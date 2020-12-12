Civic Groups Host Community Conversation on Public Safety Recommendations

Yolo People Power, Indivisible Yolo, the Yolo Chapter of the ACLU, and other civic groups are hosting an educational community conversation about the public safety recommendations currently being considered by the Davis City Council. Like cities nationwide, Davis is examining better ways to respond to mental health, homeless and other calls and to ensure policing is fair and gets the best possible outcomes. In June, the council requested that three commission meet and deliver recommendations. Representatives from the Human Relations Commission, the Social Services Commission, and the Police Accountability Commission have been meeting over the summer and fall. Earlier this month, they presented nine recommendation (https://bit.ly/39REoBm) which will be discussed by council on Dec. 15. The hosts welcome all those with curiosity, questions or concerns to join a Zoom Community Conversation on Monday, Dec. 14 at 7 pm. Advance registration is required at tiny.cc/publicsafetydavisdec14