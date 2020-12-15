Hearing on Edens Delayed until February, Possibility of Settlement Cited – Details in the Case against Former Davis Police Officer Remain Murky

By David M. Greenwald

While the public still does not know the full extent of the allegations against former Davis Police Officer Trevor Edens, a preliminary hearing was postponed until February, with defense counsel suggesting the possibility of some sort of resolution that might be possible down the line.

The case is being prosecuted by Solano County Deputy DA Paul Sequeira because the Yolo County DA has recused himself. Julia Fox, private counsel, is representing Edens.

Edens faces a single allegation of PC section 424.

Judge Stephen Mock, sitting in for Judge Tim Fall on Monday, noted that there had been considerable discussion between defense and Sequeira.

“Mr. Sequeira and I have had limited discussions and we’re both of the opinion that it would be wise to give us some time to continue those discussions,” Fox told Judge Mock. “We think that we can be pretty productive going forward.”

The matter was set for preliminary conference only—not a preliminary hearing—on February 11.

Details at this point remain vague. On Monday, Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel told the Vanguard that he could not provide any further details at this time.

Back in September, he told the Vanguard, that in late 2018 several officers under the supervision of Edens reported that he had possibly engaged in work-related misconduct.

At that point, he was placed on administrative leave, pending a full investigation.

Administrators conducted what they considered “a standard check of Department equipment and items under the control of Edens.”

They found an anomaly that was unrelated to the original allegation.

According to Pytel, due to the nature of the anomaly—which stemmed from an event that had occurred only hours before he was placed on leave, the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office was immediately contacted.

Chief Pytel, at this point, requested a full, independent criminal investigation by an outside law enforcement agency.

The request was immediately granted and investigators from the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office and an administrator from the Davis Police Department conducted parallel administrative and criminal investigations into the matters.

The Yolo County DA’s Office, upon completion of their initial investigation, asked the Solano County District Attorney’s Office to review the case and handle the prosecution should they determine charges should be filed.

“The conduct and actions of Edens were inexcusable and entirely incompatible with being a police officer and supervisor,” said Chief Pytel. “Without question, his departure had to happen,” he added.

“Despite Edens’ breach of public trust and duty, I was very pleased that the officers under his supervision took active steps to report potential misconduct and to completely cooperate with investigators,” said Chief Pytel. “This is exactly what we expect from our personnel and what we demand as a professional law enforcement agency,” he added.

But at this point the public knows little in the way of specifics, with a distinct possibility that this case could settle before details become public.

—David M. Greenwald reporting

