Sacramento Judge Refuses to Release Defendant Accused of Threatening to Stab Wife with Kitchen Knife

SACRAMENTO — Assistant Public Defender Sameera Ali requested defendant Jasveer Bal be released on his own recognizance because of his lack of a criminal history, but Sacramento County Superior Court Judge Timothy M. Frawley rejected Ali’s request—pointing to Bal’s history of domestic violence, including threatening to stab his wife with a kitchen knife.

Bal is currently in custody but did not appear in court due medical issues. He was set to appear for an arraignment, but Judge Frawley agreed to excuse Bal’s appearance due to medical problems.

APD Ali attempted to negotiate a lower bail and potential release for Bal.

“In regards to Mr. Bal’s case, I did receive the pretrial services assessment and pretrial services recommends that he be detained, but he has no prior criminal history, no prior misdemeanors, no prior felonies,” said Ali.

“He is 52 years old and the presumptive level of release would be one. I am requesting that the court does consider OR-ing him (release on his own recognizance with no bail required) given that he doesn’t have any criminal history at all, no failures to appear. And that we give him a court date to return to court,” she continued.

“I understand, just based on the allegations, that a written no-contact order would be the issue and be served on him, and I believe that would be fine for the pendency of the case,” Ali finished.

“What’s the DA’s position?” Judge Frawley asked.

Deputy District Attorney Rona Filippini rejected Ali’s request, arguing that his release could cause problems for his wife, the victim of the case.

“The People are opposed to a reduction in the defendant’s bail. We did reach the victim today and she stated that he is an alcoholic and once he is released he will drink and threaten her more,” said Filippini. “She said that he needs help and that she has safety concerns for herself and her son.”

Filippini went on to describe the alleged facts of the case: “On Nov. 6, the victim’s child called 911 to report that the defendant was threatening to hurt the victim. The victim reported to officers that when the victim was in the kitchen, the defendant came in and was upset at the victim because he went to jail.

“The defendant told the victim to get more alcohol for him. When she said no, he grabbed a large, nine inch kitchen knife. He was three feet away from the victim and told the victim he was going to kill her. She again refused to get alcohol and he said would kill himself and then blame it on the victim.

“The knife was located in the home and she said that additionally they have prior domestic violence and that two days prior the defendant had pulled her hair and she had to fight him off of her. He was very drunk at that time as well,” Filippini finished.

After hearing Filippini’s statement, Judge Frawley inquired about a past case involving Bal. Upon researching the case, Filippini found that Bal had been involved in a domestic violence incident with the same victim in 2018 that resulted in his being enrolled in anger management classes.

Judge Frawley decided that the history of domestic abuse as well as the most recent incident was enough to deny Bal’s release.

“I deny the motion to release on OR and/or conditions. I am concerned about the safety of the victim,” Judge Frawley concluded.

