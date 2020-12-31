Defendant Allegedly Kicks Pregnant Girlfriend in Stomach

By Lauren Smith and Nickolas Kwok

SACRAMENTO – Judge Scott Tedmon reprimanded defendant Daquan Rogers in Sacramento County Superior Court Tuesday afternoon for kicking his pregnant girlfriend in the stomach, which may have led to pregnancy difficulties.

In June this year, the defendant and the victim were dating and living together, but on the night in question, the victim broke off the relationship.

According to the police report, the victim knew the defendant would come to her place, upset about the break up. As a precaution, the victim “locked the door and tried to glue it shut, but the defendant had a key and managed to open the door by kicking it in.”

The victim said she was sleeping on the couch but woke up immediately after hearing that the door was kicked in. The report continued to state that Rogers “grabbed the victim and dragged her off the

couch…he kicked her in the stomach,” and she was five weeks pregnant at the time.

The victim tried to get away from the defendant, but he grabbed her from behind and choked her. When Rogers finally released her, he left the residence.

When the police arrived at the residence they noted a “damaged door frame showing forged entry.” The victim reported that she could not breathe, was suffering from consistent headaches and wanted to press charges.

Deputy District Attorney Rona Filippini stated that when she contacted the victim today, she maintained her support for prosecution, adding she “suffered a lot of scars and bruises and was having issues with her pregnancy.”

DDA Filippini stated that the victim claimed there were “10 incidents of domestic violence over the past two years” that went unreported to the police.

Despite the allegations, the victim stated that she hopes Rogers can “get classes and get some help.”

Assistant Public Defender Sameera Ali argued that the defendant should be released on his own recognizance because there have been no incidents since June and that both the victim and defendant are “now working together to be able to communicate on behalf of their child.”

Ali also stated that the victim is not fearful of the defendant if he were to be released. Ali also added to this that Rogers had a reliable contact, mode of transportation, job, and residence with his mother.

However, Judge Tedmon noted the alleged conduct is “extremely troubling to the court. Kicking a pregnant woman in the stomach and having complications in the pregnancy is unfathomable.”

Judge Tedmon denied the request to release Rogers because he “presents a threat to the victim and the community at large” and kept bail set at $50,000.

Lauren Smith is a fourth year student at UC Davis, double majoring in Political Science and Psychology. She is from San Diego, California.

Nick is a second year at UC Davis double majoring in English and Asian American Studies, and he is from Diamond Bar, CA (LA County)

