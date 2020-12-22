Breaking News
Commentary: Getting to the Crux of the Problem – Where Is the Bias in Policing Coming From?

Police Chief Darren Pytel

By David M. Greenwald

A critical point that I think needs to be better understood in the context of policing is, if the problem is one of systemic racism, then the solution may not be reached simply by changing the behavior of individuals.

That’s a crucial point because a lot of the reforms that we have seen—Colorado ending qualified immunity, California changing its use-of-force requirements, many areas requiring body worn cameras—aim their policies at changing individual level behavior.

But what if biased policing comes from three areas—concentrated poverty in urban areas, patterns of policing that reinforce that concentration of poverty, and implicit bias?

I think Mayor Partida in her conversation and questioning of Chief Darren Pytel hit on an important point, but she and we need to dive deeper.

She responded in part to my Sunday column which accused the chief of punting on the issue by stating, “I don’t know if Darren deflected my question as much as I felt he missed my question. He did correctly point out that the buck stopped at the DA’s office. He also stated that he did not fully understand what the recommendation around charging referred to.”

She writes, “Essentially what I wanted to know was all things being equal if you pull over two people with expired plates and broken tail lights and one is white and one is not do you give both a ticket or do you give the white person a ticket but ask to search the POC’s car. If you search both cars do you report the minor drugs you found in the POC’s car and not the white persons.”

And she’s right, “this is a reality in the world.”

But the problem goes far deeper and it is far more sinister.   Indeed, if we were only dealing with discretionary decisions by the police officer, we could probably solve that problem with training—although as we have seen with everything from use of force to racial profiling, even that is easier said than done.

The problem here starts well before the police officer has to make a decision on an arrest.

First, we know from data that people of color are more likely to be stopped than white people.  That is true in Davis as well as globally.  Why?  In a lot of areas the answer has to do with where the police are deploying resources, but in places like Davis, it also has to do with the types of vehicles being pulled over.  A lot of times—especially at night—the officer can’t see who is driving, but can see the year and make of the car and its condition.

We know from data, people are color are disproportionately pulled over.

Next, once pulled over, we know from data that Black and Brown people are far more likely to have their vehicles searched than whites.  That means generally that an officer has to gain permission to search the car (although probably sometimes they do so unlawfully or coercively).

The book Suspect Citizens came out in 2018, and it looked at data from North Carolina and found, “Blacks were 63 percent more likely to be stopped even though, as a whole, they drive 16 percent less. Taking into account less time on the road, blacks were about 95 percent more likely to be stopped.

“Blacks were 115 percent more likely than whites to be searched in a traffic stop (5.05 percent for blacks, 2.35 percent for whites),” they found.

And the incredible thing: contraband was more likely to be found in searches of white drivers.

Why is that?  We think largely because Black drivers are being searched based on factors that have less to do with probability of having contraband—they are more blanket searches while whites are being searched because there is a specific reason to search then.

“So, black drivers were stopped disproportionately more than white drivers compared to the local population and were at least twice as likely to be searched, but they were slightly less likely to get a ticket,” Professor Kelsey Shoub, one of the authors, explained. “That correlates with the idea that black drivers were stopped on the pretext of having done something wrong, and when the officer doesn’t see in the car what he thought he might, he tells them to go on their way.”

Lest you think this was a North Carolina specific finding, Shoub and her colleagues also analyzed stop data from 16 others states and found similar disparities.

The point I’m making here is that to get to the point where the police officer is making the arrest decision, they have already made the decision to stop, search, locate and then they decide whether to arrest and, as you can guess, when officers have discretion, they are more likely to arrest the person of color than the white person.

Then the DA takes over, where they are more likely to charge the person of color, more likely to charge them more seriously—and the person of color is more likely to be convicted, more likely to serve more time, and finally more likely to serve a longer period of time.

As I said at the start, decisions on where to deploy law enforcement resources account for some of this, vestiges of systemic racism and concentrated poverty account for some, and implicit bias accounts for some.

We need to figure out why people of color are disadvantaged and how to start creating a more equitable society.  That is a hard question.  And it will take the police chief having some difficult and uncomfortable conversations to start getting to the answer.

—David M. Greenwald reporting

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

51 thoughts on “Commentary: Getting to the Crux of the Problem – Where Is the Bias in Policing Coming From?”

    1. David Greenwald Post author

      Definition of sinister: “giving the impression that something harmful or evil is happening or will happen.”

      I wouldn’t say evil, but definitely harmful.

