Defendant Does Not Take Advantage of Treatment Center – Now to Reside in Risky Yolo Jail

By Hannah Skepner

WOODLAND – Defendant Christopher Appleby, a Yolo County Superior Court judge ruled Monday, had a chance for a treatment program bed, but instead will be spending his time in a COVID-19 risky jail.

Appleby faced the court on a violation of probation in which he was granted a place at a residential treatment program for substance abuse. But he failed to show up, and instead was found intoxicated, and taken back into custody.

After noting that he was on the waitlist for two programs currently, Deputy District Attorney Deanna Hays said the DA was in favor of the defendant getting into a program if he promised to stay there and receive treatment.

However, in light of prior violations, she was not ready to have him released until a spot became available.

In response, Deputy Public Defender Jonathan Opet disagreed, pointing out the risks that Appleby is facing in terms of COVID-19 by being held in custody.

He made sure to note that he had heard this morning on the radio that it is “the leading cause of death right now,” and that defendants in custody were at very high risk.

Opet continued by asking for a bail reduction from $20,000 to $0, so that Appleby may be released until a bed is found for him in a treatment center.

Judge Stephen Mock ruled that the bail set at $20,000 was appropriate, and proceeded to deny the requests for release and bail reduction.

The judge ruled that, because of the situation—in which the defendant had not been in contact with probation in months and that he refused to take advantage of the opportunity for treatment that was presented to him—the court would not be lenient.

The next date set for this matter is Dec. 30.

PD Opet requested that, if a bed becomes available in a residential treatment program for the defendant prior to the next court date, the judge allow him to be released and transported by probation to the treatment center.

Judge Mock granted this, but noted that based on where Appleby stands on the waitlists, it does not seem likely that one will become available between now and Dec. 30.

Hi! I’m Hannah Skepner, and I’m from the East Bay Area. I’m a third year this year at UC Davis, and am currently majoring in Communications and minoring in Psychology.

