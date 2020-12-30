Commentary: Let’s Call This What It Is – Actual Insanity

By David Greenwald

The innocence movement understood early on that the term innocent is thrown around the criminal legal system too often. After all, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. They had to distinguish people who were merely presumed innocent and people who are found not guilty—which means not proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt—from people who are, in fact, innocent and provably so. They call this actual innocence.

I was thinking about this yesterday as I read through yet another wild conspiracy theory, and realized we use the term “crazy” too loosely in our society. Likewise, insane is simply used as a stronger version of crazy. But we need to distinguish the meaning of crazy outside of the norm or hair-brained from literal insanity. Hence my term “actual insanity.”

There is too much of this going around. If you listen to Sydney Powell and you are a reasonably normal human being, you come to the realization after a few minutes—that is actually insane.

That gets me to my response to a piece that someone in the LA area tweeted yesterday. The response from someone in the LA area to the election of George Gascón and many of his proposals—which have actually for the most part been implemented in areas across the country—has in fact been actual insanity, and there is a strong nexus between that reaction and the Sydney Powell and QAnon-fueled wave of insanity.

I’m almost reluctant to do this because it tends to amplify the message. But there is a guy named David Cole and Taki’s Magazine (his bio says: “David Cole, the ‘Jewish Holocaust Revisionist,’ spent the past eighteen years as David Stein the ‘Republican Party Animal,’ working with GOP higher-ups and blogging for major conservative sites”). (Here’s the link just so you know I’m not making this stuff up).

At first he kind of appeared to be a voice of reason: “Yeah, voter fraud is real. Yeah, Democrats excel at it. But the current obsession on the right with voter fraud (genuine and imagined) carries with it the potential to do far more damage long-term than the fraud itself.”

He in fact argues: “The right can survive losing Trump, but it cannot survive such a dissociation from reality.”

But, quickly, he himself descends into a form of dissociation from reality, even as he attempts to argue against that in others.

His rant about George Soros—I still do not really understand the right’s fixation with Soros—is borderline scary.

“The worst of the worst on the left aren’t wizards, and if they’re to be effectively countered, it’s vital to understand how they do what they do. George Soros isn’t a warlock. He’s all too human,” this guy writes.

But then he goes on to call him “one of the most evil humans to ever draw breath.” He unbelievably (look at this guy’s bio again) says, “The greatest tragedy of the Holocaust is that the one Jew who deserved to die survived. The number of innocent people who’ve been killed as a result of this vile man’s anarcho-tyranny agenda cannot be calculated.”

That gets us to George Gascón, the new DA of Los Angeles county.

He puts out a litany of things that supposedly George Gascón has implemented. He argues, “Gascón didn’t run on any of that, mind you. Soros, who pumped millions into electing Gascón, knows better than to show his hand.”

I paid pretty close attention to the LA DA’s race, and George Gascón in fact ran on a highly progressive platform. In fact, given his record in San Francisco, I was a bit skeptical. It was, after all, Chesa Boudin who implanted this platform in San Francisco, not Gascón. But Gascón has, in fact, laid out policies to follow through.

This author argues that no one tried to push back against Gascón. But the reality is that’s not true. The police officers pushed back. The incumbent DA pushed back. In the end, Gascón got more votes.

He then shifts back to an attack on Soros and Prop. 47.

He writes, “In 2014, Soros attacked California again with Proposition 47. 47 knocked a whole mess of crimes down from felony to misdemeanor, thus exempting them from Three Strikes and eliminating prison time for offenders. If you can’t end three strikes for three felonies,’ just stop making things felonies.

“Again, this is not wizardry. It’s just being clever.”

He even blames Newt Gingrich, who in 2014 wrote an op-ed in the LA Times pushing for Prop. 47.

Gingrich argued: “California has been overusing incarceration. Prisons are for people we are afraid of, but we have been filling them with many folks we are just mad at. Reducing wasteful corrections spending and practices is long overdue in California.”

Cole completes his rant by arguing, “Soros won his victories in California not via vote-changing robots but by smarts, money, and will, coupled with an ‘opposition’ that varied between not helping and actively harming. Too many Republicans have no desire to counter Soros because they worry that opposing ‘progressive’ criminal justice policies will make them appear racist (a Trumpian take that I hope fades with him), or because they’re corrupted by Soros’ influence, or because they simply don’t care since keeping ‘the little people’ safe from crime isn’t on their big-business, immigrant-work-visa, Wall Street agenda.

“So yeah, voter fraud is real. Yeah, Democrats excel at it,” he writes. “But if we lose our sanity over this, we’ll be handing the Democrats a victory far greater than any they could achieve by ballot-stuffing.”

Someone asked me yesterday if they did this to Gascón in San Francisco. Heck no. As far as I can tell, while people like Chesa Boudin and Larry Krasner in Philadelphia have created pushback and even outrage, what’s happening in Los Angeles is on a whole new level—paralleling the Sydney Powell wing of the right.

I would write this off as more actual insanity. But after watching the world for the last six months, I can’t do that anymore. There is something seriously wrong here, and we can see the boogeymen, whether it’s Soros or Chavez or Dominion.

This is unfortunately where a good segment of the voters are headed. We don’t all have to agree on criminal justice reform, but there is no overarching conspiracy here. In fact, the most cogent analysis of mass incarceration came in that quote from Gingrich himself.

We spend $85,000 a year to put a person in a cage in California for a year. Imagine if we instead invested that money into education and job training for the same individual—we might not be able to save them all, but we could probably do better than put a lot of people in a cage who really aren’t dangerous.

—David M. Greenwald reporting

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link: