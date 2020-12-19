Coalitions Commend DA Gascón’s Effort to End ‘Racist’ Sentencing Guidelines

By Lauren Smith

LOS ANGELES – The DROP Life Without Parole (LWOP) coalition and California United for a Responsible Budget (CURB) issued a statement this week that they “enthusiastically welcome” Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón’s new resentencing guidelines.

More specifically, these coalitions commend Gascón #20-08 directive that “stops L.A. prosecutors from filing special circumstances allegations which would result in a Life Without Parole/LWOP sentence.”

This new directive is attributed to a push for more progressive criminal justice reforms spearheaded by organizations such as Black Lives Matter and Justice L.A that gained momentum in 2020 “delivering unprecedented change.”

Over the past few years, the DROP LWOP coalition has condemned life without parole sentences as “cruel, arbitrary and racist.”

According to their statement, 68 percent of people who receive life without parole sentences are Black and Latinx, and 62 percent of those sentenced to life without parole in California were “25 years or younger at the time of their offense.”

The coalition states that life without parole “is not a humane alternative to the death penalty but is in fact a living death sentence.”

One of the most important aspects of a life without parole sentence is charges with special circumstances that automatically require either a life without parole sentence or the death penalty and are “completely at the District Attorney’s discretion…therefore [they] can be ended by a District Attorney.”

The DROP LWOP coalition stated that District Attorney Gascón’s decision to not file special circumstances charges, is “effectively dropping the LWOP charge for Los Angeles county going forward” and is therefore “setting a powerful example for other District Attorneys around the state and the country.”

Another aspect of Gascón’s resentencing guidelines is a pledge to review cases of those who received life without parole sentences for possible resentencing.

The DROP LWOP statement reads, “This resentencing initiative for L.A. county is a step towards correcting one of the harshest most racist sentencing practices in the state.”

Lauren Smith is a fourth year student at UC Davis, double majoring in Political Science and Psychology. She is from San Diego, California.

