Expensive Fix for Probation Violator, But Chopper Chases Suspect, Canines Catch Him

By Carlin Ross

SACRAMENTO – Joseph Heinz maybe didn’t do the smart thing trying to outrun a police car, helicopter and a canine unit.

He admitted as much Monday in Sacramento County Superior Court where he faced the consequences in front of Judge Michael Sweet in Dept. 61.

Assistant Public Defender Tatian Cottam began the zoom hearing by stating the district attorney was willing to offer 180 days out of custody in order for Heinz to be released.

But, to do so, Heinz had to plead to count’s one and two in his evading felony case.

On Nov. 9, Heinz committed the felony, allegedly evading a pursuing peace officer. The peace officer had a warrant for the defendant’s arrest for a probation violation.

Heinz, despite the peace officer exhibiting a red light that was visible to the defendant, and the sound of a siren, and driving a marked police vehicle, “would’ve been able to see or hear” the officer, said Deputy District Attorney Frederick Gotha.

Heinz, argued the DDA, traveled at such high speeds that it became too dangerous of the car pursuit to continue, and a helicopter was called in to help.

According to the ACLU, “a police helicopter costs from $500,000 to $3 million to acquire, and $200-$400 an hour to fly” so Heinz’s arrest for a probation violation was quickly racking up a taxpayer bill.

Heinz crashed his car, and attempted to run down the freeway where he was finally detained by a canine unit.

After the chase, Heinz was found in possession of a 9 millimeter gun, which is illegal because he’s “a person prohibited from having weapons,” Gotha argued.

By pleading no contest, the judge excused Heinz’ trailing misdemeanors and reinstated him on two years of formal probation. In doing so, Heinz was released from jail on the day of his hearing, but must surrender by Feb. 5 to serve the rest of his sentence.

Carlin Ross is a senior at Santa Clara University who double majors in English and philosophy. She’s originally from Bozeman, Montana.

