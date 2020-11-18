ONE COURT SESSION: Release for Man Who Threatened to ‘Bury’ Neighbor,’ Credit for Homeless and Delay for Man Claiming to Work for Pentagon and CIA

By Tiffany Devlin

SACRAMENTO – On a typical day in Sacramento County Superior Court, defendants are often seen entering pleas, preparing for trial with their counsel, or being sentenced.

On Monday, the outcome for some defendants in Department 62 ranged from being released on their own recognizance to having their sentences reduced because of credit for time served.

On the other hand, one defendant was deemed incompetent to stand trial, claiming to work for the Pentagon and the CIA.

The first case involved defendant Isaac Paval, who was originally released pre-trial but failed to appear on Sept. 30. Assistant Public Defender Teresa Huang requested for him to be re-released due to a miscommunication.

Huang explained that, according to Paval, he did come to court, but he came to court in the afternoon. Paval told a deputy that he had court, so the deputy looked him up and claimed that his attorney already appeared on his behalf.

“He came to court and was told that I took care of it, so he left….according to Mr. Paval, there was a misunderstanding and that he did come to court, and was basically told that it was taken care of. Given that, I would ask the court to re-release him under pretrial services and have him come back to court at another time,” said Huang.

When Judge Michael Savage asked about Paval’s record, Deputy District Attorney Cody Winchester claimed that he had a violation of a restraining order from 2017.



Winchester explained that Paval was causing problems in the neighborhood outside of a duplex, and was known to yell and curse at people walking by. He told his neighbor, who was the alleged victim that requested the restraining order, that he was going to bury him in the yard.

When the victim called the police, Paval was found on top of a vehicle upon law enforcement’s arrival. Paval also threatened the police arresting him.

“I spoke with the victim, he actually has not seen the defendant since that time. He isn’t necessarily afraid of him, but he did say that they are all moving out of that duplex in the next two weeks,” Winchester noted.

While the victim has not seen Paval since the incident, he said that he would rather Paval stay in custody so that he can get away from the duplex. Winchester said that if the court is inclined to release Paval, he has e-mailed a protective order to the clerk to file.

Judge Savage wrapped up the hearing by ruling for the release of Paval on his own recognizance so long as he stays away from the duplex.

Next up for the department was the case of defendant David Davis, who was currently on felony probation and charged with a new felony violation of Health & Safety Code §1137, which involves the possession of methamphetamines.

“The People are willing to reduce it to a misdemeanor,” Assistant Public Defender Naomi Coady stated, “the total offer for the People is 60 days on the 11377, and 30 days consecutive on the violation of probation.”

Coady also noted that the reason for his charge being counted as a felony was because of a prior conviction from 1986 involving rape.

“Mr. Davis, in this case when he was approached by the rangers, they knew he was on formal probation. They searched him, he didn’t do anything during the search, he didn’t mislead them or cause any issues or anything like that. They found a small amount of methamphetamine in his pocket,” she said.

Coady requested that the court give Davis credit for time served, along with reinstatement on probation with the same terms and conditions. Davis would also plead no contest to the HS §11377 charge.

While Judge Savage was willing to release Davis and for him to sign up for an alternative program if he pleas, Coady addressed the fact that Davis was homeless, and that he may not have the ability to pay for the work project nor for an ankle monitor.

Judge Savage proposed a different agreement, where Davis would instead serve time until Nov. 25. Davis agreed, and was also placed on one year of informal probation. All fines and fees for his misdemeanor were stricken, and no additional time was issued for the violation of probation.

In another case, defendant Robert Johnson was considered incompetent to stand trial, repeatedly claiming that he worked for the Pentagon, the CIA, and he owned the “United States of America.”

Johnson was charged with PC §211 involving robbery. He was arraigned on Sept. 11, 2020.

While Judge Savage asked Johnson if he was okay with the hearing being live streamed for public access, Johnson said, “Before you make the hearing (live) I want to let you know who I am.”

“I just need to know if it’s okay if we do this hearing just like we’re talking right now. That’s all I need to know sir.” said Judge Savage.

“Well, can I speak?” Johnson asked.

“You can tell me yes or no on that question,” Judge Savage tried to reason.

“Uh… well can I speak or let you know something during the hearing?” Johnson asked.

“Nope. I just need a yes or no,” Judge Savage replied.

“Well this court is out of this jurisdiction. I work for the Central Intelligence Agency,” Johnson continued, ignoring the procedural question.

“I don’t need to know any of that sir,” Judge Savage said.

Johnson insisted on saying that he worked for the Pentagon, and that the “special intelligence court” is the proper jurisdiction. He continued to request that Judge Savage should let him speak, ignoring the procedural question.

According to a doctor, the defendant was deemed incompetent to stand trial. Before Judge Savage could finish with the proceeding, Johnson said that his Constitutional rights were being violated, and that his military rights were being violated.

“Sir, I need you to be quiet,” said Judge Savage. Public Defender Coady submitted on Penal Code §1368, which requires the judge to state that the defendant is mentally incompetent to stand trial. The case will be reviewed on Dec. 7 in Dept. 9.

“I’d like to file for attorney incompetence,” Johnson blurted out. “Okay y’all disrespecting the federal government. I’m actually owner of the United States of America, Robert Johnson.

“I said I’m under government surveillance! I’m under government surveillance, sir, you hear me? I’m under government surveillance! I worked for the Pentagon! I’m the wrong person to disrespect… Y’all violating my Constitutional rights, I got a right to speak, man,” Johnson yelled.

While Johnson continued to yell, the courtroom microphone eventually was muted. One court staff member was heard saying, “He owns the United States… of America.” and burst into laughter.

Tiffany Devlin is from Richmond, California, and she is a fourth-year student at San Francisco State University majoring in Criminal Justice Studies.

