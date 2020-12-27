Domestic Violence Victims Both Disappointed in Sentences for Their Abusers

By Tiffany Devlin

SACRAMENTO – The victims in two different domestic violence cases here in Sacramento County Superior Court had different requests – one asked that her abuser be put in jail, and the other victim asked for leniency.

Neither got what they wanted even after passionate victim statements read in court.

Despite the appeal for jail for one defendant by the victim, the judge decided to let the defendant off with Sheriff’s Work Project instead, with a warning that he’ll go to jail next time. So the victim was disappointed.

A similar out-of-custody sentence was meted out to the 2nd defendant, who the victim sought to have his charged dropped. So the victim here wasn’t happy, either.

Isiah Johnson Case:

In the first case, defendant Isiah Johnson was charged with corporal injury to a spouse in December, and domestic battery in July. Johnson was represented by Assistant Public Defender Joseph Cress.

While his domestic battery case from July was dismissed due to his completion of narcotics anonymous and anger management classes, the victim in his corporal injury case told a story beyond Johnson’s completion of these classes.

Deputy District Attorney Renishta Lal read the victim’s statement to the court.

“I say former victim with great pride because as of Dec. 15, 2020, I refused to be a victim anymore when I made the decision to call 911 and report what would be the final time that I would be ever abused by Isiah,” the victim wrote.

The victim described how she suffered years of physical and psychological abuse at the hands of Johnson.

“I have not been able to sleep at night without seeing every single groove in Isiah’s teeth, that I stared into for years while he screamed to me obscenities in my face,” she said, describing the many holes in walls and doors all over her rental home made by Johnson that need repair, remembering each moment from when the holes were made.

“I go through every day hearing the screams of my children, and seeing the looks on their faces when they just wanted daddy to stop. Stop the yelling, stop the raging, stop being out of control,” the victim said, noting the couple have two children together, and that Johnson is the only father figure that the oldest child has ever known.

She describes her eight year old not being able to sleep at night without the company of the victim, but added, “My once happy, bubbly, and full of life four-year-old is filled with fear and anxiety. Every time the dryer beeps, or the heater turns on, she thinks the garage door is opening, and that daddy is back, and she hides.”

The victim said Johnson was offered to participate in anger management, domestic violence, and narcotics abuse classes in order to dismiss his domestic violence charges (from July). But, she said, despite Johnson finishing the classes, he still raged uncontrollably, used narcotics, and continued to be abusive towards the victim.

“I believe in the deepest part of my heart that the only appropriate sentence for someone like Isiah is to be in custody, and be made to think of how much pain he caused myself and our children for the rest of our lives,” the victim concluded.

The victim believes that his anger is unmanageable and unpredictable. She states that Johnson himself comes from a history of abuse, and asks the court to end the cycle with his sentence.

Johnson pleaded no contest to committing corporal injury to a spouse. Despite the request from the victim for in-custody time, he is sentenced to three years of formal probation, and 60 days of Sheriff’s work project, in lieu of jail.

“I want you to understand something, Mr. Johnson,” Judge Scott L. Tedmon firmly stated. “I’m going along with this agreement. I think it is appropriate given the circumstances. But it is clear from my listening to the victim’s statement that you have some work to do in terms of relationships and treating people properly.”

“I am also concerned that these children are being subject to domestic violence incidents, which is negatively affecting them more than you may know or understand,” the judge added.

“I am hopeful that the Batterer’s Treatment Program (BTP) will assist you in giving you tools and skills moving forward,” Judge Tedmon continued, “and as importantly, more so, I hope that the victim and the children in this case can move forward with their lives in a positive way, move past this, get the healing and counseling they need for the rest of their lives.

Judge Tedmon proceeded to assure Johnson that he will be looking at in-custody time if he appears in court on another violation.

Johnson is ordered to enroll and complete 52 week BTP classes. A no-contact order has been issued between himself and the victim. The case will come back on June 18 for the defendant to show written proof of progress and enrollment in the program.

Nethaniel Wilkie Case:

In another case, defendant Nethaniel Wilkie was also charged with corporal injury to a spouse in June. Wilkie was also represented by Cress.

DDA Lal once again read an impact statement out loud on behalf of the victim in this case.

“Back in July, I was notified that there was going to be an investigation against Nethaniel. I was almost six months pregnant with our second child, and taking care of our first child when I got the call,” the victim wrote.

“I was worried that Nethaniel wouldn’t be around when the baby was born, or wouldn’t be there to help me out financially with both children, and all the bills since I lost my job due to COVID, and having a baby on the way,” said the victim in her statement.

“Nethaniel should not have to pay court fees or have any further punishment. We have our family problems here and there, but who doesn’t? He is a good dad,” the victim concluded.

The victim stated that as the case comes to a close, all she wants is for the case to be dismissed. She hopes that her statement will be taken into consideration, especially for her child’s sake.

Lal stated that she was aware of the victim’s stance regarding prosecution of the defendant.

“Mr. Wilkie, I’m hoping you listened carefully to the words that were just provided to the court by the victim,” said Judge Tedmon, to which Wilkie acknowledged.

“This conduct affects these children in ways you don’t understand,” Judge Tedmon continued, “but certainly it is a negative impact on their young lives.”

“You’re fortunate that the attitude of the victim that’s been expressed today is positive in nature to the extent that she wants to move forward appropriately, and that’s your obligation to your family. Do you understand that?” Judge Tedmon asked Wilkie.

Wilkie agreed and acknowledged Judge Tedmon’s words. Judge Tedmon, much like the response to defendant Johnson, assured Wilkie that in-custody time will be a likely consequence if he were to commit another violation.

Wilkie is sentenced to 120 days of Sheriff’s work project and three years of formal probation, ordered to enroll and complete 52 weeks of BTP, and will return to court June 25 to confirm his enrollment and progress. A peaceful contact order has been issued between Wilkie and the victim.

Per the victim’s request, Judge Tedmon waived all court fines and fees, hoping that the family will be able to move forward in a positive way financially.

Tiffany Devlin is from Richmond, California, and she is a fourth-year student at San Francisco State University majoring in Criminal Justice Studies.

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link: