Guest Commentary: Five Victories for CJ Reform This Past Election

By Melissa Goodman

With many of us doom-scrolling about democracy and the smooth transition of power, it’s easy to miss the local and state progress voters willed to life in California. With about 96% of votes now tallied, here are our five takeaways from this historic eleciton and how the results stacked up with our ballot guide:

California showed up hard for criminal legal system reform.

Measure J : Voters overwhelmingly (57%) supported this Los Angeles County measure that permanently allocates at least 10% of locally-controlled revenues for direct community investments in community health, housing, and jobs and alternatives to incarceration. The funds cannot be spent on police, jails, or law enforcement agencies. This historic win — led by Black and Latinx directly-impacted leaders and families — was built on a decade of work to move the county to a care-first, jails-last approach spearheaded by groups like JusticeLA. This victory is a significant step forward in bringing to life the recommendations of the Alternatives to Incarceration Work Group, of which the ACLU SoCal is a member.

Organized wealthy interests won a number of fights but change is possible and close at hand if we keep building and working for economic justice, well-funded schools, and housing for all.

Proposition 15: By a relatively slim margin (52%), voters rejected the first attempt in over 40 years to close commercial property tax loopholes that could have provided essential funds for schools, community services, and community infrastructure. While wealthy interest groups prevailed by deceiving voters into believing Prop 15 would increase their personal property taxes, our narrow defeat defied pundits’ expectations and holds great promise for the future. We are confident that the organizing and base building that happened during this campaign engaged voters and created future voters — such as members of our ACLU SoCal Youth Liberty Squad — who will lead us to wins in campaigns to come.

We still have lots more work to get voters to address structural racism and sexism.

Proposition 16: Voters rejected (57%) reinstating the ability to consider race and gender in government hiring, contracting, and education. If passed, it would have reversed the 24-year-old ban on affirmative action in California. But in the future, with more time to show how overcoming the ban is necessary to fix structural racism and sexism, the supporters of the pro-Prop 16 campaign — including an already strong coalition of elected officials, labor, social justice groups, students, artists, activists, and the business community — will win this crucial fight.

Civic engagement was fueled by our successful efforts to make it easier to vote.

Universal vote by mail access helped turnout. We and partners worked hard this year to make voting easier and more accessible than ever, and we saw that translate into more people voting.

There’s no rest for the weary: Now we need to turn our attention to accountability, organizing, and base building, especially outside of L.A. and urban centers.

The election results provide momentum for the vital work ahead to reimagine public safety and transform our approaches to incarceration and policing. Our strong criminal justice wins, especially Measure J, are fanning the winds of change in communities across our region, such as campaigns to stop jail expansion (like StoptheMusick in OC) and local and county People’s Budget campaigns, pioneered by Black Lives Matter to support community services funding and alternative approaches to criminalization and incarceration.

Our strong criminal justice wins, especially Measure J, are fanning the winds of change in communities across our region, such as campaigns to stop jail expansion (like StoptheMusick in OC) and local and county People’s Budget campaigns, pioneered by Black Lives Matter to support community services funding and alternative approaches to criminalization and incarceration. Now is the time for real accountability efforts, particularly to hold elected officials to their promises of criminal legal system and economic justice reforms. The people we elect work for us, and we have our work cut out for us to keep up consistent pressure on them. For example, we must ensure that District Attorney-Elect George Gascón makes promise for substantial change real. And we’ve still got much work to do to rein in, create more checks and balances, and hold accountable the abuses of power of the current L.A. County sheriff and all of the powerful law enforcement officials and institutions in our region. We will keep watching and mobilizing to make sure our state legislators act as champions for civil liberties and social justice when they vote on state bills. And we’ll ensure elected officials work to advance community needs rather than those of organized special interests.

It’s a challenging but exciting time. And if there’s only one critical takeaway from this election season (and the past four years), it’s that our democracy only thrives when we remain vigilant and engaged.

Melissa Goodman is Director of Advocacy/Legal Director, Advocacy for ACLU of Southern California

