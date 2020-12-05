Breaking News
My View: Headed for Another Lockdown

in: Breaking News, Health Care, Opinion, Yolo County
By David M. Greenwald

I caught a story on KCRA where a salon owner was interviewed about the likelihood that her salon will have to shut down again.

“I feel defeated. I feel lost. I feel scared,” the owner said. “Not only do I have myself and my family to think about, but I have all of the people that work for me, work in my salon, to consider.”

While I sympathize with small business owners, from Wednesday to Friday in the US, nearly 9000 people died of COVID.  I can imagine that their loved ones felt lost, scared and ultimately defeated.

Even more so because we know how to slow the spread of this disease, and if people would simply take the reasonable precautions of wearing a mask, social distancing, and avoiding social interaction we could contain the spread of this disease until we get the vaccine—which is just around the corner.

Instead, we are headed for something potentially catastrophic.  Deaths are now at a record high level.  And while people can argue that the actual death rate is relatively low, that analysis misses the law of high numbers.  When you are approaching 15 million cases, even a low death rate will produce a lot of deaths.  People’s loved ones, family members, people that we cannot bring back.

But while many have focused on death—and understandably so—there is little we know about the long term health implications of this.

And now the looming crisis is the lack of ICU space.  That is what the current round of stay-at-home orders is based on.  Governor Newsom’s order takes effect today.  There is controversy here in that they are doing it by region, rather than county.  And so some counties relatively lightly hit will have to lock down even though they have excess capacity at the ICUs.

Regional stay-at-home orders “will require Californians to stay at home as much as possible, close operations for certain sectors and require 100 percent masking and physical distancing in all others.

“Residents are required to stay at home as much as possible and minimize mixing to reduce unnecessary exposure, while still being able to do important things like go to the doctor, buy groceries, pick up take out, go on a hike, or worship outdoors. K-12 schools that are already open can remain open and retailers can operate indoors at no more than 20 percent capacity to reduce exposure risk.”

Greater Sacramento: Alpine, Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Sierra, Sutter, Yolo, Yuba.

Regions will remain in the Regional Stay at Home Order status for at least three weeks once triggered.

Counties are eligible to come off the Regional Stay at Home Order after three weeks if their hospital ICU capacity projected four weeks out reaches 15 percent.

“We are at a tipping point in our fight against the virus and we need to take decisive action now to prevent California’s hospital system from being overwhelmed in the coming weeks,” said Governor Newsom.

He said, “We know what a struggle this pandemic has been for so many California families, but our actions have saved countless lives,” said Dr. Mark Ghaly, California Health and Human Services Secretary. “This targeted action will preserve vital ICU beds for people who need them — whether they’re COVID-19 patients or someone who has suffered a heart attack or a stroke.”

As of Thursday here was the ICU capacity in the five regions:

  • Northern California 18.6%
  • Bay Area 25.3%
  • Greater Sacramento 22.2%
  • San Joaquin Valley 19.7%
  • Southern California 20.6%

One report calculated that Greater Sacramento would hit 15 percent within the week.  The danger of low ICU capacity is that there would be a lack of resources to treat people in need of potentially life-saving medical attention.  That presents a danger not just to people with severe cases of COVID but also other potentially serious health ailments.

In the end this has been a failure of our public health system—but particularly at the top—to contain the virus.  Defenders of the president have pointed to two policies—one, his shutdown of the borders and banning travel from China in late January and second, the prioritization of research to push forward a vaccine in record time.

But research that emerged this week, in a study published on Monday, found evidence that COVID was in the US as early as mid-December of 2019.

The study, published on Monday, examined blood donations to the Red Cross in nine states and found evidence of the virus in 106 of 7,389 collected between December 13, 2019, and January 17, 2020.

That means COVID was already in the US at this point and shutting down the border had little effect.

You can debate of course over the role the administration may or may not have played in the development of the vaccine, but the fact remains that the president has minimized in public statements the severity of this crisis, he shirked the use of masks—and even ridiculed them, and hosted large events where people were not wearing masks.

Moreover, in the time since the election, he has done next to nothing about COVID even as he continues to throw out wild allegations of election fraud.

This week, for the first time, the CDC recommended the “universal use of face masks” as a key step to fighting the coronavirus pandemic, warning the U.S. has “entered a phase of high-level transmission.”

They recommend that state and local levels “issue policies or directives mandating universal use of face masks in indoor (nonhousehold) settings” as one strategy to combat the virus.

On Thursday, Senator Mitt Romney, a critic of the president called the president’s rhetoric on the COVID a “great human tragedy.

“Well, this hasn’t been the focus of his rhetoric, apparently, and I think it’s a great human tragedy, without question,” Senator Romney said.

The senator added that the “extraordinary loss of life is heartbreaking—and in some respects unnecessary.”

And so here we go again, headed back into another lockdown.  One segment of society is complaining about the loss of economic livelihood while another laments the unnecessary continued loss of human life.

—David M. Greenwald reporting

28 thoughts on “My View: Headed for Another Lockdown”

  1. Keith Olsen

    That is what the current round of stay-at-home orders is based on.  Governor Newsom’s order takes effect today.

    Does Newsom’s order apply to the French Laundry Restaurant in Napa?

     

      1. Alan Miller

        Other than you chose to criticize Trump but not Newsom, or Pelosi, or Feinstein . . . I could go on – both with Republican and Democratic hypocrites.  Just because Trump is the worst flaming türd doesn’t mean the others are forgiven due to their party affiliation.  Just sayin’

        1. David Greenwald Post author

          But I viewed one as having policy implications – and setting the tone of defiance for a large swath of the population – while the other was rank hypocrisy, but it lacked clear policy implications. Not defending Newsom or Breed at all – but the damage is personal, not policywise.

        3. Tia Will

          Forgiveness is due not on the basis of party affiliation. But one might consider based on the admission of guilt and apology. Newsom has done both. When has Trump apologized for anything?

        4. Keith Olsen

          Not defending Newsom or Breed at all

          Breed?  Funny that you mention Breed when my London Breed post got deleted.

          But one might consider based on the admission of guilt and apology. Newsom has done both. 

          But doesn’t it ring hollow for Newsom to now tell others they have to shut down when he doesn’t even follow his own guidelines?  Let them eat cake.

          1. Don Shor

            Keith, you supported Trump. His messaging and poor modeling of behavior is so much more egregiously bad than any of the other politicians that you have now cited repeatedly, that your posts on this topic are ridiculously hypocritical. He has millions of followers who believe his outright lies. I don’t know if you believe him or just think it’s ok to have a president who has been so dangerously ignorant and harmful. He has done serious damage to the pandemic messaging. I suggest your ‘both sides’ and ‘they’re hypocrites’ commenting is not just wearing thin, it is threadbare and devoid of actual meaningful content at this point.

          2. David Greenwald Post author

            “But doesn’t it ring hollow for Newsom to now tell others they have to shut down when he doesn’t even follow his own guidelines?”

            Only if you believe he’s wrong. Is he in your opinion? And if so, what is your recommendation instead?

        5. Keith Olsen

          Your opinion and you’re entitled to it just as I’m allowed mine, but Newsom is dictating California’s COVID policy, not Trump.  So is Newsom responsible for all the California COVID deaths?

        6. Keith Olsen

          I suggest your ‘both sides’ and ‘they’re hypocrites’ commenting is not just wearing thin

          Really, first you bash Trump then tell me my both sides argument is wearing thin?

          1. Don Shor

            Really, first you bash Trump then tell me my both sides argument is wearing thin?

            You do understand that for some things there are not equally valid “sides”?

        7. Ron Oertel

          Your opinion and you’re entitled to it just as I’m allowed mine.

          Yeap.

          Besides which, anyone taking medical advise from a blog (or a politician’s “example”) does so at their own risk.  😉

           

          1. David Greenwald Post author

            “Besides which, anyone taking medical advise from a blog (or a politician’s “example”) does so at their own risk. ”

            Who is giving medical advice?

        8. Ron Oertel

          No one, I hope.

          Nor is anyone taking any cues from my spelling, I hope.  😉

          For what it’s worth, I see a fundamental difference between Trump’s downplaying of the virus, vs. others who ignore their own “advice” (implementation of regulations).

          When I saw that video of Trump removing his mask on the White House steps, I imagined the “Rocky” theme playing in the background (from his perspective).

          Nor did I understand holding up the bible outside a church, after clearing-away protesters.

          I guess he views those actions as “leadership”.

        9. Ron Oertel

          But the reason that I responded is because I sometimes find Don’s responses to Keith to be rather aggressive, for some reason. Almost as if Keith should be “shut down” for his comments.

          And since no one should be taking medical advice on here, I don’t understand the reason for such responses.

  2. Don Shor

    It’s not a shutdown “order” because it has no enforcement.

    Newsom gave a good, informative press conference. His ability to do a 40-minute presentation clearly and without any mistakes was impressive. The order is a bit confusing, but all it seems to do it restrict the same businesses that were restricted before, enhance some limits on retail, and state (but not enforce) a ‘statewide travel ban on non-essential travel’. I look forward to the freeway checkpoints and airport screening.

    The county is not doing contact tracing on infections that are reported after they are a few days old. They are not really doing contact tracing that gives us any information about the sources of infection. They are gathering data about the areas and demographic groups that have higher rates of infection, but they are not using that information in any redirection of resources or targeted educational outreach or enhanced contact tracing.

    If you see a party in full swing in Davis, what are you supposed to do about it?

  3. Don Shor

    Here is the Yolo County order, effective tomorrow:

    Gatherings: gathering of any size are strongly discouraged. Only outdoor gatherings are permitted.
    Restaurants and wineries: may remain open outdoors but those seated at a single table are limited to household members only. Tables must be a minimum of 6 feet apart.
    Indoor retail establishments: may remain open but must operate at 20% capacity with access strictly metered to ensure compliance. This includes all retail, including grocery stores.
    Gyms and fitness centers: may remain open outdoors only but face coverings are required at all times with the exception of aquatic activities such as swimming.
    Sports (including youth, adult recreational, collegiate and professional): limited to drills and conditioning only, with physical distancing, and only outdoors. All competitive games, scrimmages, and similar activities that do not allow for physical distancing are not allowed.
    Stay home as much as possible: activities that bring individuals into contact with people who are not household members pose a risk of virus transmission, even if masks are worn.
    “Yolo County hospitals are running out of ICU beds,” said Yolo County Public Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson. “If more people become infected with coronavirus, we are facing the reality of not having enough resources to adequately treat them. We have to act now to slow the spread by limiting high-risk activities that bring people close together, especially when they aren’t wearing masks. Even where activities are still permitted, individuals should minimize exposure to people they don’t live with. For example, restaurants will stay open outdoors, but only people who live together should dine together. COVID risk is higher now than it has ever been, so people must reconsider their activities in light of this changing context.”
    To help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, residents are advised to follow these health practices:
    If you must gather, the restrictions listed for the State’s purple tier apply: outdoor only, no more than 3 households, no more than 16 people, no more than 2 hours, wear masks and maintain appropriate distance.
    Stay home if you have symptoms of illness or are high-risk
    Wear a face covering
    Maintain at least six feet of physical distance from those not in your household
    Wash your hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer regularly
    To read the complete Health Order with amendments, visit: https://www.yolocounty.org/Home/ShowDocument?id=67466. For additional information about the State’s new Regional Stay Home order, visit: https://covid19.ca.gov/stay-home-except-for-essential-needs/. For more information about Yolo County’s Roadmap to Recovery and see which businesses are currently open, visit: http://www.yolocounty.org/coronavirus-roadmap. Residents can call Yolo 2-1-1 for resource information. Follow Yolo County on Facebook at:

    http://www.facebook.com/YoloCounty

    or Twitter at: https://twitter.com/YoloCountyCA.

  4. Jim Frame

    If you see a party in full swing in Davis, what are you supposed to do about it?

    Report it.  If it’s college students, report it to the Office of Student Support and Judicial Affairs.  If non-students, report to Davis PD.

    We live next door to an informal sorority annex.  The girls are generally good neighbors, but earlier this fall they had lots of visitors, and would host a casual party every month or so, mostly in the afternoon to early evening.  Sometimes dozens of kids, no masks, no distancing.  At first I just shook my head and ignored it, but the last time it happened — a month or so ago? — I contacted OSSJA.  About an hour later a Davis PD officer was at my door asking for details.  The party had already ended, but the officer was gathering info for a report.  Since then:  no visitors and no parties.

    1. Alan Miller

      Report it?  Ha!   This is going on all over the country.  Reporting a few parties in Davis isn’t going to do squat.  The problem is the attitude of people and the messaging of the press and politicians.  It’s too late, we’re doomed.

      In the last few weeks I’ve heard reports that indoor social gatherings actually aren’t a major spreader – yet recently we were told they were the main spreader.  In El Paso, contact tracing revealed that most of the infection was from people shopping at large stores — which I thought was supposed to be safe if people adhered to the rules.  At CVS last week, guy walked around store with chin diaper (mask not covering nose).  Employees did nothing about it – 4th time out of five visits there that employee or customer not wearing masks – Rite Aid even worse the one time I visited there.

      In the LA Times article on Newsom’s order, it said the lockdown didn’t apply to religious gatherings or political protests – because those were protected.  Say WHAT ?!!!  The laws of physics and spread of infection don’t apply because you label a gathering a certain way?  Have we all lost our collective F-ing minds?

      We’re doomed because as a society, we are insane.

