Plea Agreements Help Keep County Jail COVID-19 Depleted

By Hannah Skepner

SACRAMENTO – There were two negotiated plea agreements Friday morning in Sacramento County Superior Court—both simple and both seemingly designed to not overcrowd the county jail, which has been reduced by about half of its normal population because of the threat of COVID-19 outbreaks.

In the first case, of defendant German Flores, a deal was presented to him by prosecutor Jeff Harry that consisted of a no contest plea to Count 2 of his charges, which alleges he used force and violence on the victim resulting in serious bodily injuries that included lacerations to both his face and liver, and bleeding in the brain.

The plea would mean 85 days in the county jail, two years of formal probation following, and the payment of all restitution fees. All other counts against him were dismissed.

Flores took the deal, pleading no contest. Judge Kevin McCormick sentenced Flores, who already had 85 days of credit on his time, 43 days actual, and 42 days good time work time. He reported back to the county jail for release, and his two years of formal probation began.

The second case was for defendant Albertina Morales, represented by private defense counsel Larry Pilgrim. Count 2 of Morales’ case was that on or around Feb. 28, she committed a felony violation of willfully and unlawfully possessing with the intent to defraud or retain personal identifying information of 10 or more individuals.

A deal, presented by Deputy District Attorney Ryan Roebuck, was to plead no contest to Count 2, serve two years in custody, and the payment of all restitution fees to all victims.

Morales decided to accept this plea agreement. Judge McCormick explained her two-year county jail sentence was split into one year actual time, and one year of supervised probation.

The defendant has already served 89 of her 182.5 days in the county jail. She will report back for the rest of her time on January 22, 2021. All other counts against Albertina Morales were dismissed.

