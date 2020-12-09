Defendant Denied No Bail Release from Jail After Domestic Abuse Charge Detailed

By Evie Sun

SACRAMENTO – No adult criminal record didn’t help 19-year-old defendant Emmanuel Deloney here in Sacramento County Superior Court Monday – the court felt the actions he is accused of were just too serious.

The defendant, charged with felony “corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant,” was denied release from jail on is own recognizance (no bail required).

Assistant Public Defender Alicia Hartley did ask the court to consider releasing the defendant on his own recognizance or at a level 2 risk-based supervision at minimum, because he’s just 19 years old and does not currently have an adult record.

On the defendant’s juvenile record, he was charged with “assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury” and he served 46 days at a juvenile hall for this charge. Otherwise, his record is clean.

However, Jenna Saavedra from the District Attorney’s office objected to the own recognizance release after reviewing the details of the court report. She requested to leave the defendant on $50,000 bail, which was originally scheduled.

DA Saavedra argued that the facts of the case do not warrant an own recognizance release. Although he does not have an adult record, the defendant allegedly attacked the victim several different times.

In the court report, officers indicate that the defendant allegedly grabbed the victim by her hair, dragged her back into a car they were in and drove back to the victim’s house, where he began confronting her about a chain that he believed she possessed.

“She indicates that she told him she did not have his chain or necklace. She tried to get him out of the house, but he would not leave the house. He grabbed a picture frame that was on the wall and threw the picture frame, breaking it. He went into the kitchen and he began breaking her cups and plates.

When she told him to stop, he punched her once on the left side of her jaw,” said DDA Saavedra, adding,

“She indicated that after he punched her, he essentially destroyed her entire house. He went through the pantry, threw everything out of it and started throwing her personal property throughout the house.”

After the victim reiterated that she did not have the defendant’s chain, he allegedly grabbed her by her hair and told her that she was going to go upstairs with him. When she did not accompany him up the stairs, the defendant punched her two more times in the back of the head, the victim said.

“What’s also concerning….is that she indicates that he is currently trying to become a Crips gang member. He hangs out with other people who are also trying to be Crips. She’s concerned that the people that he hangs out with are known to carry guns,” said DDA Saavedra.

The victim indicates that the defendant destroyed approximately $3,000 worth of property that she owned. She has a large contusion on her left jaw line, multiple scratches all around her body, the DDA said.

A witness indicated that the defendant allegedly “kicked the victim when they were at the door to her house and she fell down the stairs that lead up to the front door. The victim then went to the defendant’s car and started to kick the defendant’s back bumper. The defendant ran up to her and punched her with a right hook to her head as she was screaming for help.”

“I am not comfortable agreeing to an OR even at a level 2. I would request that bail remain set to give the people an opportunity to contact the victim,” stated DA Saavedra.

Given the additional details provided in the report, the court agreed and found that the release of the defendant on own recognizance conditions to not be appropriate. Judge Scott L. Tedmon maintained bail as set without prejudice to further bail review.

Defendant’s next court appearance date is Dec. 14 at 8:30 a.m. in Sacramento Superior Court Dept. 60.

