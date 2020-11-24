Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Plea Agreements Help Keep County Jail COVID-19 Depleted

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch, Sacramento Region
Leave a comment
12 Views
Share:

By Hannah Skepner

SACRAMENTO – There were two negotiated plea agreements Friday morning in Sacramento County Superior Court—both simple and both seemingly designed to not overcrowd the county jail, which has been reduced by about half of its normal population because of the threat of COVID-19 outbreaks.

In the first case, of defendant German Flores, a deal was presented to him by prosecutor Jeff Harry that consisted of a no contest plea to Count 2 of his charges, which alleges he used force and violence on the victim resulting in serious bodily injuries that included lacerations to both his face and liver, and bleeding in the brain.

The plea would mean 85 days in the county jail, two years of formal probation following, and the payment of all restitution fees. All other counts against him were dismissed.

Flores took the deal, pleading no contest. Judge Kevin McCormick sentenced Flores, who already had 85 days of credit on his time, 43 days actual, and 42 days good time work time. He reported back to the county jail for release, and his two years of formal probation began.

The second case was for defendant Albertina Morales, represented by private defense counsel Larry Pilgrim. Count 2 of Morales’ case was that on or around Feb. 28, she committed a felony violation of willfully and unlawfully possessing with the intent to defraud or retain personal identifying information of 10 or more individuals.

A deal, presented by Deputy District Attorney Ryan Roebuck, was to plead no contest to Count 2, serve two years in custody, and the payment of all restitution fees to all victims.

Morales decided to accept this plea agreement. Judge McCormick explained her two-year county jail sentence was split into one year actual time, and one year of supervised probation.

The defendant has already served 89 of her 182.5 days in the county jail. She will report back for the rest of her time on January 22, 2021. All other counts against Albertina Morales were dismissed.

Hi! I’m Hannah Skepner, and I’m from the East Bay Area. I’m a third year this year at UC Davis, and am currently majoring in Communications and minoring in Psychology.

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link:

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

The Vanguard Court Watch operates in Yolo, Sacramento and Sacramento Counties with a mission to monitor and report on court cases. Anyone interested in interning at the Courthouse or volunteering to monitor cases should contact the Vanguard at info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org - please email info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org if you find inaccuracies in this report.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for