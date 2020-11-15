‘She Still Loves Me,’ Claims Man After Violating Court Order

By Carlin Ross

SACRAMENTO – Last week, in Sacramento County Superior Court Dept 61, defendant Gregory Youngquist appeared in front of Judge Michael Sweet with what appeared to be a broken heart.

While serving his three-year probation sentence for violating Penal Code section 602.5(B), trespassing, Penal Code 273.6(A), violating a restraining order, and Penal Code 368(C), crimes against elders, Youngquist recently trespassed again.

Judge Sweet immediately and sternly stated “you have to abide by a criminal order.”

After Youngquist asked the judge to repeat himself, Sweet restated “there is a criminal order that prohibits you from seeing the protected person unless that person comes into court to modify it.”

The judge’s explanation sounded straightforward until troubles of the heart began to boil.

Without hesitation, the defendant responded to the judge’s statement in claiming “she [the person protected by the restraining order] is going to come in and take it off, that’s okay.”

Youngquist continued speaking to the judge, asking for clarity on a situation; he was traveling to Eugene, OR in a few days for a family funeral and expected to see the protected person there. He knew she was only protected under California state law, so Youngquist wanted to know, “what happens with that?”

At this point, Youngquist’s Assistant Public Defender, Christopher Ryan, angrily stepped in and exclaimed to his client “don’t ask the judge, he can’t give you advice” He continued, “don’t go to the funeral, don’t go within one hundred feet of her”

While Youngquist nodded his head in acknowledgment, he still declared “she loves me and wants me there.”

The defendant’s final question to the counsel was “this is just a misdemeanor, right? This shows up on my record, right? Can I petition to get it off my record?” When the Judge hesitated with his response, Youngquist realized he was supposed to ask his attorney for advice.

Judge Sweet reinstated Youngquist on probation. He was additionally sentenced to serve 20 days for the violation although he already completed his time, and is now on track to be released on Nov. 12. Ryan told Youngquist he could come back in a year to try to get his probation reduced.

As the case wrapped up, Judge Sweet made his final remark to Youngquist. “Stay out of trouble,” he kindly advised.

“My mother has Alzheimer’s, I know about this stuff. And I’m not joking, it’s some serious stuff,” Youngquist promptly retorted.

The defendant’s case concluded with Judge Sweet and Deputy District Attorney Kitty Tetrault just shaking their heads.

Carlin Ross is a senior at Santa Clara University who double majors in English and philosophy. She’s originally from Bozeman, Montana.

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link: