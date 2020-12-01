Three New COVID-19 Deaths Reported at Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and Correctional Training Facility – Breaking Down COVID-19 in CDCR

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As of December 1, there have been 21,183 confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout the CDCR system. Of those cases, 16,889 have been resolved while 3,723 remain active in custody. There have been 88 deaths throughout all facilities.

Overnight, North Kern State Prison (NKSP) reported 26 new cases. The facility now has 130 confirmed cases, 44 active while in custody cases and 85 resolved cases.

Substance Abuse and Treatment Facility (SATF) reported 25 new cases overnight. SATF has 2,231 confirmed cases, of which 1,008 cases are active in custody and 1,211 have been resolved. The facility reported 2 more COVID-19 deaths since Nov. 30, bringing the total CDCR death toll to 88.

Valley State Prison (VSP) reported 16 new cases. VSP now has 644 confirmed cases, of which 281 cases are active in custody and 355 have been resolved.

Correctional Training Facility (CTF), has reported another COVID-19 related death, bringing their death toll to 2. CTF has displayed a dramatic increase in testing over the last two weeks. From Nov. 3 – Nov. 17, CTF conducted 1,918 tests, but from Nov. 17 – Dec 1, they conducted 3,884 tests. This increase of 1,966 tests suggests an upward trend in testing.

Note: The definition of tested aligns with that prescribed by Johns Hopkins University. The tested count reported by a facility includes the total number of tests for which results have returned and not the total number of tests administered.

Source: The California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports COVID-19 information through a daily dashboard that is accessible here – https://www.cdcr.ca.gov/covid19/population-status-tracking/.

Reporting by Julietta Bisharyan, Nick Gardner, Jaskiran Soomal, Mengyu Yang & Aparna Komarla