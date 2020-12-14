Monday Morning Thoughts: Reisig Tried to Walk the Walk, but Couldn’t

By David M. Greenwald

George Gascón last week week was inaugurated in as Los Angeles’ DA. On day one, he unveiled a revolutionary plan on a host of fronts—one of the most spectacular was his resentencing proposal.

Immediately, he recognized that the sentences “we impose in this country, in this state, and in Los Angeles County are far too long.” He noted, “Researchers have long noted the high cost, ineffectiveness, and harm to people and communities caused by lengthy prison sentences; sentences that are longer than those of any comparable nation.”

What he plans to do about this is extraordinary, noting that Model Penal Code “recommends judicial resentencing hearings after 15 years of imprisonment for all convicted people: The legislature shall authorize a judicial panel or other judicial decision maker to hear and rule upon applications for modification of sentence from prisoners who have served 15 years of any sentence of imprisonment.”

His policy: “Accordingly, this Office will reevaluate and consider for resentencing people who have already served 15 years in prison. Experts on post-conviction justice recommend that resentencing be allowed for all people (not just those convicted as children or as emerging adults) and some experts recommend an earlier date for reevaluating continued imprisonment.”

That’s right—George Gascón’s plan will be to reevaluate all sentences of people who have already served 15 years. That doesn’t mean that all people incarcerated will be released or that this is a get-out-of-jail-free card.

It wasn’t just Gascón either. On the other coast, Baltimore Prosecutor Marilyn Mosby unveiled a similar resentencing plan.

Mosby acknowledged, “Our state has a mass incarceration problem…which are disproportionately imposed on people of color.”

Not only is it mass incarceration, it skews toward Black and brown people. The State Attorney’s Office cited data from the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services to underscore the severity of the problem.

They found “almost 80 percent of the 2,200 prisoners currently serving life sentences throughout our State are Black…94 percent of the more than 800 prisoners sentenced to life in Baltimore City are Black.”

Already Mosby’s office “has been successful in reducing the number of people entering the jail system by almost 45 percent due to our decarceration policies and by supporting the early releases of certain individuals.”

But she is going to go further, by releasing those who pose limited to no public safety risk to the community—particularly those who are over the age of 60 who have spent more than 25 years in prison and those who committed the crime as a juvenile who have served more than 25 years.

They note crime stats that show that people over the age of 60 are responsible for just three percent of all violent crime arrests nationally.

Compare that to what we saw last week from DA Jeff Reisig in Yolo County. Over the summer, Reisig chafed at the notion of racial disparities in the local jails, and has never demonstrated a commitment to wholesale resentencing.

On the day when George Gascón was inaugurated with sweeping changes to the LA DA’s Office and a day when, across the country, Maryland State Attorney Marilyn Mosby put forward an aggressive sentencing review unit to reduce prison population amid COVID-19 crisis, local DA Jeff Reisig put out a release about the work his office has done.

According to their release, last week, Yolo County Assistant Chief Deputy District Attorney Ryan Couzens was in court to ask visiting Judge Roy Hashimoto to take five years off the 14-year prison sentence of 26-year-old Gabriel Eugene.

Eugene, who grew up in Davis, was convicted by a jury of a residential burglary on March 30, 2016. At the time he committed the home burglary, Eugene was on parole after recently being released from state prison on another case involving a burglary. His prison sentence included a five-year enhancement for having been convicted of another strike-offense in the previous case.

On December 3, 2020, Judge Hashimoto reduced Eugene’s sentence by five years as a result of a motion filed by the District Attorney’s Conviction Integrity Unit (CIU), which is supervised by Assistant Chief Couzens. Additionally, Judge Hashimoto considered a motion filed by Eugene’s attorney, Steve Sabbadini, also requesting a sentence reduction.

That is great news for Gabriel and his family. But that is but one case. Gascón’s press release indicates they may be looking to resentence up to 2500 people.

In fact, the very next day, DA Reisig put out another press release that Yolo County prosecutors virtually attended three lifer parole hearings for inmates in three separate prisons across the state. According to their release, they average 15 lifer hearings a year—and according to our sources they oppose release in almost all cases.

In the release they put out, they opposed release in all three cases. This time the parole board agreed with them, but there have been a number of times where the parole board has released the individual on parole over the objections of the Yolo County DA’s Office.

The DA in their release noted: “The Yolo County District Attorney’s Lifer Division was started by District Attorney Jeff Reisig in 2007. When criminals are sentenced to state prison for life with the possibility of parole, they have a right to parole hearings to determine whether they are suitable for release from state prison. The Lifer Division supports victims of violent crimes at these hearings by ensuring they have an opportunity to be heard. Attorneys in the Division also help make sure that prison inmates who are still a danger to society are not released.”

The problem of course is that, even in cases where the parole board and everyone else agrees that the person has turned their life around, the DA in Yolo County is still opposing parole.

We can see the difference in the approaches—the DA in LA County is serious about reform. The DA in Yolo County is not.

Reisig never even talks about mass incarceration. Over the summer, Reisig’s office talked about taking a middle path between traditional law and order prosecuting and reform-minded approaches put forward by people like George Gascón. But what we have seen is a heavy lean on traditional approaches with a bit of window-dressing for reform.

—David M. Greenwald reporting

