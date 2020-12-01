Santa Rita Jail Holds Nearly Two-Hundred COVID-19 At-Risk Patients in Custody – Breaking Down COVID-19 in CA Jails

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(Page 1: San Francisco County Jails, Page 2-4: Santa Rita Jail, Page 5: Sacramento County Jails, Page 6: Santa Clara County Jails, Page 7: LA County Jails, Page 8: OC Jails, Page 9 & 10: BSCC Data – All County Jails & Juvenile Detention Facilities)

1. Alameda County Jail (Santa Rita Jail) – Highlights

As of Nov. 30, HU 21 A has been quarantined due to a patient presenting symptoms on Nov. 29. It is scheduled to be released on Dec. 14 unless the index case tests negative.

HU 24 A, B, and C have been released from quarantine due to the index case testing negative. These pods were quarantined for a total of 5 days.

HU 24 D remains quarantined due to a patient presenting symptoms on Nov. 29. It is scheduled to be released on Dec. 14.

Currently there are still two active COVID-19 cases in SRJ – one asymptomatic case and one symptomatic case. Minimal testing , poor quarantine protocols , and lack of proper testing suggest that there may be more active cases than what ACSO reports.

On Nov. 30, ACSO reported that three staff/contractor cases have recovered and returned to work. They also report three current positive staff/contractor cases. A total of 62 such cases have been recorded thus far, of which 59 have recovered.

The SRJ population is currently 2224, an increase of 14 people from Nov. 29.

5714 tests have been conducted to date, showing an increase of 20 tests from Nov. 29. ACSO reports 23 pending tests.

The weekly testing rate has decreased by one percent. 7 percent of the jail population was tested within the seven-day period prior to Nov. 24. In the past week, only 6 percent of the jail population was tested.

SRJ currently has 192 orange patients — an increase of five people from Nov. 29. This is the highest number of orange patients recorded. Orange patients are currently healthy but considered at increased risk for COVID-19 according to the SRJ patient color coding system outlined in the SRJ COVID-19 Outbreak Control Plan .

SRJ currently has 10 red patients, reflecting an increase of two from Nov. 29. Red patients include both patients with COVID-19 symptoms awaiting test results and patients with positive COVID-19 results, and will be released individually from OPHU, HU8A or HU8C when cleared by medical.

Source: The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office updates their website daily with COVID-19 case and testing numbers from the jail. Darby Aono, a Berkeley Law student, has been recording the daily reports in a spreadsheet going back to early spring.

2. San Francisco County Jails – Highlights

As of Nov. 19, there are 3 active cases in custody. Since the pandemic emerged, there have been 75 total confirmed cases.

9 individuals have recovered while in custody which is one more individual than last report. There are 143 persons in quarantine, of which 96 are in medical isolation. There are 69 new persons in quarantine and 72 new persons in medical isolation since last week.

Overall, there have been 6,547 total bookings since April, an increase in 33 persons since Nov. 16. Of these, the cumulative number of tests administered is 7,208 (as of Nov. 14).

Since the pandemic emerged, SF Sheriff’s Office has released the majority of confirmed positive cases — 63 positive individuals were released — one less than the last report. SFSO continues to display an increasing trend of such releases. This strategy has aided SF jails in keeping their active cases under strict control unlike other counties in California.

As of Nov. 19, the incarcerated population is 773 people, 14 fewer individuals than the last report which was at 787 persons. The population has consistently remained under 850 people since April, another positive sign of strict control.

3. Solano County – Highlights

Solano County Jail

As of Aug. 17, there is 1 active case of COVID-19 in the jail. Since testing began in June, there have been five total confirmed cases. 421 total tests have been administered, 137 more than last week.



Solano Juvenile Detention Center

As of Aug. 17, there are still no confirmed cases in JDF. All individuals are tested at intake and are able to request another test if necessary.

4. Yolo County – Highlights

Yolo County Jail

As of Oct. 12, there are no confirmed cases from a total of 53 tests administered in the jail. The jail population is currently 208, a slight increase since the last recorded population count on August 3, which was 193 persons. 1 person is in medical isolation in the jail.

Yolo County Juvenile Hall

As of July 13, Juvenile Hall reported one positive case out of the 24 tests conducted.

According to Yolo County Counsel, Phil Pogledich, “The one positive case is for a youth that tested at a local hospital before he was detained”.

Data shows that the youth who tested positive was released while he was still COVID-19 active.

5. Sacramento County – Highlights

(Sacramento Main Jail & Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center)



As of November 18, there are 121 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Sacramento County Jail system.

Since Nov. 11, there have been 6 active cases in the Main Jail, a 14% decrease from the last week, and no cases in Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center (RCCC). RCCC has continuously reported no confirmed COVID-19 cases.

There are currently 3,156 incarcerated people in both jails.

Since last week, there has been a 5% increase in cumulative tests conducted.

There was no data provided this week for the number of active cases released from custody and the number of resolved cases.

Sacramento Jail’s COVID-19 cover-up – https://www.davisvanguard.org/2020/08/sacramento-jails-covid-19-coverup-public-information-violations/

6. LA County – Highlights

LA Jail:

As of Sept. 14, there are 49 active cases of COVID-19 in the LA jail system.

Of the 49 active cases of the virus within the jail, 42 individuals are symptomatic and 7 asymptomatic. Since testing began, 2888 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 and 265 individuals were released while active.

The total number of incarcerated people tested is approximately 23,058.

Since yesterday, 39 new individuals have been booked into the jail, and 51 have been released.

There are 43 results pending and 85 incarcerated people in medical isolation.

Note: According to LASD, isolation is designated for individuals with a temperature of 100.4 or higher, or exhibiting certain flu-like symptoms consistent with an upper respiratory infection. All patients in isolation/under observation have either tested positive or are pending results. Further, quarantine is designated for individuals who have had close contact with someone pending test results or a positive patient.

7. Orange County – Highlights

As of Sept. 15, there have been 556 total COVID-19 cases in the Orange County Jail.

Currently, there are 19 active cases in the jail and 72 results pending.

At this time, there are 19 incarcerated people in medical isolation due to exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.

There have been no significant increase in COVID-19 cases.

8. Santa Clara County – Highlights

As of Monday, Nov. 23, there are 2 active cases in the Santa Clara jail system

The jail population is currently at 2,185 — an increase of 12 people since Sunday. There has been a steady increase in the population for the last three weeks.

324 tests were completed last week with 3 positive results. 1 positive test was confirmed on Monday, another on Thursday, and the third on Friday. This was the most positive tests reported in a week since the beginning of October. A total of 11,078 tests have been completed since the pandemic emerged.

So far, there have been 198 cumulative cases. There have been 2 active cases since Saturday. There has been no significant increase in cases since early August. However, concerns from incarcerated people at Elmwood CC in Milpitas, Santa Clara County suggest that testing, sanitation, and quarantine protocols are not thorough enough to protect them from COVID-19.

By Tiffany Devlin, Alana Bleimann, Ozge Terzioglu, Angela Khov & Aparna Komarla