        1. David Greenwald Post author

          I don’t know. The point of the paragraph was to convey the idea that the problem of policing is not merely at the level of individual behavior – and then to introduce the concept of systemic racism and eventually show it at work through data and example. Perhaps I could have used the word pernicious instead of sinister.

          1. David Greenwald Post author

            And actually I wasn’t trying to portray police as sinister, it was systemic racism that was being described as such.

      2. Tia Will

        I am willing to stick my neck out on this one. I believe that outcomes such as the shooting of Tamir Rice, Philando Castillo, Stephon Clark, and Breonna Taylor and the murder of George Floyd go beyond harmful into the realm of evil. True, we have seen no such dramatic outcomes here in Davis. So are we going to wait for one to happen, or are we going to do the hard work of assessment necessary for prevention?

  2. Eric Gelber

    As I said at the start, decisions on where to deploy law enforcement resources account for some of this, vestiges of systemic racism and concentrated poverty account for some, and implicit bias accounts for some.

    Davis, unlike many urban areas, does not have concentrated areas of poverty or deployment areas with significantly different racial concentrations. (And in a university town, year, make and condition of a vehicle is likely more associated with student status than race.) That would seem to leave systemic racism and implicit bias as the primary factors in biased policing, at least locally. This has implications for remedial approaches.

  3. Ron Oertel

     it also has to do with the types of vehicles being pulled over.  A lot of times—especially at night—the officer can’t see who is driving, but can see the year and make of the car and its condition.

    Implicit bias against certain cars.

    In Davis, that would include all American makes, and anything that’s not at least a hybrid. 

    Unless, of course, they’re parked in the thousands on paved-over, peripheral farmland. In that case, there is no bias.

    Of course, that vehicular bias also applies regarding unmarked and marked police cars, MRAPS, etc.

    😉

      1. Ron Oertel

        I rarely see anyone getting pulled-over, these days.  Anywhere.

        They ought to be pulling over a lot more people, based upon driving habits. They probably don’t have enough personnel to do so.

        3. Ron Oertel

          You can look at it, but you’re not necessarily going to arrive at accurate conclusions regarding the cause of discrepancies.

          Just as you’re not going to come to accurate conclusions regarding enormous discrepancies in crimes (as demonstrated by reports, arrests and convictions) between different neighborhoods and cities.

          1. David Greenwald Post author

            You can keep arguing that point, the data is overwhelming and sophisticated data analysis can control for other variables.

          1. David Greenwald Post author

            Read the book, Suspect Citizens, they analyze 20 million traffic stops, and then get back to me and we can talk.

        5. Ron Oertel

          Remember they also run your plate before they pull you over most of the time.

          And they determine skin color from that, and base their decision to pull over thereupon?

           

          1. David Greenwald Post author

            They don’t need to determine skin color, they see 60-something resident with a Wildhorse address and they are less likely to pull them over than a 20 something person with an Oakland address.

  4. Bill Marshall

    … the officer showed me how they pick which cars to pull over.

    Could you share more?  If you had in the past, I missed it… meant as friendly inquiry…

    1. David Greenwald Post author

      Yeah – they look for someone committing a technical violation – not signalling, not coming to a complete stop, tail light out, expired license. Then they pull the person over or just run the plate, most of the time, they give them a warning and let them go, but sometimes the person has a warrant, they are acting suspicious, something, and then they use their various tools to investigate further.

      1. Ron Oertel

        Yeah – they look for someone committing a technical violation – not signalling, not coming to a complete stop, tail light out, expired license.

        How abusive!  Bad cop!

        1. David Greenwald Post author

          You’re missing the key point here – the method creates bias because there is discretion as to who gets pulled over. If you watch 100 cars drive by, 60 of them will commit one of those technical violations. Which one gets pulled over? The statistics say, people of color disproportionately, why is that? I can guarantee you I commit at least one violation every time I drive and yet the last time I got pulled over was two years ago and I only got a warning.

        1. David Greenwald Post author

          Of course not – you’re not the one getting pulled over. The remarkable thing is that the hit rate – if you read the study in Suspect Citizens – is extraordinarily low. I suspect you could pull people over randomly and get a comparable one.

        2. Tia Will

          “How do you know he wasn’t talking about you?”

          And with a single post, Keith knocks out months of his own posts complaining about bias from the moderator.

  6. Ron Oertel

    They don’t need to determine skin color, they see 60-something resident with a Wildhorse address and they are less likely to pull them over than a 20 something person with an Oakland address.