      Meanwhile, I watched a press conference from the head of one of the Australian states last week.  They gave a two-hour press conference on a node of infection.  It was all about ONE FAMILY that had a gathering and spread it to a couple of other families.  One incident!  Look at the world-o-meter stats for Australia.  Almost no infections, deaths of late — all flattened out.  Yes they have the advantage of being an island, but none the less they are doing something right and we are doing everything very, very wrong.  Maybe we should look at success stories and copy them instead of being stupid Americans.

  5. Tia Will

    Reporting a few parties in Davis isn’t going to do squat.”

    Actually, it will. Will it fix the problem nationally? Of course not. Does it have the potential to save lives here in Davis and Yolo County? Absolutely! In my mind, that is worth doing.

  6. Don Shor

    In my opinion it needs to be possible to report anonymously to the health department, with that agency responsible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to forward the complaint to the police department. People are unlikely to turn in their neighbors unless they can do it without creating a public record identifying them as the complainants.

  7. Tia Will

    I am going to stick my neck out here with an opinion that varies from that of those health officials charged with informing the public. I am not an infectious disease expert, a virologist, or an epidemiologist. But my expertise did extend to the prevention of disease, one patient at a time for 30+ years. The point of primary prevention is to keep the patient from encountering the disease in the first place. It is always the most effective and cost-effective strategy.  Always.

    I believe we are focusing on the wrong thing. By stressing “flattening the curve” and capacity of ICU beds we have taken a side issue and made it our near-exclusive focus and goal. This was counter-productive for several reasons.

    1. The current and future overriding issue is not ICU beds, nor even all hospital beds. It is trained expert staff to care for the patients in those beds. During the spring surge, we saw general surgeons, orthopedists, and other specialists being asked to act as ICU specialists and ER doctors. Inefficient, ineffective, and with ripples throughout all areas of health care. Health care workers in many parts of the country are simply exhausted and tired of being sacrificial lambs for a population that is entirely oblivious to the harm they are doing.

    2. The basic goal is wrong. The primary goal should never have been, and should not be now keeping hospital beds open nor should that be our measure of success. The primary goal should have and should in the future be focused on the prevention of community spread. If we continue to focus on ICU beds & lockdowns based on their number, we will continue to see the swing of temporary disease suppression followed by its rise when the rules are relaxed. We have seen it twice now in our own area. How many times will we have to repeat before we realize this is not the answer?

    The whole scenario is tragic. Yes, because of the death toll, and the economic toll. But even more so because we now know how to control the spread via minimal small gatherings, socially distancing, masking when we must go out, and frequent hand sanitation. These steps are not difficult. We are simply choosing not to follow them. I am sad, but I am also incredibly angry because it is not as though our leaders at many different levels were not told this would be the outcome. They were told repeatedly and yet chose to walk into the trap of binary thinking. They looked at only two options. We are either open with a rapid return to “normal” even if deadly, or we are in “lockdown” with a massive failure to conceive that there might be a safer middle route.

     

  8. Dave Hart

    Here is what several hundred epidemiologists say about how they live their lives during Covid:  https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/04/upshot/epidemiologists-virus-survey-.html

  9. Tia Will

    But doesn’t it ring hollow for Newsom to now tell others they have to shut down when he doesn’t even follow his own guidelines?  Let them eat cake.”

    It rings hollow only if one is more invested in placing blame than they are considering the truth behind the need to adopt the necessary behaviors being advocated.

    As for the Breed situation, that is a matter of pure partisanship. I say that because although her behavior was not optimal, which she has admitted and apologized for, it was technically within the stated guidelines for that location at that time. There were 7 people present and it was held outdoors. However, it was not confined to one household which would have been optimal.

    I think the endless sniping about party affiliation is nothing but a distraction. We should all be staying well within the guidelines. I leave it to those who insist on maintaining a partisan divide to judge which party is adhering more closely to those guidelines.

     

  10. John Hobbs

    ” I don’t know if you believe him or just think it’s ok to have a president who has been so dangerously ignorant and harmful. He has done serious damage to the pandemic messaging. I suggest your ‘both sides’ and ‘they’re hypocrites’ commenting is not just wearing thin, it is threadbare and devoid of actual meaningful content at this point.”

    But you take no responsibility for empowering his insipid and hateful posts. We need to stop coddling those intent on dismantling our culture and instead call out their “beliefs” and anti-social behavior. The Vanguard is frequently guilty of allowing Keith’s, and others’ false equivalencies to go unchallenged, while censoring those who do challenge them.

    It is past time to call him (them) out for his (their) calumny and stupidity.

  11. Bill Marshall

    When has Trump apologized for anything?

    No need… unlike Newsom, others listed, it appears he can either pardon himself, or resign a day early and have Pence do that… Nixon pretty much never apologized for anything…

    Wonder what Ivana or Marla heard from him, when he “moved on”… nah, that would be TMI!

