Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

CA Supreme Court Tosses Kim Long Conviction – She Spent 7 Years in Prison for Murder

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Civil Rights, Sacramento Region
Leave a comment
278 Views
Share:

 

By Ruby Chavez

SAN FRANCISCO – Kim Long was incarcerated seven years in prison for the murder of her live-in boyfriend, which she did not commit and spent 17 years trying to prove her innocence.

But this week, the California Supreme Court has decided to toss out Long’s 2003 murder conviction in a unanimous decision, noting that if the jury had heard a time-of-death analysis, the results of the trial would have been different.

The California Supreme Court wrote, “The court ruled that expert testimony estimating time of death before arrived home ‘could raise a reasonable doubt in the minds of the jurors’ and ‘could be fatal to the Peoples case.’ Applying our independent judgment, we agree.”

With that being said, if the death analysis was brought to the jury’s attention, they would have made a different decision for Long.

In 2016, Long was released after Riverside Superior Court Judge Magers reversed her conviction, which found the results of the trial would have been different if the jury had heard from a time-of-death expert about when Kim’s live-in boyfriend died.

Long was released on bail despite an appeal by the Riverside County DA’s Office. The state’s highest court’s recent decision relied on the time-of-death analysis to once again prove Long’s innocence, that she had not murdered her boyfriend.

Justin Brooks, Director of the California Innocence Project and a Professor of Law at California School of Law said, “I was thrilled to read the California Supreme Court decision on Kim Long’s case.” He added “this ruling ends a 17 year-legal battle and affirms that Kim Long never should have been convicted of this heinous crime.”

Even with the years-long battle, Long is employed, reacquainted with family and friends, and has rejoined society as a productive member, while enjoying her freedom.

Alissa Bjerkhoel, Litigation Coordinator at the California Innocence Project at California Western School of Law, said “it’s with mixed emotions that we celebrate this tremendous win.”

She added “on the one hand, Kim Long has been vindicated once again and by the highest court of our state. I am so proud of our justice system for correcting this wrong and I am even more proud of Kim, the strongest woman I know, who has had to endure this nightmare for far too long.”

Ruby Chavez is a graduating senior at California State University Sacramento majoring in Criminal Justice and minoring in Sociology. She is from Visalia, California

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link:

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

The Vanguard Court Watch operates in Yolo, Sacramento and Sacramento Counties with a mission to monitor and report on court cases. Anyone interested in interning at the Courthouse or volunteering to monitor cases should contact the Vanguard at info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org - please email info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org if you find inaccuracies in this report.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for