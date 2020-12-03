A Celebration Of Our Wildlife And Our Natural World!

by Debra Chase

Sacramento, CA – Join the Mountain Lion Foundation (MLF) when they host the Wild Child – Wild and Scenic Film Festival on Tour virtually on December 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM Pacific. With the option to watch the films through December 17,2020 at the viewers leisure.

The Wild Child – Wild & Scenic Film Festival is a curated program for kids and families which is now in its 18th year! Wild & Scenic focuses on films which speak to the environmental concerns and celebrations of our planet. “We are hosting this festival to inspire young people to explore our wildlands and the wildlife that those lands support.” said Debra Chase MLF CEO. “We want to help motivate young people to become active in a sustainable future – saving our wildlife, especially America’s lion – that is what MLF is all about.”

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival was started by the watershed advocacy group, the South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) in 2003. The festival’s namesake is in celebration of SYRCL’s landmark victory to receive “Wild & Scenic” status for 39 miles of the South Yuba River in 1999. With the support of national partners: Peak Design, Hipcamp, EarthJustice, Klean Kanteen, and Sierra Nevada Brewing Company, the festival can reach an even larger audience.

“In recent years, the festival and it’s On Tour Program has grown to more than 230 events, supporting organizations and their local community causes through outreach, fundraising, and education. The On Tour community is an incredible collection of organizations from every corner of the country who are full of empathy, open-minded, and eager to make a positive difference for the world, their communities, and the environment,” says Sarah Muskin, WSFF On Tour Coordinator.

Join us on an educational and inspirational journey as we watch a little boy explore intertidal zones, high-liners suspended in the airy expanse between heaven and Earth, a raccoon discover light, and much more. This educational festival inspires environmental activism and a love for nature–through film. It is a natural extension of the Mountain Lion Foundation’s work to inspire people to act on behalf of the environment and to protect America’s lion.

Schools, teachers and their students are invited to attend for free and should contact crobinson@mountainlion.org to sign up and receive the promotional code.

Ticket purchases directly support our efforts to educate the public on the importance of protecting mountain lions and their habitat, as well as fostering coexistence with our native big cats.

EVENT DETAILS:

Date and Time: December 12th, 2020. Doors open at 9:30am and shows start at 10:00 AM Pacific

December 13-17 viewers watch at their leisure. Viewers must register to receive viewing link.

Ticket Prices: General Admission (members): $12.00

General Admission (non-members) $17.00

Family Admission: $40.00

Tickets can be purchased at https://qudio.com/event/mountainlion.

Teachers/schools contact crobinson@mountainlion.org for free promo code.

www.mountainlion.org