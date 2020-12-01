Breaking News
Defendant Pleads No Contest to Felony Robbery of Bike, and Possession of Meth

By Macy Lu

SACRAMENTO – Arrested for crimes of alleged theft of a bicycle, assault and battery, and in possession of a loaded weapon, and methamphetamines in April and August, Curtis Fleming pleaded “no contest” in a Sacramento County Superior Court to the felony drug and robbery charges last week, and sentenced to 270 days in jail and two years of probation.

Prior the opening of the proceedings, Fleming’s attorney, Param Pabla, requested “in light of the report…if the court would go slowly through the process of the plea with Mr. Fleming”, referring to a psychology report taken on Nov. 7 to evaluate Fleming’s mental health. A psychologist found him competent.

Regarding Fleming’s robbery charge, Deputy District Attorney Amanda Sanchez reported that “the defendant walked up to (the victim), took his bicycle, pulled out what the victim thought was a black handgun and took the victim’s bicycle by force…and walked away with it.” The entire encounter “happened to all be on surveillance from a nearby tire shop.”

It was later confirmed at Fleming’s arrest that “what the victim thought to be a black handgun actually turned out to be a BB gun.”

For his second charge for possession of meth, the defendant was co-charged Traireese Jones, who failed to make it to this hearing and is “on warrant status.”

Sanchez stated that upon searching the “vehicle of both the driver and the passenger, the officer found a .22 caliber loaded revolver wrapped in a black shirt in the passenger’s purse as well as 12-13 grams of methamphetamine as well as in the passenger’s purse. And a scale on the front passenger seat in the floorboard with meth residue…in a usable amount.”

Though the revolver and the narcotics were stored in his co-defendant’s purse, Sanchez noted that “the evidence shows…both of the defendants in the case knew about the possession of it,” rendering them equally culpable.

In fact, “Mr. Fleming” had allegedly “asked Ms. Jones to hold the firearm and the methamphetamine in her purse after they were stopped by the police,” argued the DDA. The gun charges were dismissed.

The defendant admitted to being on medication during the hearing. When asked if they “have any side effects, preventing him from understanding what’s going on right now,” Attorney Pabla replied that there is “none that I can perceive.”

The sentence includes 270 days in county jail for both charges and a mandatory $300 restitution fine plus paying “any loss or damage” inflicted during the robbery case. The judge ruled that he can complete the rest of the 270 days in jail on Sheriff’s work project. He’s been in custody for about three months.

Macy is a junior from Orange County, CA studying Communications and English at UC Davis. She loves meeting people, reading books, and writing creatively.

The Vanguard Court Watch operates in Yolo, Sacramento and Sacramento Counties with a mission to monitor and report on court cases. Anyone interested in interning at the Courthouse or volunteering to monitor cases should contact the Vanguard at info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org - please email info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org if you find inaccuracies in this report.

