out even more than it has.

  9. Alan Miller

    even in areas of town where folks tend to be more conservative and support development.

    Pardon, but when do those two things go together?  Are you “conservative” ?  Is the City Council “conservative” ?   Are the Campus Democrats “conservative” ?    PU-LEEEEEZ !!!

    1. Keith Echols

      even in areas of town where folks tend to be more conservative and support development. 

      I also found this part amusing.  People that support development support change.  Change is the opposite of being conservative.  Change is progressive.

        1. Keith Echols

          The development agreement is whatever the Developers need to say to get it passed the people.  DISC made the mistake of not including wind powered Star Trek transporters as part of their development agreement.

  10. Ron Oertel

    I think that what I enjoyed most of all about this loss is the “switcheroo”, with the “housing shortage people” advocating for more housing shortage, as a result of DISC.

    Which really took the wind out of their sails, regarding their usual claims regarding those concerned about sprawl.

    (Again, assuming it was actually commercially viable in the first place.)

    1. Ron Oertel

      Or, maybe it was those who claim that communities need to do their part regarding climate change, while supporting a 5,600-parking spot freeway development.

      I’ll leave it to the readers, to pick their “favorite”.  Both are good options.

Leave a Reply

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for