    This is an interesting comment, as I would guess (based upon common sense, or implied bias – take your pick) that one of these groups is a lot more likely to be looked upon with suspicion.

    Which group do you suppose is more likely to be involved in criminal activity (on average)? Objectively, not subjectively? And perhaps even more so, in Davis?

    In other words, what does the data tell you about that?

    1. David Greenwald Post author

      The data tells me that policing based on presumptions is not a good policy. Policing should be based on actual evidence of suspicion and when it dives into this realm, it causes problems with a very low probability of actually finding wrongdoing. That’s why Blacks are more likely to be searched in the data analysis, but less likely once searched to yield actual contraband.

      You really believe we should police by profiling rather than actual suspicion?

      1. Ron Oertel

        it causes problems with a very low probability of actually finding wrongdoing. 

        That may be factually incorrect, if one of these groups causes a disproportionate number of crimes.  In fact, it would be a much higher probability of finding wrongdoing, compared to another group.

        Just pointing it out, not advocating it.

        2. Ron Oertel

          The data likely shows that one of these groups (of the two in your comparison) has a much higher likelihood of engaging in crime.

          Seems that you focus on one set of data, but not another.

          1. David Greenwald Post author

            You are basically defending profiling as a policy, based on race-based suspicion rather than evidence-based suspicion. Is that you’re intent?

        3. Ron Oertel

          I’d suggest not “reading more into” what I’ve actually said.  It becomes too much work to constantly correct it when other commenters do this.

          But again, what does the data show regarding differences in crime rates between different groups?

          1. David Greenwald Post author

            This is what you said: “The data likely shows that one of these groups (of the two in your comparison) has a much higher likelihood of engaging in crime. Seems that you focus on one set of data, but not another.” Tell where I have it wrong.

        4. Ron Oertel

          Tell you what:  Why don’t you present the data regarding crime rates between different groups, and then we’ll talk. Maybe a series of articles regarding that.

          Note that differences aren’t likely limited to skin color, nor would it necessarily show white people as the least-likely to commit crimes.

        5. Ron Oertel

          I’m not running a blog, claiming that differences are primarily due to bias.

          What do you suppose the crime rate is in parts of Oakland (using your example), compared to Davis?

          What conclusions would you draw from that?

          1. David Greenwald Post author

            I’ve done my homework, you have not done yours but have occupied a great deal of my time arguing points that you would not argue if you were better versed on this stuff. It seems common courtesy not to ask someone to spoon feed material – particularly when I really don’t gain anything from this exchange.

        6. Ron Oertel

          I agree.  When one has an agenda, they definitely have nothing to gain from looking at data which conflict with that agenda.

          But I suspect that you’re going to have trouble getting buy-in for that agenda, from those who aren’t already convinced.

  7. Bill Marshall

    Here might be a set of litmus tests for folk… how many times when you were ‘pulled over’?  Was it chance?  Was it a rightful/understandable stop?  What is you age and/or race?

    Been driving for 50 years… been ‘pulled over’ several times… all were ‘chance’, half were ‘understandable’… been cited 3 times (less than 50% of stops, rest were admitted errors, or ‘warnings), no arrests…

    Spouse, about same years driving, pulled over twice… neither were rightful, one marginally understandable…

    Oldest son, pulled over twice… one rightful… one was not understandable, one was rightful.  One arrest.

    Youngest son, either as driver or passenger, was ‘pulled over’ 6 times… one was understandable (heightened Picnic Day vigilance, by a police officer who was from out of City and County), but still ended with an arrest, 5 were not rightful/understandable stops… yet there were two citations…

    Daughter… one stop, neither rightful, nor understandable… no citation, no arrest.

    We’re all ‘white’… for our kids, all were youths/young adults…

    Others folk results may vary.

    “Chance” is funny… have flipped coins 3 times in a row, all ‘heads’… completely within ‘probability’…

    Unless egregious problems with person or vehicle, being pulled over is usually ‘chance’ in our experience… being “hassled” and or cited when pulled over is real… gets more to ‘individual police officer mentality’… not systemic, unless you add young white males to the “bias”… many police officers are great… many more are average… some are complete jerks, A-H’s.

    Not sure the word ‘systemic’ is fully appropriate… chance and stats (which can be manipulated if you are “looking for” confirmation [known as “confirmation bias”]) are also factors… not denying that “stuff” doesn’t happen, but attributing ‘causality’, definitively, is another matter… there are real problems… we need to truly address the roots of them… and use “Roundup”, a topical chemical that is indeed a ‘systemic’, and kills invasive weeds down to the roots…

