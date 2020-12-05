California Write for Rights

Leave 2020 on a with a positive feeling! Write For Rights California is your chance to advocate for the lives of others. People from all over the state will come together online to write letters or emails or tweets on behalf of people worldwide who need urgent help to protect their human rights. When we all act together, we are more powerful.

The online event is Saturday December 19, 2020 with drop-in between 1 PM and 4 PM. Registration is required; please go to https://ca-w4r.eventbrite.com

This is a free, virtual, state-wide event organized by Amnesty International groups all over the state.

Come join us! No prior knowledge is required other than the ability to join Zoom. You will encounter a supportive community that will guide you along the way and will provide you with all information and sample letters needed to make your voice heard. There will be raffles and music too! You lend your voice; we take care of everything else. Please register today at https://ca-w4r.eventbrite.com and you will receive more information by email. Help Jani Silva of Columbia as she faces death threats for defending the Amazon rainforest, help get women’s rights activist Nassima Al-Sada get out of jail in Saudi Arabia, help many others as well.

As we wrap up 2020, let’s send a message of hope around the world. See you on December 19th!