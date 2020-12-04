Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Guest Commentary: All Teachers Want for Christmas

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Education, Education, Yolo County
(1) Comment
68 Views
Share:

by Cory Wiegel

Imagine that you’re a teacher or service provider for some of the neediest and most at-risk students in Yolo County. There’s a pandemic going on and no one knows when the needs of your students and their families will be fully addressed. You’re overworked, your program is underfunded, and you can’t find the support you need in a reasonable amount of time. You go to sleep at night worrying about your students’ mental health and their academic deterioration. You shop on the weekends for foods and materials to help your students succeed and pay for it out of your own pocket. You spend your lunch breaks searching the internet for do it yourself repairs in your classroom. You beg, borrow, and steal from other professionals to meet ends meet. You solicit families and the community for essential supplies like Kleenex, sanitizing wipes, paper, and pencils. You cry on your spouse’s shoulder, wondering if you can do this heart-breaking job for another year.

Ask yourself… What do you want for Christmas?

What if I told you it was just to have a student’s puke on the carpet in the corner of your classroom, which has been drying for months on end, to finally be cleaned up? What if I told you it was to just finally have the therapeutic equipment you need to reduce a student’s sensory dysregulation delivered to you after sitting in maintenance storage for months? How about if it was just to have your air conditioner fixed or the holes in your wall covered? Maybe to get a new chair for your desk because the twenty-year-old one you’ve been sitting in keeps breaking on you? What if it was to have a proper restroom for your medically fragile student to use instead of the bucket in a closet that was provided to you? Can you imagine just wanting to have the carpets vacuumed once in a while?

These simple wishes and more go unfilled every year for teachers throughout Yolo County. Our superintendents and their deputies, our directors, and our principals, and the administrative support teams are instrumental in ensuring that these wishes – which in reality should be essential tasks – are granted. We submit requests and they seemingly disappear or simply aren’t addressed for months on end, sometimes years. We follow-up multiple times and are told to be patient. We talk to our supervisors and they tell us it’s our responsibility to hold them accountable despite repeated inquiries. We talk to their supervisors and they tell us these problems don’t exist, and that everyone’s doing a fantastic job. We sit in board meetings where superintendents and their deputies suggest students are doing well, all of the teachers’ needs are being met, and families are being cared for during the biggest crisis we’ve seen in decades. We involve the union, we prove that they are not telling us the truth and they promise to do better, and then to add insult to injury they grant an “employee of the month” award to the very people we challenged to do better for our students. They celebrate the people who fail us. They embrace toxic positivity while we agonize over the reality of teaching in Yolo County.

One thing has become clear to many teachers throughout this county. We can no longer expect our current elected officials and educational leaders to collaborate with us in a respectful and meaningful manner. We can no longer expect them to just tell the truth, which should be the bare minimum public service requirement. In this public health crisis, they are more concerned about their reputations, their images, and their long-term career prospects than serving us. Teachers can, however, ask that the public take action. Ask questions. Make public information requests. Demand answers and accountability. Challenge superintendents and board members for their jobs. Our students and families, and the people who care for them with all of their heart and grit, need the public to step in and make their expectations clear. Help give it to them.

Maybe this is how all of our wishes are granted this year.

Cory Wiegel is a Special Education teacher with the Yolo County Office of Education and Organizing Chair and Shop Steward, Yolo Education Association

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link:

Share:

About The Author

Related posts

One thought on “Guest Commentary: All Teachers Want for Christmas”

  1. Ron Glick

    The compilation of complaints expressed here are horrific in totality but even when taken individually are disturbingly reminiscent of things that happened over the course of my career.

    The best antidotes to inaction is to go to the school board directly or the press. Trustees are almost never made aware of poor conditions teacher deal with by administrators. Going to them directly can often get them to focus the attention of administrators where it belongs, supporting learning conditions in the classroom.

    Another way to get the attention of decision makers is to go to the press. Nothing focuses the mind of public servants like a front page story in the local newspaper calling out situations that challenge the perception of the community as to the reality of what is going on in classrooms.

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for