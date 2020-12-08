Homeless Defendant Released Thanks to No Real Criminal Record

By Evie Sun

SACRAMENTO – Having no real criminal record benefited defendant Tajia Thelusma here in Sacramento County Superior Court, Dept. 60 Friday—as a result, Judge Laurel White ordered the level two pretrial release until later in December.

Thelusma had been held in custody on an alleged domestic violence felony for willfully and unlawfully inflicting injury on her partner on December 1.

The defendant also indicated several injuries to her person. “Okay, sir, my lip is stuck to my mask,” the defendant said, visibly shaken. “My teeth are broken.”

Judge White and Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Maroun agreed to order the pretrial release of the defendant on her own recognizance (no bail required) after defense attorney Alicia Hartley explained the defendant had no prior criminal record, with the exception of an out-of-state shoplifting misdemeanor charge in 2014.

In discussing Thelusma’s pretrial release, the judge expressed concern that the victim and defendant may be living together, but Hartley confirmed that the defendant and victim are currently homeless.

“They are currently without a home, but my client will agree and be consensual to stay away from the complaining witness in this case as a condition of her release,” the defense counsel said.

Judge White ruled that the defendant will be released from custody, but must follow a series of conditions, including not contacting her partner.

“No contact means no face-to-face contact, no phone contact, no internet contact. No contact in any way, shape or form, either by yourself or through another party, another person,” the judge said. “You are to stay away from that person and not get closer than 100 yards from that person,” she reiterated.

In addition, Judge White ordered the defendant relinquish possession of any firearms or ammunition. “I’m also going to order you, upon your release, to report to the probation department, she stated.

And, because of the defendant’s prior identified mental health issues, defense attorney Hartley recommended that the defendant report to probation and comply with any mental health orders that they may make.

The judge agreed that the defendant must undergo evaluation as a condition of her release for “purposes of evaluation and for my probation of your mental health status and your order to comply with anything—any requirements—that they imposed.”

“I’m also going to add a search condition that you shall submit your person, property, vehicle, any object under control to search and seizure in or out of your presence with or without your consent,” the judge stated.

The case will return to court on Dec. 21 in Sacramento Superior Court Dept. 60.

Evie Sun is a third-year student at UCLA, studying Sociology. She is from the East Bay Area.

