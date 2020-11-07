Student Opinion: The Longer than Usual 2020 President Election

By Jose Orozco

This presidential election has taken longer than expected this year. President Trump has publicly declared that he has won and that this election is rigged. And there has been an evident division of the American people as the vote percentage is almost half for both candidates, with Biden having the slight advantage.

This is somewhat concerning when considering Trump’s previous record. It is surprising that this election has been so close in the voting percentage. But then again, there is the concern over Biden who has been well known to be a career liar.

Beginning with Trump, he made a call to Ukraine demanding information on Biden, in exchange for weapons to aid them in case of an invasion of Russia. Not to mention, there was also the removal of the U.S. from the Paris Agreement.

On Nov. 3, as posted on Twitter by C-Span, Trump has publicly declared that this election is “a fraud on the American public” and “an embarrassment to our country.”

“We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election. Our goal now is to ensure the integrity for the good of this nation.”

The outrageous claim being made here is that ballots should stop being counted in states which he was previously winning. Of course, the Trump Administration does not consider the impact COVID-19 has had on the counting of ballots.

Due to the pandemic, many people felt unsafe to vote in person, thus a majority of the ballots were mailed in.

However, Trump is still accusing many of these same voters of cheating.

Counting ballots has to occur in a longer time frame to account for these mailed ballots, but that does not mean that they are not valid. They were postmarked by the voting deadline––election day––and have yet to arrive at their destination.

As BBC reports, “Different states stop voting at different times.”

Usually, ballots are still being counted by election night, and there are enough votes to pick a winner. This time, however, voting is different with more early voters voting by post rather than in person.

“Postal votes typically take longer to count as they have to go through more steps to be verified, such as a signature and address check.”

BBC also explains that Ellen Weintraub, the Federal Election Commission head, states: “There’s simply no basis for the conspiracy theory that voting by mail causes fraud.”

And it has been projected that there have been twice as many early voters this year as compared to the 2016 election. This, then, looks like a desperation tactic from Trump since a loss seems inevitable, and I believe taking this to the Supreme Court will not hold much water.

The evidence is clear, Trump should prepare himself to accept defeat.

The election began on Nov. 3, and with only a few days after, a winner is still to be declared. The 2020 election results currently have 253 electoral votes in favor of Biden and 214 electoral votes in favor of Trump. The vote percentages are 50.5 percent and 47.8 percent respectively, with Biden having a slight lead.

The remaining states to be counted include Nevada, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona, North Carolina and Alaska. The projected winners have Biden winning the first four of the total five states. Biden’s current lead in electoral votes suggests that he will be our new president.

This will entail several beneficial changes along with some drawbacks. For one, under Biden, the U.S. will definitely rejoin the Paris Agreement. Additionally, ties with previous U.S. allies will be stitched back together when they were severed by Trump’s negotiations with authoritarian countries.

We could also expect Biden to attempt to pack the court.

The New York Times reports that “after Justice Ginsburg’s death, [Biden] went silent on the issue [of court-packing], declining to say if his position had changed.” This means that we can expect an attempt from the Biden Administration to expand the number of Democratic Justices in the Supreme Court.

More Democratic Justices will complicate future decisions, which may further cause negative results. But the 6-3 conservative majority made by questionable Republican tactics to “steal” seats can surely be represented as a far more significant problem.

Overall, it seems clear that more people are willing to welcome Biden with open arms. I, for one, do not see how he can make things much worse.

Yet, there is the possibility that we might get tax increases and even small businesses might be negatively affected by his policies. I am willing to take this hit in order to place a less scandalous candidate in the presidency.