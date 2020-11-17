Yolo County Back in the Purple as California Sets An All-Time High

By David M. Greenwald

The surge that had for some time spared California has hit and hit hard as the Monday daily total topped 13,000 new cases – new high for the pandemic and Yolo County was one of 28 counties to be moved back into the more restrictive purple tier as Governor Newsom once again sounded the alarm.

Governor Newsom announced on Monday that he is “pulling the emergencies brake” and requiring counties to move backward.

“We are sounding the alarm,” said Governor Newsom. “California is experiencing the fastest increase in cases we have seen yet –faster than what we experienced at the outset of the pandemic or even this summer. The spread of COVID-19, if left unchecked, could quickly overwhelm our health care system and lead to catastrophic outcomes.”

He said, “That is why we are pulling an emergency brake in the Blueprint for a Safer Economy. Now is the time to do all we can – government at all levels and Californians across the state – to flatten the curve again as we have done before.”

The rate of growth now in California is father than it was in July which was the previous peak.

“The data we are seeing is very concerning. We are in the midst of a surge, and time is of the essence. Every day matters and every decision matters,” said California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly. “Personal decisions are critical, and I am I imploring every Californian to stay home if they can, wear a mask whenever they leave their homes, limit mixing, practice physical distancing and wash their hands.”

The move for Yolo County comes less than a week after it remained in the red. According to the County release, “Yolo County’s adjusted case rate for the November 16 update is 17.4, which is well above the purple tier threshold of seven.”

Sacramento went into the purple last week, but other nearby counties including Solano, Placer and Napa join Yolo this week.

According to the county, “Yolo County has experienced a surge of positive cases recently and Public Health staff are urging residents to exercise personal responsibility by following preventive health measures and avoiding social gatherings.”

“The rapid rise in cases over the last couple of weeks is very concerning,” said Yolo County Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson. “We need to act now to slow the spread of coronavirus or we may soon find our hospitals, like those in other parts of the country, overwhelmed.”

She noted: “I understand that people are tired of COVID restrictions and want this pandemic to be over. But we can’t simply wish it away. We must continue to work hard at the basics of staying home, wearing masks, keeping our distance, not gathering, and washing our hands. I am grateful for all the sacrifices Yolo residents have made to date and am asking them to sacrifice a bit longer in order to save lives.”

A return to the purple tier drastically impacts many local businesses that will now have to close indoor business operations or reduce capacity. Effective November 17, the following businesses will have these restrictions:

Family entertainment centers: Outdoors only with modifications

Gyms and fitness centers: Outdoors only with modifications

Movie theaters: Outdoors only with modifications

Museums, zoos and aquariums: Outdoors only with modifications

Places of worship: Outdoors only with modifications

Retail: Open indoors with a maximum of 25% occupancy

Restaurants: Outdoors only with modifications

Shopping centers: Open indoors with a maximum of 25% occupancy

“Nobody wants to see business rollbacks, but they are needed right now to keep coronavirus in check,” said Yolo County Public Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson. “Shifting high-risk businesses and activities from indoor to outdoor operations will help keep these businesses from contributing to spread of the virus.”

The county said: “Personal care services, nail salons, hair salons and barber shops can still remain open indoors with modifications in the purple tier and must follow the State’s industry guidance.”

Importantly schools that have reopened for in-person or hybrid learning can remain open but schools not reopened would need a waiver to reopen under the purple tier or wait until Yolo County moves back into the red.

California is not alone. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan who has faced protests, court action and a hostile legislature stood at a lectern on Monday to announce new restrictions.

Over 160,000 new cases were reported on Monday as the US surpassed 11 million total cases.

California was joined by Washington and Oregon in addition to Michigan.

A record number of people are hospitals across the country with over 70,000 hospitalized and people dying at a rate of over 1100 per day with experts expecting within a few weeks those numbers to reach record levels.

The pandemic is increasingly penetrating rural areas and swaths of Republican-led states, which is changing the dynamics. This past week, North Dakota, Utah and now Iowa have imposed mask mandates, curfews at restaurants and bars, and restrictions on indoor and outdoor gathering sizes.

Officials have avoided the most restrictive measures that were used in the spring – complete stay-at-home orders, but some experts warn that may be coming if the numbers are not brought under control.

—David M. Greenwald reporting

