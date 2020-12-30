Good and Bad News: Defendant’s Cases Could Resolve Soon – But He’s Still in Jail

By Hannah Skepner

FRESNO – The good news is that defendant Richard Coronado won’t have to wait long before most of his cases could be resolved or be before juries.

The bad news is that Coronado is still in jail.

In a hearing here Tuesday in Fresno County Superior Court before Judge William Terrence, Deputy Public Defender Brianna Hussey’s requested Coronado be released on OR (own recognizance, no bail) because of a multitude of factors that are contributing to the upward trajectory of the defendant’s life.

Deputy District Attorney BreAnne Ruelas firmly objected to the OR release. Her reasoning was that the defendant has a number of open cases, including three on the current calendar, as well as two other cases that were set for February and March of 2021.

DDA Ruelas noted that all of these matters involved acts of violence against another person, and stated that the People objected to the release based on matters of both public safety and victim safety.

In response to this, Judge Terrence dismissed the request for OR release, and asked for a plea. The defendant, who was present in custody, entered pleas of not guilty for all three matters on calendar Tuesday.

The judge then set bail for all three misdemeanor cases at $20,500. For the first case, bail was set for $500 (violation of a court order), the second $15,000 (resisting/obstructing a public officer) and in the third case, bail was set in the amount of $5,000 (battery on a public officer).

DPD Hussey requested to set all matters over for jury trial on Jan. 21, with a pretrial hearing on Jan. 12.

Judge Terrence requested that the parties obtain the information regarding the two matters set for February and March so that they can be set for calendar on Jan. 21 as well.

Hi! I’m Hannah Skepner, and I’m from the East Bay Area. I’m a third year this year at UC Davis, and am currently majoring in Communications and minoring in Psychology.

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link: