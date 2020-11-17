UC Davis Announces Travel Guidelines for Fall and Winter Quarter

By Jess Taylor

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and students have begun registering for winter quarter. With this in mind, COVID-19 still determines how UC Davis can proceed in the future.

The university is discouraging travel plans for Thanksgiving to minimize potential exposure to the virus. This is based upon the massive increase in cases that have made California rank fourth as the state with the most cases in the last week. As winter rolls around, the expectation is that cases will continue to rise until spring.

Yolo County is not allowing indoor gatherings and is asking residents to limit the number of gatherings that they attend. If everyone limits the people they see, the county can decrease the spread of COVID-19 that has increased since placed in the red tier.

UC Davis is expecting all students who travel home, or elsewhere, for Thanksgiving to be tested at the virus kiosks a week prior to leaving. The university wants to not only limit COVID-19 being brought back but also wants to prevent students from spreading it wherever they go.

In addition, students are encouraged to stay where they go until winter quarter begins. This request diminishes the possibility of spreading the virus back and forth while students go back home for winter break.

When students return, they are expected to be tested within the first week of returning, but no later than Dec. 6. The university is asking students to quarantine until given notice of the results.

Unfortunately for students living on campus, housing and dining services will be closed from Dec. 19 till January 2nd. UC Davis is allowing a limited number of housing options on campus; student housing must be contacted for this option to be considered. Additionally, applications to live on campus for winter quarter have opened. They will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis after Dec. 1. Off-campus options are also available on the student housing website.

Just as expected for students returning after Thanksgiving, those that are coming or moving back to Davis for winter quarter are expected to be tested within seven days and no later than January 10. For those moving on campus, they will be expected to test before granted access to their rooms.

Sadly, winter quarter is expected to be remote once again. On the bright side, more classes will be offered on campus compared to fall quarter. These classes consist of advanced laboratory courses, those needing specialized equipment, as well as studio and performance programs. Strict criteria must be met by those involved in these courses such as daily symptom surveys, saliva testing, social distancing, face coverings, frequent sanitization and many other sterilization practices. Another enlightening possibility is if the pandemic’s conditions improve during winter quarter, students can potentially meet with professors, advisors and staff in person.

Though the university will essentially remain as it is, there are still ways to enjoy the events affiliated with campus. The Mondavi Center’s “HomeStage” event was a success, and they have announced three new upcoming shows. After Thanksgiving “An Evening with Yo-Yo Ma” will be held Nov. 27 at 7 p.m.

Donna Sternberg and Dancers (Shape) will be performing on Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m. These two events are free for students. Close to Christmas time, “Manual Cinema- A Christmas Carol” will be performed from Dec. 18 – 20 with discounted tickets available to students.

Equally as exciting, on Nov. 20 at 4 p.m., UC Davis will be having alumni Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely speaking for the Chancellor’s Colloquium Distinguished Speaker Series. The two of them met at Davis and have been the screenwriters for six Marvel films as well as other high-performance movies like “The Chronicles of Narnia.” Registration is still open on the UCD Leadership website where attendees can submit their questions to the writers.

