Former Girlfriend Held Overnight in Car by Man, Who Gets Good and Bad News in Court

By Hannah Skepner

SACRAMENTO – Defendant Henry Hernandez faced Judge Scott Tedmon here in Sacramento County Superior Court Thursday morning for felony false imprisonment of a previous girlfriend.

The bad news is that Hernandez was sentenced to six months in jail. The good news is that he had already served that in custody—plus a little more. So he was released.

The defendant and victim were in a dating relationship for approximately one year, and had been separated for six months when on or around Sept. 6 of this year, the defendant allegedly found the victim, forced his way into her car, and locked the doors.

Hernandez proceeded to drive the victim to an unknown location where he forcefully kept her locked in the car overnight. In the morning, he then drove her to a new location, where she was able to free herself from the vehicle.

After freeing herself, however, the defendant allegedly grabbed her and forced her back into the car, holding her against her will. She was eventually able to get out of the vehicle once more, and run for assistance.

Hernandez was present in custody Thursday morning, where he pleaded no contest to these charges. The court found reason based on the factual basis presented by Deputy District Attorney Anissa Galata to proceed with sentencing.

Hernandez was sentenced to 180 days in the county jail, and three years of formal probation. Because the defendant already had 192 days credit, he was released. The additional 12 days will be credited toward his fines and fees.

In addition to his probation sentence the defendant must enroll and complete 12 anger management classes and 90 AA meetings. There will be a review hearing on these matters on March 11, 2021. Finally, the defendant was served with a no contact order on behalf of the victim.

